Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 22 show high death rate for second day

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,335 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 81 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/9-7/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/24-7/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.

There have been 152,302 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,314 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,458 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,465.

There have been 15,922 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 428 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 244.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.21.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 21, there were 3,155 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 28 from the previous day.

Key Facts:

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 14169 350

Gwinnett 14099 209

Non-Georgia Resident 13182 71

DeKalb 10203 196

Cobb 8966 274

Hall 4620 69

Chatham 3723 43

Clayton 3630 88

Muscogee 3550 71

Richmond 2437 73

Whitfield 2410 23

Bibb 2390 47

Dougherty 2365 158

Lowndes 2344 23

Henry 2301 36

Cherokee 2267 50

Troup 1957 49

Glynn 1948 12

Unknown 1917 8

Douglas 1853 43

Forsyth 1454 16

Carroll 1414 42

Colquitt 1377 20

Columbia 1323 17

Clarke 1306 15

Houston 1297 36

Newton 1263 22

Bartow 1214 50

Paulding 1110 18

Tift 1089 32

Coffee 1080 21

Coweta 1056 17

Rockdale 926 12

Ware 914 17

Floyd 905 15

Habersham 890 43

Bulloch 834 8

Barrow 817 31

Baldwin 770 37

Thomas 755 36

Gordon 723 20

Fayette 702 21

Sumter 680 55

Spalding 676 33

Walton 675 32

Jackson 667 13

Laurens 537 1

Harris 530 14

Mitchell 528 41

Chattahoochee 504 1

Lee 457 22

Appling 455 16

Effingham 444 1

Toombs 444 6

Wayne 443 1

Stephens 442 6

Polk 439 3

Liberty 437 2

Upson 434 45

Camden 423 3

Catoosa 423 8

Walker 419 14

Decatur 417 8

Murray 412 2

Bryan 396 6

Gilmer 392 3

Worth 383 23

Butts 379 36

Bacon 355 5

Crisp 340 13

Early 337 31

Monroe 324 20

Pierce 324 5

Jefferson 319 5

Oconee 314 15

Grady 312 4

Franklin 308 3

Cook 301 5

Brooks 293 12

Meriwether 293 5

Ben Hill 284 1

Tattnall 282 0

Putnam 279 16

Emanuel 271 5

Burke 270 7

Terrell 268 29

Washington 254 1

Elbert 247 1

Atkinson 246 2

Hancock 246 33

Madison 239 4

White 236 5

Stewart 235 4

Jeff Davis 232 4

Randolph 229 26

Dooly 226 14

Telfair 226 5

Lumpkin 222 5

Echols 217 0

McDuffie 211 8

Dawson 210 3

Peach 209 9

Charlton 207 2

Fannin 206 2

Berrien 205 0

Turner 204 18

Jones 199 1

Jenkins 197 15

Banks 196 3

Pickens 191 5

Johnson 187 2

Greene 185 11

Lanier 185 3

Brantley 181 3

Dodge 179 2

Calhoun 178 6

Hart 175 0

Lamar 173 8

Macon 153 10

Oglethorpe 150 7

Wilkes 150 3

Wilcox 148 17

Union 147 4

Pike 146 3

Wilkinson 145 10

Candler 143 1

Haralson 142 6

Clinch 141 4

Screven 138 8

Rabun 134 3

Evans 128 0

Morgan 119 0

Irwin 117 1

Marion 113 4

McIntosh 110 1

Talbot 108 3

Heard 104 3

Bleckley 103 1

Jasper 103 1

Chattooga 101 2

Montgomery 94 0

Lincoln 91 2

Long 90 1

Dade 89 1

Towns 85 1

Miller 77 0

Seminole 77 2

Wheeler 76 0

Pulaski 70 2

Clay 68 2

Crawford 68 0

Treutlen 62 2

Twiggs 61 1

Taylor 54 2

Baker 46 3

Warren 44 0

Webster 35 2

Schley 32 1

Quitman 25 1

Glascock 17 0

Taliaferro 5 0