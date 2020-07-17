Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Friday, July 17

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
The latest data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,132 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 28 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/4-7/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 19.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/20-7/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.71.
- There have been 135,183 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,908 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,192.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,035.
- There have been 14,647 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 301 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 213.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 134.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 17, there were 2,902 current hospitalizations - an increase of 61 from the previous day.
Key Facts:
Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Appling 402 15
Atkinson 223 2
Bacon 327 5
Baker 45 3
Baldwin 721 35
Banks 177 3
Barrow 725 29
Bartow 1110 46
Ben Hill 259 1
Berrien 194 0
Bibb 2077 43
Bleckley 102 1
Brantley 166 3
Brooks 255 12
Bryan 328 5
Bulloch 751 7
Burke 247 7
Butts 358 35
Calhoun 173 6
Camden 337 2
Candler 125 0
Carroll 1260 40
Catoosa 385 8
Charlton 171 2
Chatham 3106 39
Chattahoochee 493 1
Chattooga 89 2
Cherokee 2014 48
Clarke 1140 15
Clay 65 2
Clayton 3236 85
Clinch 125 4
Cobb 7972 260
Coffee 1006 18
Colquitt 1331 20
Columbia 1123 14
Cook 278 4
Coweta 963 16
Crawford 66 0
Crisp 326 13
Dade 84 1
Dawson 194 3
DeKalb 9308 187
Decatur 346 8
Dodge 165 2
Dooly 222 13
Dougherty 2243 157
Douglas 1632 41
Early 326 31
Echols 205 0
Effingham 380 1
Elbert 224 0
Emanuel 237 3
Evans 80 0
Fannin 168 2
Fayette 612 20
Floyd 829 15
Forsyth 1312 16
Franklin 281 2
Fulton 12584 335
Gilmer 326 2
Glascock 17 0
Glynn 1734 10
Gordon 653 19
Grady 276 4
Greene 156 10
Gwinnett 12897 195
Habersham 836 41
Hall 4242 65
Hancock 240 33
Haralson 128 5
Harris 485 13
Hart 136 0
Heard 93 3
Henry 2027 34
Houston 1161 33
Irwin 109 1
Jackson 590 12
Jasper 101 1
Jeff Davis 196 3
Jefferson 263 3
Jenkins 182 14
Johnson 146 2
Jones 156 1
Lamar 159 7
Lanier 175 3
Laurens 447 1
Lee 441 22
Liberty 329 2
Lincoln 83 2
Long 81 1
Lowndes 2093 19
Lumpkin 193 4
Macon 150 10
Madison 209 4
Marion 108 3
McDuffie 182 8
McIntosh 95 1
Meriwether 277 4
Miller 65 0
Mitchell 515 41
Monroe 283 20
Montgomery 68 0
Morgan 100 0
Murray 347 2
Muscogee 3196 64
Newton 1098 19
Non-Georgia Resident 10916 61
Oconee 268 14
Oglethorpe 131 7
Paulding 966 16
Peach 184 10
Pickens 138 5
Pierce 298 5
Pike 135 3
Polk 399 1
Pulaski 63 2
Putnam 254 13
Quitman 24 1
Rabun 108 3
Randolph 222 25
Richmond 2096 62
Rockdale 803 11
Schley 31 1
Screven 132 8
Seminole 64 2
Spalding 629 33
Stephens 383 6
Stewart 231 4
Sumter 657 52
Talbot 102 3
Taliaferro 2 0
Tattnall 235 0
Taylor 49 2
Telfair 200 3
Terrell 260 29
Thomas 673 33
Tift 1093 29
Toombs 372 5
Towns 78 1
Treutlen 53 2
Troup 1841 44
Turner 211 18
Twiggs 51 1
Union 134 4
Unknown 1303 1
Upson 407 45
Walker 402 14
Walton 613 31
Ware 788 17
Warren 40 0
Washington 215 1
Wayne 242 0
Webster 35 2
Wheeler 71 0
White 204 5
Whitfield 2070 19
Wilcox 146 15
Wilkes 136 3
Wilkinson 127 9
Worth 371 22
