Real-time updates | Coronavirus in Georgia

Key Facts:

As of Wednesday night, there have been 1,697 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/7-5/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.36. Over the previous 14-day period (4/23-5/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.14.

There have been 39,801 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 590.29. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 632.43.

There have been 7,171 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 93.36. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 122.57.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on May 20, there were 959 current hospitalizations.

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

All public school buildings in Georgia are closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect.

Things to know for Thursday, May 21

The state Department of Public Health acknowledged Wednesday its count of COVID-19 tests also includes antibody tests, a practice experts say can be misleading about overall testing.

If you're still wondering about getting a test done, see how it went for our Reveal Investigator Brendan Keefe.

One of the largest health systems in the state announced it would be instituting temporary furloughs for more than 1,000 workers, as hospitals struggle with many people staying away for non-COVID reasons.

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Georgia on Friday, visiting Gov. Brian Kemp and restaurant industry executives.