x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Tuesday, Oct. 6

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,229 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 37 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/23-10/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/9-9/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.36.
  • There have been 324,650 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 936 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1173.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1634.
  • There have been 29,154 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 167 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 118.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 135.79.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of DATE, there were 1,287 current hospitalizations – an increase of 7 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton    28258    581

Gwinnett    28207    418

Cobb    20120    435

DeKalb    19263    373

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16157    167

Hall    9677    159

Chatham    8718    169

Richmond    7302    168

Clayton    7182    163

Cherokee    6289    94

Bibb    6168    181

Muscogee    6122    171

Henry    5469    106

Clarke    5218    45

Whitfield    4739    61

Forsyth    4252    47

Lowndes    4012    85

Columbia    3883    62

Douglas    3693    70

Glynn    3522    97

Floyd    3338    47

Houston    3206    84

Dougherty    3184    188

Bartow    3041    88

Bulloch    2934    28

Carroll    2892    70

Paulding    2869    58

Troup    2861    102

Coweta    2687    52

Newton    2647    92

Barrow    2310    48

Unknown    2195    7

Baldwin    2151    58

Coffee    2102    54

Jackson    2087    35

Colquitt    1935    36

Fayette    1931    52

Gordon    1923    40

Rockdale    1898    37

Walton    1883    57

Tift    1831    57

Laurens    1743    77

Habersham    1741    71

Chattahoochee    1689    1

Walker    1639    38

Ware    1525    62

Effingham    1523    26

Polk    1519    18

Thomas    1518    66

Toombs    1374    51

Spalding    1373    62

Camden    1331    16

Catoosa    1246    20

Decatur    1216    32

Bryan    1187    11

Wayne    1162    31

Liberty    1147    23

Stephens    1142    38

Emanuel    1115    32

Appling    1072    33

Lumpkin    945    14

Sumter    941    64

White    902    20

Gilmer    882    13

Murray    859    6

Tattnall    854    11

Dawson    847    8

Burke    845    10

Mitchell    826    45

Union    823    21

Jefferson    817    30

Chattooga    815    22

Grady    814    23

Ben Hill    812    26

Upson    809    63

Harris    806    22

Franklin    780    14

Oconee    777    26

Jeff Davis    731    20

Putnam    722    25

Fannin    721    26

Madison    721    8

Lee    716    26

Monroe    711    53

Elbert    710    5

Butts    704    43

Washington    692    8

Peach    685    25

Charlton    641    9

Pickens    636    10

Pierce    623    22

McDuffie    620    14

Bacon    609    14

Crisp    589    19

Jones    579    11

Meriwether    560    14

Cook    555    14

Worth    552    30

Hart    529    13

Brooks    528    26

Stewart    523    15

Greene    521    24

Haralson    520    9

Early    515    33

Banks    505    8

Morgan    491    3

Candler    476    21

Berrien    463    12

Bleckley    452    21

Atkinson    449    4

Dodge    444    12

Jenkins    444    30

Evans    433    6

Screven    425    11

Johnson    421    22

Hancock    399    43

Telfair    396    21

Clinch    391    9

Lamar    382    19

Rabun    378    11

Seminole    375    9

Towns    359    10

Brantley    354    10

Oglethorpe    351    11

Pike    351    10

Wheeler    348    12

Dooly    347    14

Wilkinson    347    18

Terrell    333    32

Randolph    331    29

Montgomery    327    5

Irwin    325    7

Pulaski    319    22

Turner    317    24

Lanier    297    6

McIntosh    297    7

Dade    290    5

Miller    279    1

Wilkes    269    5

Treutlen    267    11

Long    257    3

Calhoun    250    9

Wilcox    249    24

Echols    242    2

Macon    236    10

Jasper    228    4

Taylor    216    11

Lincoln    215    7

Heard    201    6

Twiggs    199    9

Marion    193    9

Crawford    171    5

Talbot    166    6

Warren    159    5

Clay    121    3

Schley    106    2

Baker    84    4

Webster    43    2

Glascock    40    2

Quitman    34    1

Taliaferro    23    0

Related Articles