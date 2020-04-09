Numbers explained | Why Clarke County is reporting fewer COVID-19 numbers than UGA

Clarke County shows more than 700 cases in the past two weeks. Meanwhile, the university is reporting more than 1,000.

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — As students head back to college campuses for the start of the fall semester, 11Alive is monitoring the COVID-19 data for those areas.

One thing we noticed is that Clarke County, where the University of Georgia is located, is reporting fewer COVID-19 numbers than the university. Here's a look at the numbers and why that may be the case.

The chart below shows the spike in Clarke County cases. The bars in orange display the data for new cases from the past week. The dotted line is the 14-day moving average.

On Thursday, the county reported the single largest one-day spike, with 173 new cases. Clarke County shows more than 700 cases in the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, the university is reporting more than 1,000 cases.

The Georgia Department of Public Health explained that the tests conducted by the university are not in the county's numbers - yet.

Health officials are still working to feed UGA's reporting system directly to the state.

