Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 23

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
The Latest Data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,360 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 25 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/10-7/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/25-7/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 13.21.
- There have been 156,588 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,286 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,561.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,545.
- There have been 16,353 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 431 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 267.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 153.50.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 22, there were 3,157 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 22 from the previous day.
Key Facts:
Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 14673 356
Gwinnett 14442 209
Non-Georgia Resident 12731 72
DeKalb 10480 199
Cobb 9380 276
Hall 4706 69
Chatham 3928 44
Clayton 3737 89
Muscogee 3642 72
Richmond 2524 73
Bibb 2507 49
Lowndes 2495 23
Whitfield 2479 23
Dougherty 2411 159
Henry 2389 37
Cherokee 2312 50
Unknown 2223 4
Glynn 2008 13
Troup 1999 50
Douglas 1914 44
Forsyth 1499 16
Carroll 1452 42
Colquitt 1383 20
Houston 1368 36
Columbia 1361 17
Clarke 1356 15
Newton 1294 22
Bartow 1252 50
Paulding 1146 18
Coweta 1104 17
Tift 1104 32
Coffee 1099 21
Ware 947 17
Floyd 942 15
Rockdale 940 12
Habersham 904 43
Bulloch 855 8
Barrow 852 31
Baldwin 790 37
Thomas 789 37
Gordon 749 20
Fayette 742 21
Walton 705 32
Jackson 694 13
Spalding 689 35
Sumter 684 55
Laurens 548 1
Mitchell 544 41
Harris 535 14
Chattahoochee 505 1
Wayne 475 2
Effingham 468 1
Appling 465 16
Lee 464 22
Toombs 463 6
Liberty 458 2
Polk 457 3
Camden 451 3
Stephens 446 6
Decatur 445 8
Upson 434 45
Murray 433 2
Catoosa 431 8
Walker 425 14
Bryan 421 6
Gilmer 405 3
Worth 389 23
Butts 380 36
Bacon 362 5
Crisp 346 13
Jefferson 337 5
Pierce 337 5
Monroe 332 20
Grady 327 4
Oconee 322 15
Early 321 31
Franklin 315 3
Cook 312 5
Burke 302 7
Meriwether 301 5
Brooks 298 12
Tattnall 295 0
Putnam 287 17
Ben Hill 286 1
Emanuel 286 4
Washington 273 1
Terrell 271 29
Elbert 266 1
Atkinson 250 2
Hancock 249 33
Jeff Davis 249 4
Madison 248 4
White 241 5
Stewart 235 4
Lumpkin 233 5
Charlton 232 2
Dooly 230 14
Randolph 230 26
Telfair 228 5
McDuffie 220 8
Peach 220 9
Dawson 217 3
Echols 217 0
Fannin 214 2
Berrien 212 0
Jones 206 1
Jenkins 205 17
Turner 204 18
Banks 202 3
Pickens 200 5
Johnson 192 2
Dodge 189 2
Greene 189 11
Lanier 189 3
Brantley 186 3
Hart 185 0
Lamar 178 8
Calhoun 177 6
Oglethorpe 158 7
Wilkes 157 3
Macon 154 10
Union 151 4
Wilcox 150 17
Wilkinson 150 10
Pike 149 3
Candler 148 1
Clinch 148 4
Haralson 146 6
Screven 141 8
Rabun 139 3
Evans 133 1
Morgan 129 0
Irwin 122 1
Chattooga 115 2
McIntosh 114 1
Talbot 114 3
Marion 113 4
Heard 112 3
Bleckley 109 1
Jasper 102 1
Montgomery 97 0
Long 94 1
Towns 94 1
Lincoln 92 2
Dade 89 1
Miller 84 0
Seminole 79 2
Wheeler 77 0
Crawford 76 0
Pulaski 73 2
Clay 68 2
Treutlen 66 2
Twiggs 61 1
Taylor 54 2
Baker 47 3
Warren 44 0
Webster 35 2
Schley 33 1
Quitman 25 1
Glascock 17 0
Taliaferro 4 0
