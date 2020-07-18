Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Saturday, July 18

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
The latest data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,168 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 36 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/5-7/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/21-7/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.36.
- There have been 139,872 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,689 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,325.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,108.
- There have been 14,961 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 314 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 229.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 136.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 18, there were 2,929 current hospitalizations - an increase of 27 from the previous day.
- Key Facts:
Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Appling 411 15
Atkinson 226 2
Bacon 339 5
Baker 45 3
Baldwin 730 35
Banks 182 3
Barrow 745 30
Bartow 1131 46
Ben Hill 265 1
Berrien 200 0
Bibb 2152 44
Bleckley 103 1
Brantley 169 3
Brooks 261 12
Bryan 342 5
Bulloch 779 7
Burke 243 7
Butts 363 35
Calhoun 175 6
Camden 355 3
Candler 125 0
Carroll 1325 42
Catoosa 388 8
Charlton 182 2
Chatham 3264 40
Chattahoochee 494 1
Chattooga 93 2
Cherokee 2086 48
Clarke 1205 15
Clay 65 2
Clayton 3331 85
Clinch 128 4
Cobb 8223 263
Coffee 1034 18
Colquitt 1339 20
Columbia 1186 14
Cook 284 4
Coweta 988 16
Crawford 67 0
Crisp 335 13
Dade 87 1
Dawson 199 3
DeKalb 9597 188
Decatur 365 8
Dodge 165 2
Dooly 222 14
Dougherty 2290 158
Douglas 1692 41
Early 327 31
Echols 206 0
Effingham 393 1
Elbert 228 0
Emanuel 256 3
Evans 86 0
Fannin 173 2
Fayette 629 20
Floyd 853 15
Forsyth 1355 16
Franklin 289 2
Fulton 12872 339
Gilmer 347 2
Glascock 17 0
Glynn 1801 12
Gordon 670 19
Grady 281 4
Greene 159 10
Gwinnett 13234 197
Habersham 850 41
Hall 4358 66
Hancock 240 33
Haralson 132 6
Harris 495 13
Hart 143 0
Heard 97 3
Henry 2098 34
Houston 1190 33
Irwin 109 1
Jackson 609 12
Jasper 99 1
Jeff Davis 207 3
Jefferson 276 4
Jenkins 187 14
Johnson 150 2
Jones 176 1
Lamar 164 7
Lanier 176 3
Laurens 463 1
Lee 446 22
Liberty 346 2
Lincoln 86 2
Long 81 1
Lowndes 2180 19
Lumpkin 203 4
Macon 150 10
Madison 217 4
Marion 109 3
McDuffie 195 8
McIntosh 101 1
Meriwether 280 4
Miller 69 0
Mitchell 522 41
Monroe 293 20
Montgomery 72 0
Morgan 102 0
Murray 371 2
Muscogee 3321 64
Newton 1144 19
Non-Georgia Resident 11531 63
Oconee 283 14
Oglethorpe 137 7
Paulding 1003 16
Peach 193 10
Pickens 162 5
Pierce 309 5
Pike 140 3
Polk 410 2
Pulaski 70 2
Putnam 265 13
Quitman 24 1
Rabun 116 3
Randolph 223 25
Richmond 2156 63
Rockdale 840 11
Schley 31 1
Screven 133 8
Seminole 66 2
Spalding 639 33
Stephens 395 6
Stewart 231 4
Sumter 664 52
Talbot 105 3
Taliaferro 2 0
Tattnall 255 0
Taylor 51 2
Telfair 201 3
Terrell 260 29
Thomas 681 33
Tift 1101 29
Toombs 388 5
Towns 81 1
Treutlen 56 2
Troup 1857 43
Turner 213 18
Twiggs 52 1
Union 135 4
Unknown 1628 6
Upson 407 45
Walker 408 14
Walton 631 32
Ware 835 17
Warren 45 0
Washington 221 1
Wayne 292 0
Webster 35 2
Wheeler 75 0
White 210 5
Whitfield 2179 23
Wilcox 146 15
Wilkes 139 3
Wilkinson 132 9
Worth 372 22
