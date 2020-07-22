x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 22 show high death rate for second day

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,335 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 81 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/9-7/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/24-7/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.
Credit: WXIA
  • There have been 152,302 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,314 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,458 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,465.
Credit: WXIA
  • There have been 15,922 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 428 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 244.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.21.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 21, there were 3,155 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 28 from the previous day.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    14169    350

Gwinnett    14099    209

Non-Georgia Resident    13182    71

DeKalb    10203    196

Cobb    8966    274

Hall    4620    69

Chatham    3723    43

Clayton    3630    88

Muscogee    3550    71

Richmond    2437    73

Whitfield    2410    23

Bibb    2390    47

Dougherty    2365    158

Lowndes    2344    23

Henry    2301    36

Cherokee    2267    50

Troup    1957    49

Glynn    1948    12

Unknown    1917    8

Douglas    1853    43

Forsyth    1454    16

Carroll    1414    42

Colquitt    1377    20

Columbia    1323    17

Clarke    1306    15

Houston    1297    36

Newton    1263    22

Bartow    1214    50

Paulding    1110    18

Tift    1089    32

Coffee    1080    21

Coweta    1056    17

Rockdale    926    12

Ware    914    17

Floyd    905    15

Habersham    890    43

Bulloch    834    8

Barrow    817    31

Baldwin    770    37

Thomas    755    36

Gordon    723    20

Fayette    702    21

Sumter    680    55

Spalding    676    33

Walton    675    32

Jackson    667    13

Laurens    537    1

Harris    530    14

Mitchell    528    41

Chattahoochee    504    1

Lee    457    22

Appling    455    16

Effingham    444    1

Toombs    444    6

Wayne    443    1

Stephens    442    6

Polk    439    3

Liberty    437    2

Upson    434    45

Camden    423    3

Catoosa    423    8

Walker    419    14

Decatur    417    8

Murray    412    2

Bryan    396    6

Gilmer    392    3

Worth    383    23

Butts    379    36

Bacon    355    5

Crisp    340    13

Early    337    31

Monroe    324    20

Pierce    324    5

Jefferson    319    5

Oconee    314    15

Grady    312    4

Franklin    308    3

Cook    301    5

Brooks    293    12

Meriwether    293    5

Ben Hill    284    1

Tattnall    282    0

Putnam    279    16

Emanuel    271    5

Burke    270    7

Terrell    268    29

Washington    254    1

Elbert    247    1

Atkinson    246    2

Hancock    246    33

Madison    239    4

White    236    5

Stewart    235    4

Jeff Davis    232    4

Randolph    229    26

Dooly    226    14

Telfair    226    5

Lumpkin    222    5

Echols    217    0

McDuffie    211    8

Dawson    210    3

Peach    209    9

Charlton    207    2

Fannin    206    2

Berrien    205    0

Turner    204    18

Jones    199    1

Jenkins    197    15

Banks    196    3

Pickens    191    5

Johnson    187    2

Greene    185    11

Lanier    185    3

Brantley    181    3

Dodge    179    2

Calhoun    178    6

Hart    175    0

Lamar    173    8

Macon    153    10

Oglethorpe    150    7

Wilkes    150    3

Wilcox    148    17

Union    147    4

Pike    146    3

Wilkinson    145    10

Candler    143    1

Haralson    142    6

Clinch    141    4

Screven    138    8

Rabun    134    3

Evans    128    0

Morgan    119    0

Irwin    117    1

Marion    113    4

McIntosh    110    1

Talbot    108    3

Heard    104    3

Bleckley    103    1

Jasper    103    1

Chattooga    101    2

Montgomery    94    0

Lincoln    91    2

Long    90    1

Dade    89    1

Towns    85    1

Miller    77    0

Seminole    77    2

Wheeler    76    0

Pulaski    70    2

Clay    68    2

Crawford    68    0

Treutlen    62    2

Twiggs    61    1

Taylor    54    2

Baker    46    3

Warren    44    0

Webster    35    2

Schley    32    1

Quitman    25    1

Glascock    17    0

Taliaferro    5    0

