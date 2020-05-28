Real-time updates | Coronavirus in Georgia

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts:

As of 9 a.m. this morning, there have been 1,957 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/15-5/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/1-5/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.14.

in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/15-5/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/1-5/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.14. There have been 44,932 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 599.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 623.14.

in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 599.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 623.14. There have been 7,746 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 97.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.5.

in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 97.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.5. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on May 27, there were 907 current hospitalizations .

. Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

Public Health Emergency remains in effect.

CVS adding testing sites

CVS says it is expanding its drive-thru testing locations to include 23 more sites around Georgia, bringing its total in the state to 46. Seven of those sites are in Atlanta.

For a full list of sites, you can visit the CVS website.

Things to know for Thursday, May 28

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the city was ready to move on to Phase 2 of her reopening plan, and told us about the data she feels show things are improving steadily.

On the other side of the state, with restrictions easing Georgia beaches are seeing record numbers.

A Chicago-based surgeon with ties to Atlanta donated a device to the Atlanta Community Food Bank to make sure they can take workers' temperatures.

Another man, meanwhile, donated iPads to hospitals and nursing homes after his own father's death, as a way to keep families connected through difficult times.

And there are new questions about the accuracy of COVID-19 tests.