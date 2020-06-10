Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Tuesday, Oct. 6

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,229 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 37 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/23-10/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/9-9/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.36.
- There have been 324,650 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 936 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1173.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1634.
- There have been 29,154 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 167 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 118.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 135.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of DATE, there were 1,287 current hospitalizations – an increase of 7 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Fulton 28258 581
Gwinnett 28207 418
Cobb 20120 435
DeKalb 19263 373
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16157 167
Hall 9677 159
Chatham 8718 169
Richmond 7302 168
Clayton 7182 163
Cherokee 6289 94
Bibb 6168 181
Muscogee 6122 171
Henry 5469 106
Clarke 5218 45
Whitfield 4739 61
Forsyth 4252 47
Lowndes 4012 85
Columbia 3883 62
Douglas 3693 70
Glynn 3522 97
Floyd 3338 47
Houston 3206 84
Dougherty 3184 188
Bartow 3041 88
Bulloch 2934 28
Carroll 2892 70
Paulding 2869 58
Troup 2861 102
Coweta 2687 52
Newton 2647 92
Barrow 2310 48
Unknown 2195 7
Baldwin 2151 58
Coffee 2102 54
Jackson 2087 35
Colquitt 1935 36
Fayette 1931 52
Gordon 1923 40
Rockdale 1898 37
Walton 1883 57
Tift 1831 57
Laurens 1743 77
Habersham 1741 71
Chattahoochee 1689 1
Walker 1639 38
Ware 1525 62
Effingham 1523 26
Polk 1519 18
Thomas 1518 66
Toombs 1374 51
Spalding 1373 62
Camden 1331 16
Catoosa 1246 20
Decatur 1216 32
Bryan 1187 11
Wayne 1162 31
Liberty 1147 23
Stephens 1142 38
Emanuel 1115 32
Appling 1072 33
Lumpkin 945 14
Sumter 941 64
White 902 20
Gilmer 882 13
Murray 859 6
Tattnall 854 11
Dawson 847 8
Burke 845 10
Mitchell 826 45
Union 823 21
Jefferson 817 30
Chattooga 815 22
Grady 814 23
Ben Hill 812 26
Upson 809 63
Harris 806 22
Franklin 780 14
Oconee 777 26
Jeff Davis 731 20
Putnam 722 25
Fannin 721 26
Madison 721 8
Lee 716 26
Monroe 711 53
Elbert 710 5
Butts 704 43
Washington 692 8
Peach 685 25
Charlton 641 9
Pickens 636 10
Pierce 623 22
McDuffie 620 14
Bacon 609 14
Crisp 589 19
Jones 579 11
Meriwether 560 14
Cook 555 14
Worth 552 30
Hart 529 13
Brooks 528 26
Stewart 523 15
Greene 521 24
Haralson 520 9
Early 515 33
Banks 505 8
Morgan 491 3
Candler 476 21
Berrien 463 12
Bleckley 452 21
Atkinson 449 4
Dodge 444 12
Jenkins 444 30
Evans 433 6
Screven 425 11
Johnson 421 22
Hancock 399 43
Telfair 396 21
Clinch 391 9
Lamar 382 19
Rabun 378 11
Seminole 375 9
Towns 359 10
Brantley 354 10
Oglethorpe 351 11
Pike 351 10
Wheeler 348 12
Dooly 347 14
Wilkinson 347 18
Terrell 333 32
Randolph 331 29
Montgomery 327 5
Irwin 325 7
Pulaski 319 22
Turner 317 24
Lanier 297 6
McIntosh 297 7
Dade 290 5
Miller 279 1
Wilkes 269 5
Treutlen 267 11
Long 257 3
Calhoun 250 9
Wilcox 249 24
Echols 242 2
Macon 236 10
Jasper 228 4
Taylor 216 11
Lincoln 215 7
Heard 201 6
Twiggs 199 9
Marion 193 9
Crawford 171 5
Talbot 166 6
Warren 159 5
Clay 121 3
Schley 106 2
Baker 84 4
Webster 43 2
Glascock 40 2
Quitman 34 1
Taliaferro 23 0