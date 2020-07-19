Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Sunday, July 19

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,173 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 5 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/6-7/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/22-7/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.50.

There have been 143,123 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,251 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,400.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,201.

There have been 15,010 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 49 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 231.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 136.50.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 19, there were 3,036 current hospitalizations - an increase of 107 from the previous day.

- an increase of 107 from the previous day. Key Facts: Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling 417 15

Atkinson 227 2

Bacon 345 5

Baker 45 3

Baldwin 738 35

Banks 185 3

Barrow 760 29

Bartow 1138 46

Ben Hill 266 1

Berrien 201 0

Bibb 2201 44

Bleckley 102 1

Brantley 171 3

Brooks 271 12

Bryan 363 5

Bulloch 791 7

Burke 245 7

Butts 364 35

Calhoun 177 6

Camden 379 3

Candler 127 0

Carroll 1359 42

Catoosa 390 8

Charlton 186 2

Chatham 3392 40

Chattahoochee 495 1

Chattooga 93 2

Cherokee 2110 49

Clarke 1238 15

Clay 65 2

Clayton 3411 85

Clinch 131 4

Cobb 8370 264

Coffee 1049 18

Colquitt 1360 20

Columbia 1205 14

Cook 289 4

Coweta 1010 16

Crawford 67 0

Crisp 337 13

Dade 87 1

Dawson 202 3

DeKalb 9732 188

Decatur 377 8

Dodge 167 2

Dooly 224 14

Dougherty 2305 158

Douglas 1733 41

Early 327 31

Echols 208 0

Effingham 400 1

Elbert 235 0

Emanuel 259 3

Evans 93 0

Fannin 190 2

Fayette 654 20

Floyd 860 15

Forsyth 1372 16

Franklin 292 3

Fulton 13117 339

Gilmer 354 2

Glascock 17 0

Glynn 1834 12

Gordon 679 19

Grady 286 4

Greene 161 10

Gwinnett 13444 198

Habersham 854 41

Hall 4394 66

Hancock 242 33

Haralson 134 6

Harris 504 13

Hart 152 0

Heard 101 3

Henry 2163 34

Houston 1217 33

Irwin 109 1

Jackson 618 12

Jasper 102 1

Jeff Davis 210 3

Jefferson 284 5

Jenkins 189 14

Johnson 153 2

Jones 184 1

Lamar 165 7

Lanier 181 3

Laurens 477 1

Lee 448 22

Liberty 363 2

Lincoln 86 2

Long 81 1

Lowndes 2211 19

Lumpkin 204 4

Macon 150 10

Madison 225 4

Marion 111 3

McDuffie 197 8

McIntosh 102 1

Meriwether 282 4

Miller 72 0

Mitchell 518 41

Monroe 300 20

Montgomery 78 0

Morgan 107 0

Murray 382 2

Muscogee 3382 64

Newton 1177 19

Non-Georgia Resident 12329 63

Oconee 289 14

Oglethorpe 137 7

Paulding 1043 16

Peach 195 10

Pickens 166 5

Pierce 312 5

Pike 140 3

Polk 415 2

Pulaski 70 2

Putnam 272 13

Quitman 24 1

Rabun 118 3

Randolph 223 25

Richmond 2208 63

Rockdale 865 11

Schley 31 1

Screven 135 8

Seminole 71 2

Spalding 652 33

Stephens 402 6

Stewart 233 4

Sumter 665 52

Talbot 106 3

Taliaferro 2 0

Tattnall 263 0

Taylor 52 2

Telfair 201 3

Terrell 260 29

Thomas 692 33

Tift 1108 29

Toombs 402 6

Towns 84 1

Treutlen 57 2

Troup 1866 43

Turner 214 18

Twiggs 55 1

Union 136 4

Unknown 1754 6

Upson 416 45

Walker 410 14

Walton 645 32

Ware 844 17

Warren 44 0

Washington 226 1

Wayne 336 0

Webster 35 2

Wheeler 76 0

White 213 5

Whitfield 2246 23

Wilcox 146 15

Wilkes 144 3

Wilkinson 133 9

Worth 374 22