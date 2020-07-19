x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Sunday, July 19

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,173 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 5 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/6-7/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/22-7/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.50.
Credit: WXIA
Coronavirus deaths for June 19, 2020
  • There have been 143,123 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,251 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,400.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,201.
Credit: WXIA
New COVID-19 cases as of July 19, 2020
  • There have been 15,010 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 49 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 231.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 136.50.
Credit: WXIA
New cases vs. hospitalizations for July 19, 2020
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 19, there were 3,036 current hospitalizations - an increase of 107 from the previous day.
  • Key Facts:

    Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

Credit: WXIA
COVID cases versus testing on July 19, 2020

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling    417    15

Atkinson    227    2

Bacon    345    5

Baker    45    3

Baldwin    738    35

Banks    185    3

Barrow    760    29

Bartow    1138    46

Ben Hill    266    1

Berrien    201    0

Bibb    2201    44

Bleckley    102    1

Brantley    171    3

Brooks    271    12

Bryan    363    5

Bulloch    791    7

Burke    245    7

Butts    364    35

Calhoun    177    6

Camden    379    3

Candler    127    0

Carroll    1359    42

Catoosa    390    8

Charlton    186    2

Chatham    3392    40

Chattahoochee    495    1

Chattooga    93    2

Cherokee    2110    49

Clarke    1238    15

Clay    65    2

Clayton    3411    85

Clinch    131    4

Cobb    8370    264

Coffee    1049    18

Colquitt    1360    20

Columbia    1205    14

Cook    289    4

Coweta    1010    16

Crawford    67    0

Crisp    337    13

Dade    87    1

Dawson    202    3

DeKalb    9732    188

Decatur    377    8

Dodge    167    2

Dooly    224    14

Dougherty    2305    158

Douglas    1733    41

Early    327    31

Echols    208    0

Effingham    400    1

Elbert    235    0

Emanuel    259    3

Evans    93    0

Fannin    190    2

Fayette    654    20

Floyd    860    15

Forsyth    1372    16

Franklin    292    3

Fulton    13117    339

Gilmer    354    2

Glascock    17    0

Glynn    1834    12

Gordon    679    19

Grady    286    4

Greene    161    10

Gwinnett    13444    198

Habersham    854    41

Hall    4394    66

Hancock    242    33

Haralson    134    6

Harris    504    13

Hart    152    0

Heard    101    3

Henry    2163    34

Houston    1217    33

Irwin    109    1

Jackson    618    12

Jasper    102    1

Jeff Davis    210    3

Jefferson    284    5

Jenkins    189    14

Johnson    153    2

Jones    184    1

Lamar    165    7

Lanier    181    3

Laurens    477    1

Lee    448    22

Liberty    363    2

Lincoln    86    2

Long    81    1

Lowndes    2211    19

Lumpkin    204    4

Macon    150    10

Madison    225    4

Marion    111    3

McDuffie    197    8

McIntosh    102    1

Meriwether    282    4

Miller    72    0

Mitchell    518    41

Monroe    300    20

Montgomery    78    0

Morgan    107    0

Murray    382    2

Muscogee    3382    64

Newton    1177    19

Non-Georgia Resident    12329    63

Oconee    289    14

Oglethorpe    137    7

Paulding    1043    16

Peach    195    10

Pickens    166    5

Pierce    312    5

Pike    140    3

Polk    415    2

Pulaski    70    2

Putnam    272    13

Quitman    24    1

Rabun    118    3

Randolph    223    25

Richmond    2208    63

Rockdale    865    11

Schley    31    1

Screven    135    8

Seminole    71    2

Spalding    652    33

Stephens    402    6

Stewart    233    4

Sumter    665    52

Talbot    106    3

Taliaferro    2    0

Tattnall    263    0

Taylor    52    2

Telfair    201    3

Terrell    260    29

Thomas    692    33

Tift    1108    29

Toombs    402    6

Towns    84    1

Treutlen    57    2

Troup    1866    43

Turner    214    18

Twiggs    55    1

Union    136    4

Unknown    1754    6

Upson    416    45

Walker    410    14

Walton    645    32

Ware    844    17

Warren    44    0

Washington    226    1

Wayne    336    0

Webster    35    2

Wheeler    76    0

White    213    5

Whitfield    2246    23

Wilcox    146    15

Wilkes    144    3

Wilkinson    133    9

Worth    374    22

MORE HEADLINES

These states require face masks in public

Delta passengers seeking mask exemption to be required to take pre-flight evaluation

FDA approves Quest COVID-19 test for 'pooled' sample use

Bottoms bristles at request for emergency injunction against speaking to press