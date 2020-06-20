x
To COVID-19 zipcodes in Gwinnett, Fulton, Cobb and DeKalb on June 19, 2020

We're tracking the highest counts of COVID-19 by zip code in the metro area.

ATLANTA — Nearly 1,100 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Georgia Friday, sending our numbers up again.

We're tracking cases across the metro and now we're looking at some of the top zip codes where the virus is growing across our largest counties.

Gwinnett County, which is where the virus is growing significantly, had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the Lawrenceville area with 770.

In Fulton, the top zip code is 30331 with 401 total confirmed cases. That includes the Princeton Lakes and Greenbrier neighborhoods.

Fulton County cases June 19, 2020

Cobb's highest concentration of the virus is in Marietta. There are now 450 cases reported there.

Cobb County cases June 19, 2020

Dekalb's most recent numbers show the area around Brookaven, Chamblee, and Druid Hills is now reporting 358 cases of coronavirus.

