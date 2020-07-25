Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Saturday, July 25

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
The Latest Data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,495 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 53 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/12-7/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/27-7/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.71.
- There have been 165,188 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,787 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,627.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,815.
- There have been 17,029 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 277 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 273.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 179.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 25, there were 3,094 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 41 from the previous day.
Key Facts:
Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Appling 486 16
Atkinson 264 2
Bacon 378 5
Baker 50 3
Baldwin 822 37
Banks 203 3
Barrow 910 32
Bartow 1318 51
Ben Hill 297 1
Berrien 224 0
Bibb 2660 52
Bleckley 114 3
Brantley 196 3
Brooks 308 13
Bryan 461 6
Bulloch 903 10
Burke 316 7
Butts 402 36
Calhoun 180 6
Camden 486 4
Candler 171 1
Carroll 1511 42
Catoosa 447 8
Charlton 254 3
Chatham 4154 48
Chattahoochee 507 1
Chattooga 134 2
Cherokee 2419 52
Clarke 1439 15
Clay 69 2
Clayton 3948 92
Clinch 157 4
Cobb 10009 287
Coffee 1184 22
Colquitt 1405 21
Columbia 1439 18
Cook 334 5
Coweta 1168 17
Crawford 81 0
Crisp 349 14
Dade 95 1
Dawson 229 3
DeKalb 11025 206
Decatur 496 8
Dodge 195 2
Dooly 230 14
Dougherty 2451 162
Douglas 2027 46
Early 326 31
Echols 217 0
Effingham 524 1
Elbert 279 1
Emanuel 324 4
Evans 150 1
Fannin 229 2
Fayette 788 23
Floyd 1017 15
Forsyth 1597 16
Franklin 321 3
Fulton 15649 372
Gilmer 421 3
Glascock 19 0
Glynn 2083 19
Gordon 802 21
Grady 346 4
Greene 203 11
Gwinnett 15134 216
Habersham 931 48
Hall 4845 71
Hancock 255 34
Haralson 162 6
Harris 551 14
Hart 198 0
Heard 118 3
Henry 2547 38
Houston 1466 40
Irwin 124 1
Jackson 766 13
Jasper 106 1
Jeff Davis 276 5
Jefferson 356 5
Jenkins 209 19
Johnson 205 4
Jones 218 1
Lamar 192 8
Lanier 192 4
Laurens 570 1
Lee 480 22
Liberty 475 2
Lincoln 101 3
Long 95 1
Lowndes 2608 25
Lumpkin 240 5
Macon 158 10
Madison 274 4
Marion 122 4
McDuffie 228 9
McIntosh 124 2
Meriwether 320 5
Miller 94 0
Mitchell 552 41
Monroe 361 22
Montgomery 105 0
Morgan 147 0
Murray 451 2
Muscogee 3781 75
Newton 1355 24
Non-Georgia Resident 13926 74
Oconee 338 15
Oglethorpe 160 7
Paulding 1205 18
Peach 243 10
Pickens 211 5
Pierce 347 5
Pike 161 3
Polk 509 5
Pulaski 75 2
Putnam 303 17
Quitman 25 1
Rabun 150 3
Randolph 235 26
Richmond 2721 74
Rockdale 976 12
Schley 41 1
Screven 147 9
Seminole 93 2
Spalding 735 36
Stephens 474 6
Stewart 237 5
Sumter 693 55
Talbot 119 3
Taliaferro 5 0
Tattnall 317 1
Taylor 55 2
Telfair 233 5
Terrell 274 29
Thomas 821 38
Tift 1150 34
Toombs 488 6
Towns 98 1
Treutlen 76 2
Troup 2069 52
Turner 205 18
Twiggs 67 2
Union 167 6
Unknown 2057 7
Upson 440 45
Walker 453 14
Walton 737 32
Ware 983 19
Warren 45 0
Washington 326 1
Wayne 502 2
Webster 36 2
Wheeler 80 1
White 253 5
Whitfield 2571 22
Wilcox 151 18
Wilkes 161 3
Wilkinson 155 10
Worth 397 23
