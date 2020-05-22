Real-time updates | Coronavirus in Georgia

Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in the state of Georgia as Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit today.

ATLANTA — Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Atlanta on Friday, to meet with Gov. Brian Kemp and representatives from the restaurant industry, one of the hardest hit by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

We'll be breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in.

Key Facts:

As of Thursday night, there have been 1,775 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/8-5/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26.86. Over the previous 14-day period (4/24-5/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.64.

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

All public school buildings in Georgia are closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect.

Things to know for Friday, May 22

With concerns over whether the public will observe social distancing guidelines over Memorial Day Weekend, Georgia officials are warning that those guidelines will be enforced.

Gov. Brian Kemp and the state public health commissioner, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, addressed recent missteps by the Department of Public Health in how it presents COVID-19 data.

An expert at Georgia State University's School of Public Health told 11Alive he's still "very concerned" about the state's potential for a coronavirus surge.

The Georgia High School Association said it will allow schools to resume sports activities limited to workouts and conditioning beginning June 8.