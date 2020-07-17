Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Friday, July 17

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,132 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 28 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/4-7/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 19.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/20-7/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.71.

There have been 135,183 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,908 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,192.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,035.

There have been 14,647 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 301 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 213.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 134.36.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 17, there were 2,902 current hospitalizations - an increase of 61 from the previous day.

Key Facts:

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling 402 15

Atkinson 223 2

Bacon 327 5

Baker 45 3

Baldwin 721 35

Banks 177 3

Barrow 725 29

Bartow 1110 46

Ben Hill 259 1

Berrien 194 0

Bibb 2077 43

Bleckley 102 1

Brantley 166 3

Brooks 255 12

Bryan 328 5

Bulloch 751 7

Burke 247 7

Butts 358 35

Calhoun 173 6

Camden 337 2

Candler 125 0

Carroll 1260 40

Catoosa 385 8

Charlton 171 2

Chatham 3106 39

Chattahoochee 493 1

Chattooga 89 2

Cherokee 2014 48

Clarke 1140 15

Clay 65 2

Clayton 3236 85

Clinch 125 4

Cobb 7972 260

Coffee 1006 18

Colquitt 1331 20

Columbia 1123 14

Cook 278 4

Coweta 963 16

Crawford 66 0

Crisp 326 13

Dade 84 1

Dawson 194 3

DeKalb 9308 187

Decatur 346 8

Dodge 165 2

Dooly 222 13

Dougherty 2243 157

Douglas 1632 41

Early 326 31

Echols 205 0

Effingham 380 1

Elbert 224 0

Emanuel 237 3

Evans 80 0

Fannin 168 2

Fayette 612 20

Floyd 829 15

Forsyth 1312 16

Franklin 281 2

Fulton 12584 335

Gilmer 326 2

Glascock 17 0

Glynn 1734 10

Gordon 653 19

Grady 276 4

Greene 156 10

Gwinnett 12897 195

Habersham 836 41

Hall 4242 65

Hancock 240 33

Haralson 128 5

Harris 485 13

Hart 136 0

Heard 93 3

Henry 2027 34

Houston 1161 33

Irwin 109 1

Jackson 590 12

Jasper 101 1

Jeff Davis 196 3

Jefferson 263 3

Jenkins 182 14

Johnson 146 2

Jones 156 1

Lamar 159 7

Lanier 175 3

Laurens 447 1

Lee 441 22

Liberty 329 2

Lincoln 83 2

Long 81 1

Lowndes 2093 19

Lumpkin 193 4

Macon 150 10

Madison 209 4

Marion 108 3

McDuffie 182 8

McIntosh 95 1

Meriwether 277 4

Miller 65 0

Mitchell 515 41

Monroe 283 20

Montgomery 68 0

Morgan 100 0

Murray 347 2

Muscogee 3196 64

Newton 1098 19

Non-Georgia Resident 10916 61

Oconee 268 14

Oglethorpe 131 7

Paulding 966 16

Peach 184 10

Pickens 138 5

Pierce 298 5

Pike 135 3

Polk 399 1

Pulaski 63 2

Putnam 254 13

Quitman 24 1

Rabun 108 3

Randolph 222 25

Richmond 2096 62

Rockdale 803 11

Schley 31 1

Screven 132 8

Seminole 64 2

Spalding 629 33

Stephens 383 6

Stewart 231 4

Sumter 657 52

Talbot 102 3

Taliaferro 2 0

Tattnall 235 0

Taylor 49 2

Telfair 200 3

Terrell 260 29

Thomas 673 33

Tift 1093 29

Toombs 372 5

Towns 78 1

Treutlen 53 2

Troup 1841 44

Turner 211 18

Twiggs 51 1

Union 134 4

Unknown 1303 1

Upson 407 45

Walker 402 14

Walton 613 31

Ware 788 17

Warren 40 0

Washington 215 1

Wayne 242 0

Webster 35 2

Wheeler 71 0

White 204 5

Whitfield 2070 19

Wilcox 146 15

Wilkes 136 3

Wilkinson 127 9

Worth 371 22