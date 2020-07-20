Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, July 20

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,176 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 3 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/7-7/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/23-7/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.43.

in Georgia, an increase of 3 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/7-7/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/23-7/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.43. There have been 145,575 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,452 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,465.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,224.

There have been 15,047 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 37 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 223.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 140.43.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 37 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 223.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 140.43. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 20, there were 3,183 current hospitalizations - an increase of 147 from the previous day.

- an increase of 147 from the previous day. Key Facts: Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling 437 15

Atkinson 228 2

Bacon 345 5

Baker 45 3

Baldwin 745 35

Banks 188 3

Barrow 771 29

Bartow 1142 46

Ben Hill 266 1

Berrien 202 0

Bibb 2248 44

Bleckley 102 1

Brantley 174 3

Brooks 282 12

Bryan 372 5

Bulloch 803 7

Burke 252 7

Butts 375 35

Calhoun 175 6

Camden 394 3

Candler 139 0

Carroll 1373 42

Catoosa 395 8

Charlton 194 2

Chatham 3483 40

Chattahoochee 502 1

Chattooga 93 2

Cherokee 2125 49

Clarke 1255 15

Clay 65 2

Clayton 3455 85

Clinch 132 4

Cobb 8510 264

Coffee 1055 18

Colquitt 1360 20

Columbia 1242 14

Cook 295 4

Coweta 1019 16

Crawford 68 0

Crisp 339 13

Dade 87 1

Dawson 202 3

DeKalb 9800 188

Decatur 383 8

Dodge 168 2

Dooly 224 14

Dougherty 2317 158

Douglas 1750 41

Early 326 31

Echols 209 0

Effingham 419 1

Elbert 234 0

Emanuel 260 3

Evans 100 0

Fannin 193 2

Fayette 669 20

Floyd 867 15

Forsyth 1383 16

Franklin 294 3

Fulton 13379 340

Gilmer 360 2

Glascock 17 0

Glynn 1858 12

Gordon 685 19

Grady 289 4

Greene 165 10

Gwinnett 13614 199

Habersham 855 41

Hall 4420 66

Hancock 244 33

Haralson 135 6

Harris 511 13

Hart 158 0

Heard 102 3

Henry 2213 34

Houston 1239 33

Irwin 109 1

Jackson 631 12

Jasper 103 1

Jeff Davis 216 3

Jefferson 295 5

Jenkins 193 14

Johnson 155 2

Jones 187 1

Lamar 166 7

Lanier 184 3

Laurens 492 1

Lee 449 22

Liberty 377 2

Lincoln 88 2

Long 83 1

Lowndes 2248 19

Lumpkin 204 4

Macon 150 10

Madison 228 4

Marion 111 3

McDuffie 201 8

McIntosh 103 1

Meriwether 282 4

Miller 72 0

Mitchell 521 41

Monroe 306 20

Montgomery 86 0

Morgan 115 0

Murray 391 2

Muscogee 3435 64

Newton 1202 19

Non-Georgia Resident 12787 63

Oconee 294 14

Oglethorpe 140 8

Paulding 1057 16

Peach 201 10

Pickens 166 5

Pierce 314 5

Pike 141 3

Polk 417 2

Pulaski 70 2

Putnam 274 13

Quitman 24 1

Rabun 118 3

Randolph 223 25

Richmond 2305 63

Rockdale 895 11

Schley 31 1

Screven 136 8

Seminole 71 2

Spalding 659 33

Stephens 403 6

Stewart 233 4

Sumter 668 52

Talbot 106 3

Taliaferro 2 0

Tattnall 267 0

Taylor 52 2

Telfair 216 3

Terrell 260 29

Thomas 696 33

Tift 1109 29

Toombs 412 6

Towns 84 1

Treutlen 59 2

Troup 1874 43

Turner 214 18

Twiggs 56 1

Union 137 4

Unknown 1821 6

Upson 419 45

Walker 411 14

Walton 649 32

Ware 851 17

Warren 44 0

Washington 244 1

Wayne 381 0

Webster 35 2

Wheeler 77 0

White 218 5

Whitfield 2298 23

Wilcox 147 15

Wilkes 144 3

Wilkinson 134 9

Worth 374 22