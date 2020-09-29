x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 29

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,994 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/16-9/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 42.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/2-9/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.50.
  • There have been 316,306 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,025 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,390.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,724.
  • There have been 28,339 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 142 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 119.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 129.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 29, there were 1,348 current hospitalizations – an increase of 29 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    27650    576

Gwinnett    27519    407

Cobb    19634    427

DeKalb    18773    365

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16287    158

Hall    9279    152

Chatham    8482    162

Richmond    7136    162

Clayton    7090    162

Bibb    6075    170

Cherokee    6066    92

Muscogee    6034    170

Henry    5248    102

Clarke    5064    44

Whitfield    4585    60

Forsyth    4052    45

Lowndes    3907    82

Columbia    3760    61

Douglas    3571    71

Glynn    3463    95

Floyd    3183    45

Houston    3158    82

Dougherty    3152    187

Bartow    2924    85

Bulloch    2885    28

Troup    2808    100

Carroll    2798    68

Paulding    2789    54

Coweta    2617    47

Newton    2602    90

Unknown    2231    6

Barrow    2200    48

Baldwin    2134    57

Coffee    2061    50

Jackson    2004    32

Colquitt    1890    34

Gordon    1867    36

Fayette    1860    50

Rockdale    1858    36

Walton    1826    55

Tift    1787    57

Laurens    1657    74

Habersham    1654    67

Chattahoochee    1632    1

Walker    1552    36

Ware    1501    59

Thomas    1495    63

Polk    1484    17

Effingham    1445    23

Spalding    1335    61

Toombs    1330    49

Camden    1296    11

Catoosa    1193    18

Decatur    1156    29

Bryan    1153    11

Wayne    1139    30

Liberty    1118    22

Stephens    1064    38

Emanuel    1058    31

Appling    1035    29

Sumter    933    62

Lumpkin    917    14

Murray    837    6

White    837    19

Tattnall    836    11

Dawson    821    7

Gilmer    820    13

Burke    813    10

Mitchell    813    45

Jefferson    797    29

Upson    796    62

Harris    794    22

Ben Hill    782    24

Grady    778    22

Chattooga    771    22

Union    771    20

Franklin    752    13

Oconee    750    26

Jeff Davis    720    20

Lee    699    26

Madison    694    8

Monroe    693    51

Putnam    692    25

Elbert    677    3

Washington    675    8

Peach    672    24

Butts    659    42

Fannin    658    24

Charlton    634    7

Pickens    619    10

Pierce    611    20

McDuffie    605    14

Bacon    599    14

Crisp    560    17

Jones    559    8

Cook    549    13

Meriwether    545    13

Worth    535    30

Brooks    523    26

Stewart    522    14

Hart    515    13

Greene    508    24

Early    495    33

Banks    487    8

Haralson    486    8

Morgan    485    3

Candler    464    19

Berrien    452    12

Atkinson    443    3

Bleckley    434    21

Evans    430    6

Dodge    426    12

Jenkins    424    30

Johnson    417    22

Screven    416    10

Hancock    393    42

Telfair    390    19

Clinch    379    6

Lamar    369    18

Seminole    356    9

Brantley    345    10

Rabun    341    9

Dooly    338    14

Wilkinson    338    18

Wheeler    336    11

Towns    334    9

Randolph    331    29

Oglethorpe    330    11

Pike    329    10

Terrell    329    32

Pulaski    313    22

Montgomery    310    5

Turner    305    23

Irwin    300    4

Lanier    295    5

McIntosh    291    7

Dade    282    5

Wilkes    268    5

Miller    261    1

Treutlen    258    9

Long    251    3

Wilcox    248    20

Calhoun    246    8

Echols    241    2

Macon    234    10

Jasper    221    4

Lincoln    213    7

Taylor    213    11

Heard    195    5

Twiggs    195    7

Marion    191    8

Crawford    166    5

Talbot    166    6

Warren    152    5

Clay    121    2

Schley    105    2

Baker    84    4

Webster    44    2

Glascock    39    2

Quitman    32    1

Taliaferro    22    0

