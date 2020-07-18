x
coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Saturday, July 18

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,168 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 36 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/5-7/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/21-7/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.36.
Credit: WXIA
Coronavirus deaths on July 18, 2020
  • There have been 139,872 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,689 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,325.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,108.
Credit: WXIA
Coronavirus cases for July 18, 2020
  • There have been 14,961 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 314 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 229.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 136.14.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 18, there were 2,929 current hospitalizations - an increase of 27 from the previous day.
Credit: WXIA
Coronavirus cases vs. hospitalizations for July 18, 2020

Appling    411    15

Atkinson    226    2

Bacon    339    5

Baker    45    3

Baldwin    730    35

Banks    182    3

Barrow    745    30

Bartow    1131    46

Ben Hill    265    1

Berrien    200    0

Bibb    2152    44

Bleckley    103    1

Brantley    169    3

Brooks    261    12

Bryan    342    5

Bulloch    779    7

Burke    243    7

Butts    363    35

Calhoun    175    6

Camden    355    3

Candler    125    0

Carroll    1325    42

Catoosa    388    8

Charlton    182    2

Chatham    3264    40

Chattahoochee    494    1

Chattooga    93    2

Cherokee    2086    48

Clarke    1205    15

Clay    65    2

Clayton    3331    85

Clinch    128    4

Cobb    8223    263

Coffee    1034    18

Colquitt    1339    20

Columbia    1186    14

Cook    284    4

Coweta    988    16

Crawford    67    0

Crisp    335    13

Dade    87    1

Dawson    199    3

DeKalb    9597    188

Decatur    365    8

Dodge    165    2

Dooly    222    14

Dougherty    2290    158

Douglas    1692    41

Early    327    31

Echols    206    0

Effingham    393    1

Elbert    228    0

Emanuel    256    3

Evans    86    0

Fannin    173    2

Fayette    629    20

Floyd    853    15

Forsyth    1355    16

Franklin    289    2

Fulton    12872    339

Gilmer    347    2

Glascock    17    0

Glynn    1801    12

Gordon    670    19

Grady    281    4

Greene    159    10

Gwinnett    13234    197

Habersham    850    41

Hall    4358    66

Hancock    240    33

Haralson    132    6

Harris    495    13

Hart    143    0

Heard    97    3

Henry    2098    34

Houston    1190    33

Irwin    109    1

Jackson    609    12

Jasper    99    1

Jeff Davis    207    3

Jefferson    276    4

Jenkins    187    14

Johnson    150    2

Jones    176    1

Lamar    164    7

Lanier    176    3

Laurens    463    1

Lee    446    22

Liberty    346    2

Lincoln    86    2

Long    81    1

Lowndes    2180    19

Lumpkin    203    4

Macon    150    10

Madison    217    4

Marion    109    3

McDuffie    195    8

McIntosh    101    1

Meriwether    280    4

Miller    69    0

Mitchell    522    41

Monroe    293    20

Montgomery    72    0

Morgan    102    0

Murray    371    2

Muscogee    3321    64

Newton    1144    19

Non-Georgia Resident    11531    63

Oconee    283    14

Oglethorpe    137    7

Paulding    1003    16

Peach    193    10

Pickens    162    5

Pierce    309    5

Pike    140    3

Polk    410    2

Pulaski    70    2

Putnam    265    13

Quitman    24    1

Rabun    116    3

Randolph    223    25

Richmond    2156    63

Rockdale    840    11

Schley    31    1

Screven    133    8

Seminole    66    2

Spalding    639    33

Stephens    395    6

Stewart    231    4

Sumter    664    52

Talbot    105    3

Taliaferro    2    0

Tattnall    255    0

Taylor    51    2

Telfair    201    3

Terrell    260    29

Thomas    681    33

Tift    1101    29

Toombs    388    5

Towns    81    1

Treutlen    56    2

Troup    1857    43

Turner    213    18

Twiggs    52    1

Union    135    4

Unknown    1628    6

Upson    407    45

Walker    408    14

Walton    631    32

Ware    835    17

Warren    45    0

Washington    221    1

Wayne    292    0

Webster    35    2

Wheeler    75    0

White    210    5

Whitfield    2179    23

Wilcox    146    15

Wilkes    139    3

Wilkinson    132    9

Worth    372    22

