Real-time updates | Coronavirus in Georgia

Here's the latest from around the state on Saturday.

We are breaking down the coronavirus trends and related information across the state of Georgia and providing updates as they come in.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 404-885-7600.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts:

There have been 1,588 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/2-5/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.5. Over the previous 14-day period (4/18-5/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.86.

in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/2-5/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.5. Over the previous 14-day period (4/18-5/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.86. There have been 36,772 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 603. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 689.36.

in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 603. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 689.36. There have been 6,518 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.71. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 134.64.

in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.71. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 134.64. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on May 15, there were 1,029 current hospitalizations.

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

All public school buildings in Georgia are closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect.

Things to know for Saturday, May 16

Federal judge dismisses lawsuit seeking to delay Georgia's primary election once again and to force additional changes to the state's voting process.

Gov. Brian Kemp visited Gainesville on Friday to show how the Hall County area, a COVID-19 hotspot, has responded to guidance from employers and health workers.

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the Savannah College of Art & Design alleging students were not given a chance to obtain refunds if they did not want to shift their classes to distance learning for the Spring quarter amid the pandemic.

A new COVID-19 hotspot has emerged in Hancock County, east of Atlanta, focused primarily on two nursing homes.

Former Georgia Gov. and current Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue named to White House Coronavirus Task Force.

More than 300K COVID-19 tests completed and reported to GA DPH.

Piedmont Healthcare participating in Remdesivir expanded access program.

Select YMCAs begin reopening across metro Atlanta.

2020 Truist Atlanta Open tennis tournament at Atlantic Station suspended.