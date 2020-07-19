Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Sunday, July 19

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
The latest data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,173 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 5 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/6-7/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/22-7/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.50.
- There have been 143,123 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,251 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,400.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,201.
- There have been 15,010 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 49 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 231.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 136.50.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 19, there were 3,036 current hospitalizations - an increase of 107 from the previous day.
- Key Facts:
Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Appling 417 15
Atkinson 227 2
Bacon 345 5
Baker 45 3
Baldwin 738 35
Banks 185 3
Barrow 760 29
Bartow 1138 46
Ben Hill 266 1
Berrien 201 0
Bibb 2201 44
Bleckley 102 1
Brantley 171 3
Brooks 271 12
Bryan 363 5
Bulloch 791 7
Burke 245 7
Butts 364 35
Calhoun 177 6
Camden 379 3
Candler 127 0
Carroll 1359 42
Catoosa 390 8
Charlton 186 2
Chatham 3392 40
Chattahoochee 495 1
Chattooga 93 2
Cherokee 2110 49
Clarke 1238 15
Clay 65 2
Clayton 3411 85
Clinch 131 4
Cobb 8370 264
Coffee 1049 18
Colquitt 1360 20
Columbia 1205 14
Cook 289 4
Coweta 1010 16
Crawford 67 0
Crisp 337 13
Dade 87 1
Dawson 202 3
DeKalb 9732 188
Decatur 377 8
Dodge 167 2
Dooly 224 14
Dougherty 2305 158
Douglas 1733 41
Early 327 31
Echols 208 0
Effingham 400 1
Elbert 235 0
Emanuel 259 3
Evans 93 0
Fannin 190 2
Fayette 654 20
Floyd 860 15
Forsyth 1372 16
Franklin 292 3
Fulton 13117 339
Gilmer 354 2
Glascock 17 0
Glynn 1834 12
Gordon 679 19
Grady 286 4
Greene 161 10
Gwinnett 13444 198
Habersham 854 41
Hall 4394 66
Hancock 242 33
Haralson 134 6
Harris 504 13
Hart 152 0
Heard 101 3
Henry 2163 34
Houston 1217 33
Irwin 109 1
Jackson 618 12
Jasper 102 1
Jeff Davis 210 3
Jefferson 284 5
Jenkins 189 14
Johnson 153 2
Jones 184 1
Lamar 165 7
Lanier 181 3
Laurens 477 1
Lee 448 22
Liberty 363 2
Lincoln 86 2
Long 81 1
Lowndes 2211 19
Lumpkin 204 4
Macon 150 10
Madison 225 4
Marion 111 3
McDuffie 197 8
McIntosh 102 1
Meriwether 282 4
Miller 72 0
Mitchell 518 41
Monroe 300 20
Montgomery 78 0
Morgan 107 0
Murray 382 2
Muscogee 3382 64
Newton 1177 19
Non-Georgia Resident 12329 63
Oconee 289 14
Oglethorpe 137 7
Paulding 1043 16
Peach 195 10
Pickens 166 5
Pierce 312 5
Pike 140 3
Polk 415 2
Pulaski 70 2
Putnam 272 13
Quitman 24 1
Rabun 118 3
Randolph 223 25
Richmond 2208 63
Rockdale 865 11
Schley 31 1
Screven 135 8
Seminole 71 2
Spalding 652 33
Stephens 402 6
Stewart 233 4
Sumter 665 52
Talbot 106 3
Taliaferro 2 0
Tattnall 263 0
Taylor 52 2
Telfair 201 3
Terrell 260 29
Thomas 692 33
Tift 1108 29
Toombs 402 6
Towns 84 1
Treutlen 57 2
Troup 1866 43
Turner 214 18
Twiggs 55 1
Union 136 4
Unknown 1754 6
Upson 416 45
Walker 410 14
Walton 645 32
Ware 844 17
Warren 44 0
Washington 226 1
Wayne 336 0
Webster 35 2
Wheeler 76 0
White 213 5
Whitfield 2246 23
Wilcox 146 15
Wilkes 144 3
Wilkinson 133 9
Worth 374 22
