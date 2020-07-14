COVID-19 | Number of people in Georgia hospitals rising

We are still below the levels we saw in April, when the state put tighter restrictions in place, but there's concern that could change.

ATLANTA — Georgia recorded on Monday it's second-highest day of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started.

The number of people in the hospital is rising, too. We are still below the levels we saw in April when the state put tighter restrictions in place, but there's concern that could change with cases continuing to surge.

The chart below shows the numbers. The orange line shows the active number of patients while the teal bars show the number of new COVID-19 cases reported each day.

Monday alone, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported more than 3,600 hundred new cases in the state.

The chart below indicates the new cases, with the orange bars reflecting those reported in the past week.

The dotted line in the chart above indicates the 14-day moving average.

And we've never seen cases drop for 14 days straight here in Georgia, as the White House previously recommended for reopening the economy.