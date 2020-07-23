x
coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 23

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The Latest Data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,360 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 25 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/10-7/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/25-7/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 13.21.
  • There have been 156,588 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,286 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,561.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,545.
  • There have been 16,353 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 431 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 267.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 153.50.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 22, there were 3,157 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 22 from the previous day.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    14673    356

Gwinnett    14442    209

Non-Georgia Resident    12731    72

DeKalb    10480    199

Cobb    9380    276

Hall    4706    69

Chatham    3928    44

Clayton    3737    89

Muscogee    3642    72

Richmond    2524    73

Bibb    2507    49

Lowndes    2495    23

Whitfield    2479    23

Dougherty    2411    159

Henry    2389    37

Cherokee    2312    50

Unknown    2223    4

Glynn    2008    13

Troup    1999    50

Douglas    1914    44

Forsyth    1499    16

Carroll    1452    42

Colquitt    1383    20

Houston    1368    36

Columbia    1361    17

Clarke    1356    15

Newton    1294    22

Bartow    1252    50

Paulding    1146    18

Coweta    1104    17

Tift    1104    32

Coffee    1099    21

Ware    947    17

Floyd    942    15

Rockdale    940    12

Habersham    904    43

Bulloch    855    8

Barrow    852    31

Baldwin    790    37

Thomas    789    37

Gordon    749    20

Fayette    742    21

Walton    705    32

Jackson    694    13

Spalding    689    35

Sumter    684    55

Laurens    548    1

Mitchell    544    41

Harris    535    14

Chattahoochee    505    1

Wayne    475    2

Effingham    468    1

Appling    465    16

Lee    464    22

Toombs    463    6

Liberty    458    2

Polk    457    3

Camden    451    3

Stephens    446    6

Decatur    445    8

Upson    434    45

Murray    433    2

Catoosa    431    8

Walker    425    14

Bryan    421    6

Gilmer    405    3

Worth    389    23

Butts    380    36

Bacon    362    5

Crisp    346    13

Jefferson    337    5

Pierce    337    5

Monroe    332    20

Grady    327    4

Oconee    322    15

Early    321    31

Franklin    315    3

Cook    312    5

Burke    302    7

Meriwether    301    5

Brooks    298    12

Tattnall    295    0

Putnam    287    17

Ben Hill    286    1

Emanuel    286    4

Washington    273    1

Terrell    271    29

Elbert    266    1

Atkinson    250    2

Hancock    249    33

Jeff Davis    249    4

Madison    248    4

White    241    5

Stewart    235    4

Lumpkin    233    5

Charlton    232    2

Dooly    230    14

Randolph    230    26

Telfair    228    5

McDuffie    220    8

Peach    220    9

Dawson    217    3

Echols    217    0

Fannin    214    2

Berrien    212    0

Jones    206    1

Jenkins    205    17

Turner    204    18

Banks    202    3

Pickens    200    5

Johnson    192    2

Dodge    189    2

Greene    189    11

Lanier    189    3

Brantley    186    3

Hart    185    0

Lamar    178    8

Calhoun    177    6

Oglethorpe    158    7

Wilkes    157    3

Macon    154    10

Union    151    4

Wilcox    150    17

Wilkinson    150    10

Pike    149    3

Candler    148    1

Clinch    148    4

Haralson    146    6

Screven    141    8

Rabun    139    3

Evans    133    1

Morgan    129    0

Irwin    122    1

Chattooga    115    2

McIntosh    114    1

Talbot    114    3

Marion    113    4

Heard    112    3

Bleckley    109    1

Jasper    102    1

Montgomery    97    0

Long    94    1

Towns    94    1

Lincoln    92    2

Dade    89    1

Miller    84    0

Seminole    79    2

Wheeler    77    0

Crawford    76    0

Pulaski    73    2

Clay    68    2

Treutlen    66    2

Twiggs    61    1

Taylor    54    2

Baker    47    3

Warren    44    0

Webster    35    2

Schley    33    1

Quitman    25    1

Glascock    17    0

Taliaferro    4    0

