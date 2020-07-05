Real-time updates | Coronavirus in Georgia

Here's what's happening around the state on Thursday.

ATLANTA — Georgia surpassed 30,000 cases yesterday, as a CDC report shows that while spread of COVID-19 plateaued in much of the state, new hot spots in the northeast and southwest of the state are fueling case increases. Scroll to read more.

Key Facts:

There have been 1,328 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (4/24-5/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.1*. Over the previous 14-day period (4/10-4/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.6.

There have been 30,753 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 614.7*. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 716.4.

There have been 5,791 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 112.1*. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 122.7.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on May 5, there were 1,343 current hospitalizations. That's an average of 31.4 fewer current patients per day.

*Data for today is still preliminary and incomplete

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect until June 12

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Governor to give afternoon update

Gov. Brian Kemp has a press conference planned for this afternoon to provide an update on the state's COVID-19 efforts.

The press conference is set for 4 p.m. at the State Capitol in Atlanta. Among the other officials expected are state Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security Director Homer Bryson, Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden and Augusta University President Dr. Brooks Keel.

Things to know on Thursday morning

The CDC report showed most of north Georgia with an elevated rate of growth for the virus, and similar projections for large pieces of the southern part of the state. "Elevated" status, according to the CDC, is defined as more than 10 new cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks.

A Georgia nurse working in New York City described her experience to 11Alive. "They have a tent outside the hospital where they take all the dead bodies before they get picked up by these trucks, because they don’t have enough room in the morgue. It’s not normal for people to be dropping like flies like that,” Samantha Sansone said.

Georgia college students and legislators are pushing for a "pass-fail" grading option due to the coronavirus pandemic

