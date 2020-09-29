Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 29

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,994 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/16-9/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 42.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/2-9/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.50.

in Georgia, an increase of 33 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/16-9/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 42.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/2-9/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.50. There have been 316,306 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,025 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,390.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,724.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,025 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,390.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,724. There have been 28,339 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 142 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 119.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 129.86.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 142 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 119.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 129.86. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 29, there were 1,348 current hospitalizations – an increase of 29 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 27650 576

Gwinnett 27519 407

Cobb 19634 427

DeKalb 18773 365

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16287 158

Hall 9279 152

Chatham 8482 162

Richmond 7136 162

Clayton 7090 162

Bibb 6075 170

Cherokee 6066 92

Muscogee 6034 170

Henry 5248 102

Clarke 5064 44

Whitfield 4585 60

Forsyth 4052 45

Lowndes 3907 82

Columbia 3760 61

Douglas 3571 71

Glynn 3463 95

Floyd 3183 45

Houston 3158 82

Dougherty 3152 187

Bartow 2924 85

Bulloch 2885 28

Troup 2808 100

Carroll 2798 68

Paulding 2789 54

Coweta 2617 47

Newton 2602 90

Unknown 2231 6

Barrow 2200 48

Baldwin 2134 57

Coffee 2061 50

Jackson 2004 32

Colquitt 1890 34

Gordon 1867 36

Fayette 1860 50

Rockdale 1858 36

Walton 1826 55

Tift 1787 57

Laurens 1657 74

Habersham 1654 67

Chattahoochee 1632 1

Walker 1552 36

Ware 1501 59

Thomas 1495 63

Polk 1484 17

Effingham 1445 23

Spalding 1335 61

Toombs 1330 49

Camden 1296 11

Catoosa 1193 18

Decatur 1156 29

Bryan 1153 11

Wayne 1139 30

Liberty 1118 22

Stephens 1064 38

Emanuel 1058 31

Appling 1035 29

Sumter 933 62

Lumpkin 917 14

Murray 837 6

White 837 19

Tattnall 836 11

Dawson 821 7

Gilmer 820 13

Burke 813 10

Mitchell 813 45

Jefferson 797 29

Upson 796 62

Harris 794 22

Ben Hill 782 24

Grady 778 22

Chattooga 771 22

Union 771 20

Franklin 752 13

Oconee 750 26

Jeff Davis 720 20

Lee 699 26

Madison 694 8

Monroe 693 51

Putnam 692 25

Elbert 677 3

Washington 675 8

Peach 672 24

Butts 659 42

Fannin 658 24

Charlton 634 7

Pickens 619 10

Pierce 611 20

McDuffie 605 14

Bacon 599 14

Crisp 560 17

Jones 559 8

Cook 549 13

Meriwether 545 13

Worth 535 30

Brooks 523 26

Stewart 522 14

Hart 515 13

Greene 508 24

Early 495 33

Banks 487 8

Haralson 486 8

Morgan 485 3

Candler 464 19

Berrien 452 12

Atkinson 443 3

Bleckley 434 21

Evans 430 6

Dodge 426 12

Jenkins 424 30

Johnson 417 22

Screven 416 10

Hancock 393 42

Telfair 390 19

Clinch 379 6

Lamar 369 18

Seminole 356 9

Brantley 345 10

Rabun 341 9

Dooly 338 14

Wilkinson 338 18

Wheeler 336 11

Towns 334 9

Randolph 331 29

Oglethorpe 330 11

Pike 329 10

Terrell 329 32

Pulaski 313 22

Montgomery 310 5

Turner 305 23

Irwin 300 4

Lanier 295 5

McIntosh 291 7

Dade 282 5

Wilkes 268 5

Miller 261 1

Treutlen 258 9

Long 251 3

Wilcox 248 20

Calhoun 246 8

Echols 241 2

Macon 234 10

Jasper 221 4

Lincoln 213 7

Taylor 213 11

Heard 195 5

Twiggs 195 7

Marion 191 8

Crawford 166 5

Talbot 166 6

Warren 152 5

Clay 121 2

Schley 105 2

Baker 84 4

Webster 44 2

Glascock 39 2

Quitman 32 1