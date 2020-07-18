Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Saturday, July 18

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,168 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 36 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/5-7/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/21-7/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.36.

There have been 139,872 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,689 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,325.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,108.

There have been 14,961 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 314 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 229.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 136.14.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 18, there were 2,929 current hospitalizations - an increase of 27 from the previous day.

Appling 411 15

Atkinson 226 2

Bacon 339 5

Baker 45 3

Baldwin 730 35

Banks 182 3

Barrow 745 30

Bartow 1131 46

Ben Hill 265 1

Berrien 200 0

Bibb 2152 44

Bleckley 103 1

Brantley 169 3

Brooks 261 12

Bryan 342 5

Bulloch 779 7

Burke 243 7

Butts 363 35

Calhoun 175 6

Camden 355 3

Candler 125 0

Carroll 1325 42

Catoosa 388 8

Charlton 182 2

Chatham 3264 40

Chattahoochee 494 1

Chattooga 93 2

Cherokee 2086 48

Clarke 1205 15

Clay 65 2

Clayton 3331 85

Clinch 128 4

Cobb 8223 263

Coffee 1034 18

Colquitt 1339 20

Columbia 1186 14

Cook 284 4

Coweta 988 16

Crawford 67 0

Crisp 335 13

Dade 87 1

Dawson 199 3

DeKalb 9597 188

Decatur 365 8

Dodge 165 2

Dooly 222 14

Dougherty 2290 158

Douglas 1692 41

Early 327 31

Echols 206 0

Effingham 393 1

Elbert 228 0

Emanuel 256 3

Evans 86 0

Fannin 173 2

Fayette 629 20

Floyd 853 15

Forsyth 1355 16

Franklin 289 2

Fulton 12872 339

Gilmer 347 2

Glascock 17 0

Glynn 1801 12

Gordon 670 19

Grady 281 4

Greene 159 10

Gwinnett 13234 197

Habersham 850 41

Hall 4358 66

Hancock 240 33

Haralson 132 6

Harris 495 13

Hart 143 0

Heard 97 3

Henry 2098 34

Houston 1190 33

Irwin 109 1

Jackson 609 12

Jasper 99 1

Jeff Davis 207 3

Jefferson 276 4

Jenkins 187 14

Johnson 150 2

Jones 176 1

Lamar 164 7

Lanier 176 3

Laurens 463 1

Lee 446 22

Liberty 346 2

Lincoln 86 2

Long 81 1

Lowndes 2180 19

Lumpkin 203 4

Macon 150 10

Madison 217 4

Marion 109 3

McDuffie 195 8

McIntosh 101 1

Meriwether 280 4

Miller 69 0

Mitchell 522 41

Monroe 293 20

Montgomery 72 0

Morgan 102 0

Murray 371 2

Muscogee 3321 64

Newton 1144 19

Non-Georgia Resident 11531 63

Oconee 283 14

Oglethorpe 137 7

Paulding 1003 16

Peach 193 10

Pickens 162 5

Pierce 309 5

Pike 140 3

Polk 410 2

Pulaski 70 2

Putnam 265 13

Quitman 24 1

Rabun 116 3

Randolph 223 25

Richmond 2156 63

Rockdale 840 11

Schley 31 1

Screven 133 8

Seminole 66 2

Spalding 639 33

Stephens 395 6

Stewart 231 4

Sumter 664 52

Talbot 105 3

Taliaferro 2 0

Tattnall 255 0

Taylor 51 2

Telfair 201 3

Terrell 260 29

Thomas 681 33

Tift 1101 29

Toombs 388 5

Towns 81 1

Treutlen 56 2

Troup 1857 43

Turner 213 18

Twiggs 52 1

Union 135 4

Unknown 1628 6

Upson 407 45

Walker 408 14

Walton 631 32

Ware 835 17

Warren 45 0

Washington 221 1

Wayne 292 0

Webster 35 2

Wheeler 75 0

White 210 5

Whitfield 2179 23

Wilcox 146 15

Wilkes 139 3

Wilkinson 132 9

Worth 372 22