Real-time updates | Coronavirus in Georgia

Key Facts:

As of Tuesday night's update, there have been 1,895 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/13-5/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/29-5/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.5.

in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/13-5/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/29-5/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.5. There have been 43,983 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 611.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 657.43.

in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 611.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 657.43. There have been 7,547 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 95.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 82.5.

in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 95.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 82.5. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on May 25, there were 892 current hospitalizations.

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

Public Health Emergency remains in effect.

Things to know for Wednesday, May 27

A doctor told us that masks with an exhalation valve, which have become popular online, are only helping the person wearing them.

As the government races toward a vaccine - and what would be a historic national vaccination program - it's also trying to get rid of the little-known program that will pay your medical bills if you develop SIRVA, or "shoulder injury related to vaccine administration."

The Hope Center in Fayetteville went into lockdown three months ago because of COVID-19 and for the first time in their 61 year marriage, George was forced to be apart from Jan. Their daughter then used her background in aerospace engineering to come up with the Safe Hug Window.

The University System of Georgia has outlined its various contingency plans for opening in the fall.

Rapper 2Chainz's popular restaurant Escobar is under fire for failing to maintain social distancing requirements.