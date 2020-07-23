Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 23

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

The Latest Data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,360 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 25 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/10-7/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/25-7/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 13.21.

There have been 156,588 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,286 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,561.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,545.

There have been 16,353 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 431 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 267.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 153.50.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 22, there were 3,157 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 22 from the previous day.

Key Facts:

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 14673 356

Gwinnett 14442 209

Non-Georgia Resident 12731 72

DeKalb 10480 199

Cobb 9380 276

Hall 4706 69

Chatham 3928 44

Clayton 3737 89

Muscogee 3642 72

Richmond 2524 73

Bibb 2507 49

Lowndes 2495 23

Whitfield 2479 23

Dougherty 2411 159

Henry 2389 37

Cherokee 2312 50

Unknown 2223 4

Glynn 2008 13

Troup 1999 50

Douglas 1914 44

Forsyth 1499 16

Carroll 1452 42

Colquitt 1383 20

Houston 1368 36

Columbia 1361 17

Clarke 1356 15

Newton 1294 22

Bartow 1252 50

Paulding 1146 18

Coweta 1104 17

Tift 1104 32

Coffee 1099 21

Ware 947 17

Floyd 942 15

Rockdale 940 12

Habersham 904 43

Bulloch 855 8

Barrow 852 31

Baldwin 790 37

Thomas 789 37

Gordon 749 20

Fayette 742 21

Walton 705 32

Jackson 694 13

Spalding 689 35

Sumter 684 55

Laurens 548 1

Mitchell 544 41

Harris 535 14

Chattahoochee 505 1

Wayne 475 2

Effingham 468 1

Appling 465 16

Lee 464 22

Toombs 463 6

Liberty 458 2

Polk 457 3

Camden 451 3

Stephens 446 6

Decatur 445 8

Upson 434 45

Murray 433 2

Catoosa 431 8

Walker 425 14

Bryan 421 6

Gilmer 405 3

Worth 389 23

Butts 380 36

Bacon 362 5

Crisp 346 13

Jefferson 337 5

Pierce 337 5

Monroe 332 20

Grady 327 4

Oconee 322 15

Early 321 31

Franklin 315 3

Cook 312 5

Burke 302 7

Meriwether 301 5

Brooks 298 12

Tattnall 295 0

Putnam 287 17

Ben Hill 286 1

Emanuel 286 4

Washington 273 1

Terrell 271 29

Elbert 266 1

Atkinson 250 2

Hancock 249 33

Jeff Davis 249 4

Madison 248 4

White 241 5

Stewart 235 4

Lumpkin 233 5

Charlton 232 2

Dooly 230 14

Randolph 230 26

Telfair 228 5

McDuffie 220 8

Peach 220 9

Dawson 217 3

Echols 217 0

Fannin 214 2

Berrien 212 0

Jones 206 1

Jenkins 205 17

Turner 204 18

Banks 202 3

Pickens 200 5

Johnson 192 2

Dodge 189 2

Greene 189 11

Lanier 189 3

Brantley 186 3

Hart 185 0

Lamar 178 8

Calhoun 177 6

Oglethorpe 158 7

Wilkes 157 3

Macon 154 10

Union 151 4

Wilcox 150 17

Wilkinson 150 10

Pike 149 3

Candler 148 1

Clinch 148 4

Haralson 146 6

Screven 141 8

Rabun 139 3

Evans 133 1

Morgan 129 0

Irwin 122 1

Chattooga 115 2

McIntosh 114 1

Talbot 114 3

Marion 113 4

Heard 112 3

Bleckley 109 1

Jasper 102 1

Montgomery 97 0

Long 94 1

Towns 94 1

Lincoln 92 2

Dade 89 1

Miller 84 0

Seminole 79 2

Wheeler 77 0

Crawford 76 0

Pulaski 73 2

Clay 68 2

Treutlen 66 2

Twiggs 61 1

Taylor 54 2

Baker 47 3

Warren 44 0

Webster 35 2

Schley 33 1

Quitman 25 1

Glascock 17 0

Taliaferro 4 0