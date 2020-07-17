x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Friday, July 17

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,132 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 28 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/4-7/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 19.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/20-7/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.71.
Credit: WXIA
Coronavirus deaths as of July 17, 2020
  • There have been 135,183 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,908 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,192.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,035.
Credit: WXIA
Coronavirus cases in Georgia on July 17, 2020
  • There have been 14,647 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 301 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 213.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 134.36.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 17, there were 2,902 current hospitalizations - an increase of 61 from the previous day.
Credit: WXIA
New coronavirus cases versus current hospitalizations on July 17, 2020

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling    402    15

Atkinson    223    2

Bacon    327    5

Baker    45    3

Baldwin    721    35

Banks    177    3

Barrow    725    29

Bartow    1110    46

Ben Hill    259    1

Berrien    194    0

Bibb    2077    43

Bleckley    102    1

Brantley    166    3

Brooks    255    12

Bryan    328    5

Bulloch    751    7

Burke    247    7

Butts    358    35

Calhoun    173    6

Camden    337    2

Candler    125    0

Carroll    1260    40

Catoosa    385    8

Charlton    171    2

Chatham    3106    39

Chattahoochee    493    1

Chattooga    89    2

Cherokee    2014    48

Clarke    1140    15

Clay    65    2

Clayton    3236    85

Clinch    125    4

Cobb    7972    260

Coffee    1006    18

Colquitt    1331    20

Columbia    1123    14

Cook    278    4

Coweta    963    16

Crawford    66    0

Crisp    326    13

Dade    84    1

Dawson    194    3

DeKalb    9308    187

Decatur    346    8

Dodge    165    2

Dooly    222    13

Dougherty    2243    157

Douglas    1632    41

Early    326    31

Echols    205    0

Effingham    380    1

Elbert    224    0

Emanuel    237    3

Evans    80    0

Fannin    168    2

Fayette    612    20

Floyd    829    15

Forsyth    1312    16

Franklin    281    2

Fulton    12584    335

Gilmer    326    2

Glascock    17    0

Glynn    1734    10

Gordon    653    19

Grady    276    4

Greene    156    10

Gwinnett    12897    195

Habersham    836    41

Hall    4242    65

Hancock    240    33

Haralson    128    5

Harris    485    13

Hart    136    0

Heard    93    3

Henry    2027    34

Houston    1161    33

Irwin    109    1

Jackson    590    12

Jasper    101    1

Jeff Davis    196    3

Jefferson    263    3

Jenkins    182    14

Johnson    146    2

Jones    156    1

Lamar    159    7

Lanier    175    3

Laurens    447    1

Lee    441    22

Liberty    329    2

Lincoln    83    2

Long    81    1

Lowndes    2093    19

Lumpkin    193    4

Macon    150    10

Madison    209    4

Marion    108    3

McDuffie    182    8

McIntosh    95    1

Meriwether    277    4

Miller    65    0

Mitchell    515    41

Monroe    283    20

Montgomery    68    0

Morgan    100    0

Murray    347    2

Muscogee    3196    64

Newton    1098    19

Non-Georgia Resident    10916    61

Oconee    268    14

Oglethorpe    131    7

Paulding    966    16

Peach    184    10

Pickens    138    5

Pierce    298    5

Pike    135    3

Polk    399    1

Pulaski    63    2

Putnam    254    13

Quitman    24    1

Rabun    108    3

Randolph    222    25

Richmond    2096    62

Rockdale    803    11

Schley    31    1

Screven    132    8

Seminole    64    2

Spalding    629    33

Stephens    383    6

Stewart    231    4

Sumter    657    52

Talbot    102    3

Taliaferro    2    0

Tattnall    235    0

Taylor    49    2

Telfair    200    3

Terrell    260    29

Thomas    673    33

Tift    1093    29

Toombs    372    5

Towns    78    1

Treutlen    53    2

Troup    1841    44

Turner    211    18

Twiggs    51    1

Union    134    4

Unknown    1303    1

Upson    407    45

Walker    402    14

Walton    613    31

Ware    788    17

Warren    40    0

Washington    215    1

Wayne    242    0

Webster    35    2

Wheeler    71    0

White    204    5

Whitfield    2070    19

Wilcox    146    15

Wilkes    136    3

Wilkinson    127    9

Worth    371    22

