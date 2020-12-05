Real-time updates | Coronavirus in Georgia

Here is the latest from around the state on Tuesday.

ATLANTA — Later Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp will provide an update on the state's COVID-19 situation in a news conference at the State Capitol in Atlanta.

The press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. The governor will be joined by state officials including Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey.

Key Facts:

There have been 1,460 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (4/29-5/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.43. Over the previous 14-day period (4/15-4/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.29.

There have been 34,002 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 617.50. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 695.36.

There have been 6,116 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 74.57. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 138.21.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on May 11, there were 1,133 current hospitalizations.

statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on May 11, there were 1,133 current hospitalizations. Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

All public school buildings in Georgia are closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect.

