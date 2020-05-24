Real-time updates | Coronavirus in Georgia

Here's the latest information from around the state for Sunday.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 404-885-7600.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts:

As of Saturday evening, there have been 1,823 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/11-5/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.29. Over the previous 14-day period (4/27-5/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.

in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/11-5/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.29. Over the previous 14-day period (4/27-5/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33. There have been 42,800 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 633.79. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 656.86.

in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 633.79. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 656.86. There have been 7,436 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.50. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 111.5.

in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.50. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 111.5. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on May 23, there were 848 current hospitalizations.

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

All public school buildings in Georgia are closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect.

Things to know for Sunday, May 24

While the total number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to drop, the same falling trend in new hospitalizations Georgia saw from the end of April through the middle of this month has reversed in the last roughly 10 days.

With Memorial Day weekend in full swing, crowd control remains a concern for local authorities.

A historic photo from a 1918 Georgia Tech football game during the Spanish Flu pandemic, showing those in attendance wearing masks, gives a glimpse in to how sports went on.