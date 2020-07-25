x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Saturday, July 25

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The Latest Data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,495 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 53 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/12-7/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/27-7/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.71.
Credit: WXIA
COVID deaths as of July 25, 2020
  • There have been 165,188 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,787 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,627.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,815.
Credit: WXIA
COVID cases vs average for July 25, 2020
  • There have been 17,029 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 277 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 273.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 179.71.
Credit: WXIA
COVID cases vs. hospitalizations for July 25, 2020
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 25, there were 3,094 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 41 from the previous day.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling    486    16

Atkinson    264    2

Bacon    378    5

Baker    50    3

Baldwin    822    37

Banks    203    3

Barrow    910    32

Bartow    1318    51

Ben Hill    297    1

Berrien    224    0

Bibb    2660    52

Bleckley    114    3

Brantley    196    3

Brooks    308    13

Bryan    461    6

Bulloch    903    10

Burke    316    7

Butts    402    36

Calhoun    180    6

Camden    486    4

Candler    171    1

Carroll    1511    42

Catoosa    447    8

Charlton    254    3

Chatham    4154    48

Chattahoochee    507    1

Chattooga    134    2

Cherokee    2419    52

Clarke    1439    15

Clay    69    2

Clayton    3948    92

Clinch    157    4

Cobb    10009    287

Coffee    1184    22

Colquitt    1405    21

Columbia    1439    18

Cook    334    5

Coweta    1168    17

Crawford    81    0

Crisp    349    14

Dade    95    1

Dawson    229    3

DeKalb    11025    206

Decatur    496    8

Dodge    195    2

Dooly    230    14

Dougherty    2451    162

Douglas    2027    46

Early    326    31

Echols    217    0

Effingham    524    1

Elbert    279    1

Emanuel    324    4

Evans    150    1

Fannin    229    2

Fayette    788    23

Floyd    1017    15

Forsyth    1597    16

Franklin    321    3

Fulton    15649    372

Gilmer    421    3

Glascock    19    0

Glynn    2083    19

Gordon    802    21

Grady    346    4

Greene    203    11

Gwinnett    15134    216

Habersham    931    48

Hall    4845    71

Hancock    255    34

Haralson    162    6

Harris    551    14

Hart    198    0

Heard    118    3

Henry    2547    38

Houston    1466    40

Irwin    124    1

Jackson    766    13

Jasper    106    1

Jeff Davis    276    5

Jefferson    356    5

Jenkins    209    19

Johnson    205    4

Jones    218    1

Lamar    192    8

Lanier    192    4

Laurens    570    1

Lee    480    22

Liberty    475    2

Lincoln    101    3

Long    95    1

Lowndes    2608    25

Lumpkin    240    5

Macon    158    10

Madison    274    4

Marion    122    4

McDuffie    228    9

McIntosh    124    2

Meriwether    320    5

Miller    94    0

Mitchell    552    41

Monroe    361    22

Montgomery    105    0

Morgan    147    0

Murray    451    2

Muscogee    3781    75

Newton    1355    24

Non-Georgia Resident    13926    74

Oconee    338    15

Oglethorpe    160    7

Paulding    1205    18

Peach    243    10

Pickens    211    5

Pierce    347    5

Pike    161    3

Polk    509    5

Pulaski    75    2

Putnam    303    17

Quitman    25    1

Rabun    150    3

Randolph    235    26

Richmond    2721    74

Rockdale    976    12

Schley    41    1

Screven    147    9

Seminole    93    2

Spalding    735    36

Stephens    474    6

Stewart    237    5

Sumter    693    55

Talbot    119    3

Taliaferro    5    0

Tattnall    317    1

Taylor    55    2

Telfair    233    5

Terrell    274    29

Thomas    821    38

Tift    1150    34

Toombs    488    6

Towns    98    1

Treutlen    76    2

Troup    2069    52

Turner    205    18

Twiggs    67    2

Union    167    6

Unknown    2057    7

Upson    440    45

Walker    453    14

Walton    737    32

Ware    983    19

Warren    45    0

Washington    326    1

Wayne    502    2

Webster    36    2

Wheeler    80    1

White    253    5

Whitfield    2571    22

Wilcox    151    18

Wilkes    161    3

Wilkinson    155    10

Worth    397    23

MORE HEADLINES

Jon Ossoff's wife tests positive for COVID-19; Candidate awaiting test results

US agency vows steps to address COVID-19 inequalities

First NFL player opts out of 2020 season

COVID cases and testing are up in Georgia - but so is the rate of infections