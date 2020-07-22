Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 22 show high death rate for second day

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
The latest data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,335 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 81 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/9-7/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/24-7/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.
- There have been 152,302 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,314 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,458 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,465.
- There have been 15,922 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 428 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 244.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 21, there were 3,155 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 28 from the previous day.
Key Facts:
Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 14169 350
Gwinnett 14099 209
Non-Georgia Resident 13182 71
DeKalb 10203 196
Cobb 8966 274
Hall 4620 69
Chatham 3723 43
Clayton 3630 88
Muscogee 3550 71
Richmond 2437 73
Whitfield 2410 23
Bibb 2390 47
Dougherty 2365 158
Lowndes 2344 23
Henry 2301 36
Cherokee 2267 50
Troup 1957 49
Glynn 1948 12
Unknown 1917 8
Douglas 1853 43
Forsyth 1454 16
Carroll 1414 42
Colquitt 1377 20
Columbia 1323 17
Clarke 1306 15
Houston 1297 36
Newton 1263 22
Bartow 1214 50
Paulding 1110 18
Tift 1089 32
Coffee 1080 21
Coweta 1056 17
Rockdale 926 12
Ware 914 17
Floyd 905 15
Habersham 890 43
Bulloch 834 8
Barrow 817 31
Baldwin 770 37
Thomas 755 36
Gordon 723 20
Fayette 702 21
Sumter 680 55
Spalding 676 33
Walton 675 32
Jackson 667 13
Laurens 537 1
Harris 530 14
Mitchell 528 41
Chattahoochee 504 1
Lee 457 22
Appling 455 16
Effingham 444 1
Toombs 444 6
Wayne 443 1
Stephens 442 6
Polk 439 3
Liberty 437 2
Upson 434 45
Camden 423 3
Catoosa 423 8
Walker 419 14
Decatur 417 8
Murray 412 2
Bryan 396 6
Gilmer 392 3
Worth 383 23
Butts 379 36
Bacon 355 5
Crisp 340 13
Early 337 31
Monroe 324 20
Pierce 324 5
Jefferson 319 5
Oconee 314 15
Grady 312 4
Franklin 308 3
Cook 301 5
Brooks 293 12
Meriwether 293 5
Ben Hill 284 1
Tattnall 282 0
Putnam 279 16
Emanuel 271 5
Burke 270 7
Terrell 268 29
Washington 254 1
Elbert 247 1
Atkinson 246 2
Hancock 246 33
Madison 239 4
White 236 5
Stewart 235 4
Jeff Davis 232 4
Randolph 229 26
Dooly 226 14
Telfair 226 5
Lumpkin 222 5
Echols 217 0
McDuffie 211 8
Dawson 210 3
Peach 209 9
Charlton 207 2
Fannin 206 2
Berrien 205 0
Turner 204 18
Jones 199 1
Jenkins 197 15
Banks 196 3
Pickens 191 5
Johnson 187 2
Greene 185 11
Lanier 185 3
Brantley 181 3
Dodge 179 2
Calhoun 178 6
Hart 175 0
Lamar 173 8
Macon 153 10
Oglethorpe 150 7
Wilkes 150 3
Wilcox 148 17
Union 147 4
Pike 146 3
Wilkinson 145 10
Candler 143 1
Haralson 142 6
Clinch 141 4
Screven 138 8
Rabun 134 3
Evans 128 0
Morgan 119 0
Irwin 117 1
Marion 113 4
McIntosh 110 1
Talbot 108 3
Heard 104 3
Bleckley 103 1
Jasper 103 1
Chattooga 101 2
Montgomery 94 0
Lincoln 91 2
Long 90 1
Dade 89 1
Towns 85 1
Miller 77 0
Seminole 77 2
Wheeler 76 0
Pulaski 70 2
Clay 68 2
Crawford 68 0
Treutlen 62 2
Twiggs 61 1
Taylor 54 2
Baker 46 3
Warren 44 0
Webster 35 2
Schley 32 1
Quitman 25 1
Glascock 17 0
Taliaferro 5 0
