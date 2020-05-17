Real-time updates | Coronavirus in Georgia

Here's the latest from around the state on Sunday.

There have been 1,598 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/3-5/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.93. Over the previous 14-day period (4/19-5/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.71.

There have been 37,212 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 610.07. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 702.93.

There have been 6,767 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 97.0. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 137.43.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on May 15, there were 1,005 current hospitalizations.

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

All public school buildings in Georgia are closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect.

Things to know for Sunday, May 17