x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 21

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,254 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 78 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/8-7/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/23-7/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 14.43.
  • There have been 148,988 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,413 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,465.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,343.
  • There have been 15,494 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 447 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 233.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 150.36.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 20, there were 3,183 current hospitalizations - an increase of 147 from the previous day.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Gwinnett    13878    204

Fulton    13779    348

Non-Georgia Resident    13123    68

DeKalb    9950    190

Cobb    8759    267

Hall    4528    68

Chatham    3603    41

Clayton    3542    86

Muscogee    3520    67

Richmond    2390    69

Whitfield    2347    23

Dougherty    2343    158

Bibb    2328    44

Lowndes    2285    22

Henry    2260    35

Cherokee    2202    50

Troup    1939    45

Glynn    1914    12

Douglas    1805    41

Unknown    1680    7

Forsyth    1414    16

Carroll    1392    42

Colquitt    1361    20

Columbia    1300    15

Clarke    1286    15

Houston    1255    34

Newton    1239    21

Bartow    1172    49

Tift    1088    29

Paulding    1080    17

Coffee    1071    19

Coweta    1042    17

Rockdale    914    11

Ware    896    17

Floyd    889    15

Habersham    876    42

Bulloch    824    8

Barrow    798    30

Baldwin    755    35

Thomas    714    34

Gordon    711    20

Fayette    693    21

Sumter    675    53

Walton    669    32

Spalding    664    33

Jackson    647    13

Mitchell    525    41

Harris    522    14

Laurens    513    1

Chattahoochee    504    1

Lee    454    22

Appling    449    15

Effingham    435    1

Polk    431    2

Wayne    429    0

Toombs    426    6

Upson    426    45

Walker    414    14

Stephens    412    6

Camden    410    3

Catoosa    407    8

Murray    399    2

Decatur    398    8

Liberty    398    2

Bryan    384    5

Butts    378    35

Worth    377    22

Gilmer    367    2

Bacon    348    5

Crisp    340    13

Early    336    31

Pierce    322    5

Monroe    315    20

Jefferson    312    5

Oconee    304    15

Grady    301    4

Franklin    300    3

Cook    298    5

Meriwether    290    4

Brooks    289    12

Tattnall    277    0

Ben Hill    276    1

Putnam    276    16

Emanuel    267    5

Terrell    265    29

Burke    263    7

Washington    250    1

Elbert    246    1

Hancock    244    33

Madison    235    4

Stewart    234    4

Jeff Davis    231    4

Randolph    228    26

White    228    5

Atkinson    226    2

Dooly    226    14

Telfair    219    5

Echols    211    0

Lumpkin    211    5

McDuffie    206    8

Dawson    205    3

Charlton    204    2

Peach    204    10

Turner    204    18

Berrien    201    0

Fannin    199    2

Jenkins    194    14

Banks    191    3

Jones    191    1

Lanier    184    3

Brantley    179    3

Calhoun    178    6

Pickens    176    5

Dodge    174    2

Lamar    168    7

Greene    166    10

Hart    165    0

Johnson    157    2

Macon    151    10

Wilkes    149    3

Wilcox    148    16

Oglethorpe    145    8

Union    144    5

Candler    143    0

Pike    141    3

Wilkinson    140    9

Haralson    136    6

Screven    136    8

Clinch    132    4

Rabun    125    3

Marion    114    3

Evans    112    0

Irwin    112    1

Morgan    112    0

McIntosh    110    1

Talbot    107    3

Heard    104    3

Bleckley    103    1

Jasper    103    1

Chattooga    98    2

Lincoln    92    2

Montgomery    91    0

Dade    88    1

Long    88    1

Towns    84    1

Seminole    79    2

Wheeler    77    0

Miller    74    0

Pulaski    70    2

Clay    67    2

Crawford    67    0

Treutlen    62    2

Twiggs    58    1

Taylor    54    2

Baker    45    3

Warren    44    0

Webster    35    2

Schley    31    1

Quitman    25    1

Glascock    17    0

Taliaferro    3    0

MORE HEADLINES:

President Trump to continue virus briefings Tuesday amid lagging polls

CDC: Antibody tests show virus rates 10x higher

US hits 6 months since first reported COVID-19 case

COVID test capacity to expand by 10K per day through new partnership: Gov. Kemp

Is it safe to go to the gym during the coronavirus pandemic?