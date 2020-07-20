Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, July 20

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
The latest data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,176 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 3 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/7-7/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/23-7/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.43.
- There have been 145,575 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,452 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,465.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,224.
- There have been 15,047 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 37 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 223.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 140.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 20, there were 3,183 current hospitalizations - an increase of 147 from the previous day.
- Key Facts:
Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Appling 437 15
Atkinson 228 2
Bacon 345 5
Baker 45 3
Baldwin 745 35
Banks 188 3
Barrow 771 29
Bartow 1142 46
Ben Hill 266 1
Berrien 202 0
Bibb 2248 44
Bleckley 102 1
Brantley 174 3
Brooks 282 12
Bryan 372 5
Bulloch 803 7
Burke 252 7
Butts 375 35
Calhoun 175 6
Camden 394 3
Candler 139 0
Carroll 1373 42
Catoosa 395 8
Charlton 194 2
Chatham 3483 40
Chattahoochee 502 1
Chattooga 93 2
Cherokee 2125 49
Clarke 1255 15
Clay 65 2
Clayton 3455 85
Clinch 132 4
Cobb 8510 264
Coffee 1055 18
Colquitt 1360 20
Columbia 1242 14
Cook 295 4
Coweta 1019 16
Crawford 68 0
Crisp 339 13
Dade 87 1
Dawson 202 3
DeKalb 9800 188
Decatur 383 8
Dodge 168 2
Dooly 224 14
Dougherty 2317 158
Douglas 1750 41
Early 326 31
Echols 209 0
Effingham 419 1
Elbert 234 0
Emanuel 260 3
Evans 100 0
Fannin 193 2
Fayette 669 20
Floyd 867 15
Forsyth 1383 16
Franklin 294 3
Fulton 13379 340
Gilmer 360 2
Glascock 17 0
Glynn 1858 12
Gordon 685 19
Grady 289 4
Greene 165 10
Gwinnett 13614 199
Habersham 855 41
Hall 4420 66
Hancock 244 33
Haralson 135 6
Harris 511 13
Hart 158 0
Heard 102 3
Henry 2213 34
Houston 1239 33
Irwin 109 1
Jackson 631 12
Jasper 103 1
Jeff Davis 216 3
Jefferson 295 5
Jenkins 193 14
Johnson 155 2
Jones 187 1
Lamar 166 7
Lanier 184 3
Laurens 492 1
Lee 449 22
Liberty 377 2
Lincoln 88 2
Long 83 1
Lowndes 2248 19
Lumpkin 204 4
Macon 150 10
Madison 228 4
Marion 111 3
McDuffie 201 8
McIntosh 103 1
Meriwether 282 4
Miller 72 0
Mitchell 521 41
Monroe 306 20
Montgomery 86 0
Morgan 115 0
Murray 391 2
Muscogee 3435 64
Newton 1202 19
Non-Georgia Resident 12787 63
Oconee 294 14
Oglethorpe 140 8
Paulding 1057 16
Peach 201 10
Pickens 166 5
Pierce 314 5
Pike 141 3
Polk 417 2
Pulaski 70 2
Putnam 274 13
Quitman 24 1
Rabun 118 3
Randolph 223 25
Richmond 2305 63
Rockdale 895 11
Schley 31 1
Screven 136 8
Seminole 71 2
Spalding 659 33
Stephens 403 6
Stewart 233 4
Sumter 668 52
Talbot 106 3
Taliaferro 2 0
Tattnall 267 0
Taylor 52 2
Telfair 216 3
Terrell 260 29
Thomas 696 33
Tift 1109 29
Toombs 412 6
Towns 84 1
Treutlen 59 2
Troup 1874 43
Turner 214 18
Twiggs 56 1
Union 137 4
Unknown 1821 6
Upson 419 45
Walker 411 14
Walton 649 32
Ware 851 17
Warren 44 0
Washington 244 1
Wayne 381 0
Webster 35 2
Wheeler 77 0
White 218 5
Whitfield 2298 23
Wilcox 147 15
Wilkes 144 3
Wilkinson 134 9
Worth 374 22
