Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 29

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,994 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/16-9/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 42.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/2-9/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.50.
- There have been 316,306 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,025 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,390.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,724.
- There have been 28,339 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 142 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 119.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 129.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 29, there were 1,348 current hospitalizations – an increase of 29 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 27650 576
Gwinnett 27519 407
Cobb 19634 427
DeKalb 18773 365
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16287 158
Hall 9279 152
Chatham 8482 162
Richmond 7136 162
Clayton 7090 162
Bibb 6075 170
Cherokee 6066 92
Muscogee 6034 170
Henry 5248 102
Clarke 5064 44
Whitfield 4585 60
Forsyth 4052 45
Lowndes 3907 82
Columbia 3760 61
Douglas 3571 71
Glynn 3463 95
Floyd 3183 45
Houston 3158 82
Dougherty 3152 187
Bartow 2924 85
Bulloch 2885 28
Troup 2808 100
Carroll 2798 68
Paulding 2789 54
Coweta 2617 47
Newton 2602 90
Unknown 2231 6
Barrow 2200 48
Baldwin 2134 57
Coffee 2061 50
Jackson 2004 32
Colquitt 1890 34
Gordon 1867 36
Fayette 1860 50
Rockdale 1858 36
Walton 1826 55
Tift 1787 57
Laurens 1657 74
Habersham 1654 67
Chattahoochee 1632 1
Walker 1552 36
Ware 1501 59
Thomas 1495 63
Polk 1484 17
Effingham 1445 23
Spalding 1335 61
Toombs 1330 49
Camden 1296 11
Catoosa 1193 18
Decatur 1156 29
Bryan 1153 11
Wayne 1139 30
Liberty 1118 22
Stephens 1064 38
Emanuel 1058 31
Appling 1035 29
Sumter 933 62
Lumpkin 917 14
Murray 837 6
White 837 19
Tattnall 836 11
Dawson 821 7
Gilmer 820 13
Burke 813 10
Mitchell 813 45
Jefferson 797 29
Upson 796 62
Harris 794 22
Ben Hill 782 24
Grady 778 22
Chattooga 771 22
Union 771 20
Franklin 752 13
Oconee 750 26
Jeff Davis 720 20
Lee 699 26
Madison 694 8
Monroe 693 51
Putnam 692 25
Elbert 677 3
Washington 675 8
Peach 672 24
Butts 659 42
Fannin 658 24
Charlton 634 7
Pickens 619 10
Pierce 611 20
McDuffie 605 14
Bacon 599 14
Crisp 560 17
Jones 559 8
Cook 549 13
Meriwether 545 13
Worth 535 30
Brooks 523 26
Stewart 522 14
Hart 515 13
Greene 508 24
Early 495 33
Banks 487 8
Haralson 486 8
Morgan 485 3
Candler 464 19
Berrien 452 12
Atkinson 443 3
Bleckley 434 21
Evans 430 6
Dodge 426 12
Jenkins 424 30
Johnson 417 22
Screven 416 10
Hancock 393 42
Telfair 390 19
Clinch 379 6
Lamar 369 18
Seminole 356 9
Brantley 345 10
Rabun 341 9
Dooly 338 14
Wilkinson 338 18
Wheeler 336 11
Towns 334 9
Randolph 331 29
Oglethorpe 330 11
Pike 329 10
Terrell 329 32
Pulaski 313 22
Montgomery 310 5
Turner 305 23
Irwin 300 4
Lanier 295 5
McIntosh 291 7
Dade 282 5
Wilkes 268 5
Miller 261 1
Treutlen 258 9
Long 251 3
Wilcox 248 20
Calhoun 246 8
Echols 241 2
Macon 234 10
Jasper 221 4
Lincoln 213 7
Taylor 213 11
Heard 195 5
Twiggs 195 7
Marion 191 8
Crawford 166 5
Talbot 166 6
Warren 152 5
Clay 121 2
Schley 105 2
Baker 84 4
Webster 44 2
Glascock 39 2
Quitman 32 1
Taliaferro 22 0