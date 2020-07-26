x
coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Saturday, July 26

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The Latest Data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,498 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 3 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/13-7/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/28-7/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.93.
Credit: WXIA
COVID deaths as of July 26, 2020
  • There have been 167,953 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,765 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,644.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,837.
Credit: WXIA
COVID new cases in Georgia on July 26, 2020
  • There have been 17,091 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 62 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 273.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 182.
Credit: WXIA
COVID new cases vs. hospitalizations in Georgia on July 26, 2020
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 26, there were 3,079 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 15 from the previous day.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling    491    16

Atkinson    267    2

Bacon    382    5

Baker    52    3

Baldwin    840    37

Banks    205    3

Barrow    918    32

Bartow    1354    51

Ben Hill    302    1

Berrien    228    0

Bibb    2689    53

Bleckley    116    3

Brantley    200    3

Brooks    317    13

Bryan    467    6

Bulloch    925    10

Burke    329    7

Butts    405    36

Calhoun    181    6

Camden    496    4

Candler    177    1

Carroll    1542    42

Catoosa    452    8

Charlton    258    3

Chatham    4261    48

Chattahoochee    509    1

Chattooga    144    2

Cherokee    2453    52

Clarke    1449    15

Clay    69    2

Clayton    4002    92

Clinch    159    4

Cobb    10120    287

Coffee    1198    22

Colquitt    1419    21

Columbia    1495    18

Cook    339    5

Coweta    1184    17

Crawford    81    0

Crisp    348    14

Dade    95    1

Dawson    237    3

DeKalb    11159    207

Decatur    505    8

Dodge    201    2

Dooly    231    14

Dougherty    2459    162

Douglas    2057    46

Early    326    31

Echols    217    0

Effingham    533    1

Elbert    282    1

Emanuel    326    4

Evans    165    1

Fannin    235    2

Fayette    805    23

Floyd    1047    15

Forsyth    1617    16

Franklin    322    3

Fulton    15843    372

Gilmer    426    3

Glascock    19    0

Glynn    2097    20

Gordon    827    21

Grady    357    4

Greene    203    11

Gwinnett    15315    216

Habersham    937    48

Hall    4860    71

Hancock    259    34

Haralson    169    6

Harris    556    14

Hart    200    0

Heard    119    3

Henry    2591    38

Houston    1476    40

Irwin    126    1

Jackson    779    13

Jasper    109    1

Jeff Davis    296    5

Jefferson    372    5

Jenkins    210    19

Johnson    208    4

Jones    222    1

Lamar    196    8

Lanier    201    4

Laurens    596    2

Lee    480    22

Liberty    476    2

Lincoln    103    3

Long    95    1

Lowndes    2645    25

Lumpkin    240    5

Macon    160    10

Madison    275    4

Marion    125    4

McDuffie    234    9

McIntosh    124    2

Meriwether    321    5

Miller    108    0

Mitchell    556    41

Monroe    367    22

Montgomery    105    0

Morgan    155    0

Murray    465    2

Muscogee    3840    75

Newton    1368    24

Non-Georgia Resident    14477    74

Oconee    340    15

Oglethorpe    162    7

Paulding    1222    18

Peach    250    10

Pickens    218    5

Pierce    353    5

Pike    164    3

Polk    521    5

Pulaski    74    2

Putnam    307    17

Quitman    25    1

Rabun    154    3

Randolph    237    26

Richmond    2815    74

Rockdale    982    12

Schley    44    1

Screven    151    9

Seminole    91    2

Spalding    750    36

Stephens    476    6

Stewart    237    5

Sumter    693    55

Talbot    119    3

Taliaferro    7    0

Tattnall    326    1

Taylor    59    2

Telfair    234    5

Terrell    275    29

Thomas    847    38

Tift    1153    34

Toombs    506    6

Towns    100    1

Treutlen    77    2

Troup    2085    52

Turner    206    18

Twiggs    67    2

Union    174    6

Unknown    2099    6

Upson    448    45

Walker    462    14

Walton    754    32

Ware    997    19

Warren    45    0

Washington    332    1

Wayne    506    2

Webster    36    2

Wheeler    80    1

White    253    5

Whitfield    2643    22

Wilcox    150    18

Wilkes    163    3

Wilkinson    156    10

Worth    398    23

