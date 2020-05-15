Real-time updates | Coronavirus in Georgia

Here's the latest from around the state on Friday.

ATLANTA — We are breaking down the coronavirus trends across the state of Georgia and providing updates as they come in.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

There have been 1,544 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/1-5/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.43. Over the previous 14-day period (4/17-4/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.14.

There have been 35,977 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 694.07. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 661.86.

There have been 6,374 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.86. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 140.29.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on May 13, there were 1,091 current hospitalizations.

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

All public school buildings in Georgia are closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect.

Things to know for Friday, May 15

Health workers in Gainesville are mourning the loss of one of their own, after a 15-year nurse in the Northeast Georgia Health System, known lovingly as "Mama Deb," died this week after a battle with COVID-19.

The Georgia Air Guard will conduct a statewide flyover today to honor front-line workers. They'll be flying over hospitals in Chatsworth, Calhoun, Savannah, and south Georgia.

Grocery prices in Atlanta are rising rapidly - even faster than the national average.

A deaf woman shared a video to help the public learn sign language to communicate while wearing a mask.