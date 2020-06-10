Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Tuesday, Oct. 6

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,229 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 37 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/23-10/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/9-9/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.36.

in Georgia, an increase of 37 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/23-10/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/9-9/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.36. There have been 324,650 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 936 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1173.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1634.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 936 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1173.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1634. There have been 29,154 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 167 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 118.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 135.79.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 167 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 118.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 135.79. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of DATE, there were 1,287 current hospitalizations – an increase of 7 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton 28258 581

Gwinnett 28207 418

Cobb 20120 435

DeKalb 19263 373

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16157 167

Hall 9677 159

Chatham 8718 169

Richmond 7302 168

Clayton 7182 163

Cherokee 6289 94

Bibb 6168 181

Muscogee 6122 171

Henry 5469 106

Clarke 5218 45

Whitfield 4739 61

Forsyth 4252 47

Lowndes 4012 85

Columbia 3883 62

Douglas 3693 70

Glynn 3522 97

Floyd 3338 47

Houston 3206 84

Dougherty 3184 188

Bartow 3041 88

Bulloch 2934 28

Carroll 2892 70

Paulding 2869 58

Troup 2861 102

Coweta 2687 52

Newton 2647 92

Barrow 2310 48

Unknown 2195 7

Baldwin 2151 58

Coffee 2102 54

Jackson 2087 35

Colquitt 1935 36

Fayette 1931 52

Gordon 1923 40

Rockdale 1898 37

Walton 1883 57

Tift 1831 57

Laurens 1743 77

Habersham 1741 71

Chattahoochee 1689 1

Walker 1639 38

Ware 1525 62

Effingham 1523 26

Polk 1519 18

Thomas 1518 66

Toombs 1374 51

Spalding 1373 62

Camden 1331 16

Catoosa 1246 20

Decatur 1216 32

Bryan 1187 11

Wayne 1162 31

Liberty 1147 23

Stephens 1142 38

Emanuel 1115 32

Appling 1072 33

Lumpkin 945 14

Sumter 941 64

White 902 20

Gilmer 882 13

Murray 859 6

Tattnall 854 11

Dawson 847 8

Burke 845 10

Mitchell 826 45

Union 823 21

Jefferson 817 30

Chattooga 815 22

Grady 814 23

Ben Hill 812 26

Upson 809 63

Harris 806 22

Franklin 780 14

Oconee 777 26

Jeff Davis 731 20

Putnam 722 25

Fannin 721 26

Madison 721 8

Lee 716 26

Monroe 711 53

Elbert 710 5

Butts 704 43

Washington 692 8

Peach 685 25

Charlton 641 9

Pickens 636 10

Pierce 623 22

McDuffie 620 14

Bacon 609 14

Crisp 589 19

Jones 579 11

Meriwether 560 14

Cook 555 14

Worth 552 30

Hart 529 13

Brooks 528 26

Stewart 523 15

Greene 521 24

Haralson 520 9

Early 515 33

Banks 505 8

Morgan 491 3

Candler 476 21

Berrien 463 12

Bleckley 452 21

Atkinson 449 4

Dodge 444 12

Jenkins 444 30

Evans 433 6

Screven 425 11

Johnson 421 22

Hancock 399 43

Telfair 396 21

Clinch 391 9

Lamar 382 19

Rabun 378 11

Seminole 375 9

Towns 359 10

Brantley 354 10

Oglethorpe 351 11

Pike 351 10

Wheeler 348 12

Dooly 347 14

Wilkinson 347 18

Terrell 333 32

Randolph 331 29

Montgomery 327 5

Irwin 325 7

Pulaski 319 22

Turner 317 24

Lanier 297 6

McIntosh 297 7

Dade 290 5

Miller 279 1

Wilkes 269 5

Treutlen 267 11

Long 257 3

Calhoun 250 9

Wilcox 249 24

Echols 242 2

Macon 236 10

Jasper 228 4

Taylor 216 11

Lincoln 215 7

Heard 201 6

Twiggs 199 9

Marion 193 9

Crawford 171 5

Talbot 166 6

Warren 159 5

Clay 121 3

Schley 106 2

Baker 84 4

Webster 43 2

Glascock 40 2

Quitman 34 1