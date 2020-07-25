Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Saturday, July 25

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The Latest Data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,495 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 53 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/12-7/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/27-7/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.71.

There have been 165,188 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,787 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,627.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,815.

There have been 17,029 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 277 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 273.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 179.71.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 25, there were 3,094 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 41 from the previous day.

Key Facts:

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling 486 16

Atkinson 264 2

Bacon 378 5

Baker 50 3

Baldwin 822 37

Banks 203 3

Barrow 910 32

Bartow 1318 51

Ben Hill 297 1

Berrien 224 0

Bibb 2660 52

Bleckley 114 3

Brantley 196 3

Brooks 308 13

Bryan 461 6

Bulloch 903 10

Burke 316 7

Butts 402 36

Calhoun 180 6

Camden 486 4

Candler 171 1

Carroll 1511 42

Catoosa 447 8

Charlton 254 3

Chatham 4154 48

Chattahoochee 507 1

Chattooga 134 2

Cherokee 2419 52

Clarke 1439 15

Clay 69 2

Clayton 3948 92

Clinch 157 4

Cobb 10009 287

Coffee 1184 22

Colquitt 1405 21

Columbia 1439 18

Cook 334 5

Coweta 1168 17

Crawford 81 0

Crisp 349 14

Dade 95 1

Dawson 229 3

DeKalb 11025 206

Decatur 496 8

Dodge 195 2

Dooly 230 14

Dougherty 2451 162

Douglas 2027 46

Early 326 31

Echols 217 0

Effingham 524 1

Elbert 279 1

Emanuel 324 4

Evans 150 1

Fannin 229 2

Fayette 788 23

Floyd 1017 15

Forsyth 1597 16

Franklin 321 3

Fulton 15649 372

Gilmer 421 3

Glascock 19 0

Glynn 2083 19

Gordon 802 21

Grady 346 4

Greene 203 11

Gwinnett 15134 216

Habersham 931 48

Hall 4845 71

Hancock 255 34

Haralson 162 6

Harris 551 14

Hart 198 0

Heard 118 3

Henry 2547 38

Houston 1466 40

Irwin 124 1

Jackson 766 13

Jasper 106 1

Jeff Davis 276 5

Jefferson 356 5

Jenkins 209 19

Johnson 205 4

Jones 218 1

Lamar 192 8

Lanier 192 4

Laurens 570 1

Lee 480 22

Liberty 475 2

Lincoln 101 3

Long 95 1

Lowndes 2608 25

Lumpkin 240 5

Macon 158 10

Madison 274 4

Marion 122 4

McDuffie 228 9

McIntosh 124 2

Meriwether 320 5

Miller 94 0

Mitchell 552 41

Monroe 361 22

Montgomery 105 0

Morgan 147 0

Murray 451 2

Muscogee 3781 75

Newton 1355 24

Non-Georgia Resident 13926 74

Oconee 338 15

Oglethorpe 160 7

Paulding 1205 18

Peach 243 10

Pickens 211 5

Pierce 347 5

Pike 161 3

Polk 509 5

Pulaski 75 2

Putnam 303 17

Quitman 25 1

Rabun 150 3

Randolph 235 26

Richmond 2721 74

Rockdale 976 12

Schley 41 1

Screven 147 9

Seminole 93 2

Spalding 735 36

Stephens 474 6

Stewart 237 5

Sumter 693 55

Talbot 119 3

Taliaferro 5 0

Tattnall 317 1

Taylor 55 2

Telfair 233 5

Terrell 274 29

Thomas 821 38

Tift 1150 34

Toombs 488 6

Towns 98 1

Treutlen 76 2

Troup 2069 52

Turner 205 18

Twiggs 67 2

Union 167 6

Unknown 2057 7

Upson 440 45

Walker 453 14

Walton 737 32

Ware 983 19

Warren 45 0

Washington 326 1

Wayne 502 2

Webster 36 2

Wheeler 80 1

White 253 5

Whitfield 2571 22

Wilcox 151 18

Wilkes 161 3

Wilkinson 155 10

Worth 397 23