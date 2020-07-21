Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 21

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,254 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 78 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/8-7/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/23-7/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 14.43.

There have been 148,988 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,413 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,465.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,343.

There have been 15,494 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 447 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 233.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 150.36.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 20, there were 3,183 current hospitalizations - an increase of 147 from the previous day.

Key Facts:

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Gwinnett 13878 204

Fulton 13779 348

Non-Georgia Resident 13123 68

DeKalb 9950 190

Cobb 8759 267

Hall 4528 68

Chatham 3603 41

Clayton 3542 86

Muscogee 3520 67

Richmond 2390 69

Whitfield 2347 23

Dougherty 2343 158

Bibb 2328 44

Lowndes 2285 22

Henry 2260 35

Cherokee 2202 50

Troup 1939 45

Glynn 1914 12

Douglas 1805 41

Unknown 1680 7

Forsyth 1414 16

Carroll 1392 42

Colquitt 1361 20

Columbia 1300 15

Clarke 1286 15

Houston 1255 34

Newton 1239 21

Bartow 1172 49

Tift 1088 29

Paulding 1080 17

Coffee 1071 19

Coweta 1042 17

Rockdale 914 11

Ware 896 17

Floyd 889 15

Habersham 876 42

Bulloch 824 8

Barrow 798 30

Baldwin 755 35

Thomas 714 34

Gordon 711 20

Fayette 693 21

Sumter 675 53

Walton 669 32

Spalding 664 33

Jackson 647 13

Mitchell 525 41

Harris 522 14

Laurens 513 1

Chattahoochee 504 1

Lee 454 22

Appling 449 15

Effingham 435 1

Polk 431 2

Wayne 429 0

Toombs 426 6

Upson 426 45

Walker 414 14

Stephens 412 6

Camden 410 3

Catoosa 407 8

Murray 399 2

Decatur 398 8

Liberty 398 2

Bryan 384 5

Butts 378 35

Worth 377 22

Gilmer 367 2

Bacon 348 5

Crisp 340 13

Early 336 31

Pierce 322 5

Monroe 315 20

Jefferson 312 5

Oconee 304 15

Grady 301 4

Franklin 300 3

Cook 298 5

Meriwether 290 4

Brooks 289 12

Tattnall 277 0

Ben Hill 276 1

Putnam 276 16

Emanuel 267 5

Terrell 265 29

Burke 263 7

Washington 250 1

Elbert 246 1

Hancock 244 33

Madison 235 4

Stewart 234 4

Jeff Davis 231 4

Randolph 228 26

White 228 5

Atkinson 226 2

Dooly 226 14

Telfair 219 5

Echols 211 0

Lumpkin 211 5

McDuffie 206 8

Dawson 205 3

Charlton 204 2

Peach 204 10

Turner 204 18

Berrien 201 0

Fannin 199 2

Jenkins 194 14

Banks 191 3

Jones 191 1

Lanier 184 3

Brantley 179 3

Calhoun 178 6

Pickens 176 5

Dodge 174 2

Lamar 168 7

Greene 166 10

Hart 165 0

Johnson 157 2

Macon 151 10

Wilkes 149 3

Wilcox 148 16

Oglethorpe 145 8

Union 144 5

Candler 143 0

Pike 141 3

Wilkinson 140 9

Haralson 136 6

Screven 136 8

Clinch 132 4

Rabun 125 3

Marion 114 3

Evans 112 0

Irwin 112 1

Morgan 112 0

McIntosh 110 1

Talbot 107 3

Heard 104 3

Bleckley 103 1

Jasper 103 1

Chattooga 98 2

Lincoln 92 2

Montgomery 91 0

Dade 88 1

Long 88 1

Towns 84 1

Seminole 79 2

Wheeler 77 0

Miller 74 0

Pulaski 70 2

Clay 67 2

Crawford 67 0

Treutlen 62 2

Twiggs 58 1

Taylor 54 2

Baker 45 3

Warren 44 0

Webster 35 2

Schley 31 1

Quitman 25 1

Glascock 17 0

Taliaferro 3 0