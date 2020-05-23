Real-time updates | Coronavirus in Georgia

Here's the latest information from around the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts:

As of Friday night, there have been 1,808 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/9-5/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.07. Over the previous 14-day period (4/25-5/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.14.

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

All public school buildings in Georgia are closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect.

Things to know for Saturday, May 23

Our data team looked at the numbers, and found in the last week there's been a slight rise in Georgia's coronavirus new case rate. It's not cause for alarm yet, but it is worth monitoring.

Going behind the numbers, we also looked at how the treatment of COVID-19 itself has evolved from the outset of the pandemic.

Gov. Brian Kemp and local leaders reacted to President Trump's comments on houses of worship reopening.

And how safe will public restrooms be going forward? We have some insight.