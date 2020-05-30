Atlanta communities with COVID-19 spikes linked to nursing homes

Our team is analyzing the numbers and looking at possible trends in COVID-19 hotspots.

ATLANTA — While analyzing Georgia's COVID-19 data, 11Alive discovered long-term care facilities continue to report increases in infections despite the state’s efforts to contain the virus.

The numbers were provided by the Georgia Department of Community Health’s website. The spike in many cases are largely connected to zip codes within Fulton County.

One of those areas includes 30314, just west of downtown. According to state health officials, infections there jumped 27 percent in the past week.

Inside that zip code includes the Sadie G. Mays Health & Rehabilitation Center. As of Thursday, it had 123 covid-positive residents. Seventy-three percent of cases in that zip code can be traced to the facility. It's also the second highest concentration of cases in a long-term care facility in Georgia.

In April, 11Alive spoke to Natasha Miller, who has a mother who lives there and contracted the virus.

“She panicked, she freaked out, she was crying uncontrollably,” said Miller.

Another zip code with an increase in cases is 30312. That's east of downtown and covers the Old Forth Ward and Grant Park. That zip code is among the area of Fulton County with the highest concentration of cases and steadily rising. Cases increased from 202 to 218 in one week.

Included in that number is an outbreak at Legacy Transitional Care & Rehabilitation. The state’s latest count shows 104 covid-positive residents, which is nearly half of all cases in 30312.

Zip code 30291 is a short-distance away. According to health officials, the community has seen the virus jump from 174 to 195 cases in the past week. The virus has been linked to 19 deaths there, the most out of all Fulton County’s nursing homes.

In all three zip codes, outbreaks at long term care facilities contribute to the majority of cases in those zip codes, highlighting the importance and necessity of protecting those vulnerable populations and the communities around them.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.