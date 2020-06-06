Behind the numbers: New coronavirus cases in Gwinnett County

On Friday, the state reported a total of 4,372 positive COVID-19 cases in Gwinnett - 604 of those from this past week.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — In our ongoing effort to keep you aware of how COVID-19 is impacting our community, we’re taking a closer look at Gwinnett County.

On Friday, the Department of Public Health reported a total of 4,372 positive COVID-19 cases in Gwinnett - 604 of those from this past week. That’s more than double the number of new cases in any other metro county.

Fulton reported 285 new cases this past week, DeKalb, 255, and Cobb County, 221.

We’ve heard a lot of talk about the impact of long-term care facilities so we checked in with the Department of Community Health, which issues a daily report on COVID-19 cases inside our nursing and rehab facilities. It showed that, in Gwinnett, those residents and staff account for about 13 percent of the county’s positive cases. In these facilities, 382 of the cases are residents who have tested positive and 160 of them are staff.

So, we took a closer look at the zip codes to see where the COVID-19 cases were coming. Gwinnett only provides a look at COVID-19’s impact by zip code once a week. But on Monday, 30044, which is part of the Lawrenceville area, had the most cases reported at 1,608.

According to the US Census Bureau, that zip code has a fairly evenly mixed population of Hispanic, white and black residents.

The zip code with the second-highest count was 30093 in Norcross with 983 positive cases. Just next door, 30047 in Lilburn had 949 cases.