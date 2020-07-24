A look at cases in districts planning to have some in-person schooling this fall

11Alive took a look at what's happening with cases in a few of the places where schools have decided to hold some face-to-face classes this fall.

ATLANTA — Georgia recorded 4,200 more COVID-19 cases and another 25 deaths on Thursday, according to data from the state.

Many Georgia school districts are opting to start the year online in the next few weeks - but not all. So, 11Alive took a look at what's happening with cases in a few of the places where schools have decided to hold face-to-face classes.

Forsyth County is one of those districts. About two-thirds of students there are expected to return to class on Aug. 13. As of the data available Thursday, shown in the graph below, the county is averaging 31 cases per day. When school let out for the summer, that number was 7 per day.

Fayette County is also planning to welcome students back into their buildings. The graph below plots the number of cases in the county. On Thursday, the county reported it's highest single day of new cases with 40. Right now, Fayette County is averaging about 22 additional cases of COVID-19 each day.

Paulding County plans to return to class on Aug. 3, offering both in-person and virtual learning. Below is a look at cases of coronavirus there. The graph below plots the number of cases in the county. Right now, Paulding is averaging about 29 new cases each day. At the end of the last school year, in May, the average was 4.

All three districts have plans and guidelines on their websites (listed below) about how they will work to protect staff and students.

