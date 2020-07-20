x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, July 20

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,176 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 3 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/7-7/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/23-7/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.43.
  • There have been 145,575 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,452 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,465.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,224.
Credit: WXIA
New COVID cases in Georgia on July 20, 2020
  • There have been 15,047 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 37 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 223.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 140.43.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 20, there were 3,183 current hospitalizations - an increase of 147 from the previous day.
  • Key Facts:

    Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling    437    15

Atkinson    228    2

Bacon    345    5

Baker    45    3

Baldwin    745    35

Banks    188    3

Barrow    771    29

Bartow    1142    46

Ben Hill    266    1

Berrien    202    0

Bibb    2248    44

Bleckley    102    1

Brantley    174    3

Brooks    282    12

Bryan    372    5

Bulloch    803    7

Burke    252    7

Butts    375    35

Calhoun    175    6

Camden    394    3

Candler    139    0

Carroll    1373    42

Catoosa    395    8

Charlton    194    2

Chatham    3483    40

Chattahoochee    502    1

Chattooga    93    2

Cherokee    2125    49

Clarke    1255    15

Clay    65    2

Clayton    3455    85

Clinch    132    4

Cobb    8510    264

Coffee    1055    18

Colquitt    1360    20

Columbia    1242    14

Cook    295    4

Coweta    1019    16

Crawford    68    0

Crisp    339    13

Dade    87    1

Dawson    202    3

DeKalb    9800    188

Decatur    383    8

Dodge    168    2

Dooly    224    14

Dougherty    2317    158

Douglas    1750    41

Early    326    31

Echols    209    0

Effingham    419    1

Elbert    234    0

Emanuel    260    3

Evans    100    0

Fannin    193    2

Fayette    669    20

Floyd    867    15

Forsyth    1383    16

Franklin    294    3

Fulton    13379    340

Gilmer    360    2

Glascock    17    0

Glynn    1858    12

Gordon    685    19

Grady    289    4

Greene    165    10

Gwinnett    13614    199

Habersham    855    41

Hall    4420    66

Hancock    244    33

Haralson    135    6

Harris    511    13

Hart    158    0

Heard    102    3

Henry    2213    34

Houston    1239    33

Irwin    109    1

Jackson    631    12

Jasper    103    1

Jeff Davis    216    3

Jefferson    295    5

Jenkins    193    14

Johnson    155    2

Jones    187    1

Lamar    166    7

Lanier    184    3

Laurens    492    1

Lee    449    22

Liberty    377    2

Lincoln    88    2

Long    83    1

Lowndes    2248    19

Lumpkin    204    4

Macon    150    10

Madison    228    4

Marion    111    3

McDuffie    201    8

McIntosh    103    1

Meriwether    282    4

Miller    72    0

Mitchell    521    41

Monroe    306    20

Montgomery    86    0

Morgan    115    0

Murray    391    2

Muscogee    3435    64

Newton    1202    19

Non-Georgia Resident    12787    63

Oconee    294    14

Oglethorpe    140    8

Paulding    1057    16

Peach    201    10

Pickens    166    5

Pierce    314    5

Pike    141    3

Polk    417    2

Pulaski    70    2

Putnam    274    13

Quitman    24    1

Rabun    118    3

Randolph    223    25

Richmond    2305    63

Rockdale    895    11

Schley    31    1

Screven    136    8

Seminole    71    2

Spalding    659    33

Stephens    403    6

Stewart    233    4

Sumter    668    52

Talbot    106    3

Taliaferro    2    0

Tattnall    267    0

Taylor    52    2

Telfair    216    3

Terrell    260    29

Thomas    696    33

Tift    1109    29

Toombs    412    6

Towns    84    1

Treutlen    59    2

Troup    1874    43

Turner    214    18

Twiggs    56    1

Union    137    4

Unknown    1821    6

Upson    419    45

Walker    411    14

Walton    649    32

Ware    851    17

Warren    44    0

Washington    244    1

Wayne    381    0

Webster    35    2

Wheeler    77    0

White    218    5

Whitfield    2298    23

Wilcox    147    15

Wilkes    144    3

Wilkinson    134    9

Worth    374    22

MORE HEADLINES

Bottoms bristles at request for emergency injunction against speaking to press

Judge to hear arguments in Atlanta mask mandate lawsuit

Gwinnett Schools reverse course, to start year with digital instruction

Will I get a second stimulus check? Answers to your stimulus check questions