Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Saturday, July 26

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,498 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 3 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/13-7/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/28-7/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.93.

There have been 167,953 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,765 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,644.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,837.

There have been 17,091 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 62 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 273.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 182.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 26, there were 3,079 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 15 from the previous day.

Appling 491 16

Atkinson 267 2

Bacon 382 5

Baker 52 3

Baldwin 840 37

Banks 205 3

Barrow 918 32

Bartow 1354 51

Ben Hill 302 1

Berrien 228 0

Bibb 2689 53

Bleckley 116 3

Brantley 200 3

Brooks 317 13

Bryan 467 6

Bulloch 925 10

Burke 329 7

Butts 405 36

Calhoun 181 6

Camden 496 4

Candler 177 1

Carroll 1542 42

Catoosa 452 8

Charlton 258 3

Chatham 4261 48

Chattahoochee 509 1

Chattooga 144 2

Cherokee 2453 52

Clarke 1449 15

Clay 69 2

Clayton 4002 92

Clinch 159 4

Cobb 10120 287

Coffee 1198 22

Colquitt 1419 21

Columbia 1495 18

Cook 339 5

Coweta 1184 17

Crawford 81 0

Crisp 348 14

Dade 95 1

Dawson 237 3

DeKalb 11159 207

Decatur 505 8

Dodge 201 2

Dooly 231 14

Dougherty 2459 162

Douglas 2057 46

Early 326 31

Echols 217 0

Effingham 533 1

Elbert 282 1

Emanuel 326 4

Evans 165 1

Fannin 235 2

Fayette 805 23

Floyd 1047 15

Forsyth 1617 16

Franklin 322 3

Fulton 15843 372

Gilmer 426 3

Glascock 19 0

Glynn 2097 20

Gordon 827 21

Grady 357 4

Greene 203 11

Gwinnett 15315 216

Habersham 937 48

Hall 4860 71

Hancock 259 34

Haralson 169 6

Harris 556 14

Hart 200 0

Heard 119 3

Henry 2591 38

Houston 1476 40

Irwin 126 1

Jackson 779 13

Jasper 109 1

Jeff Davis 296 5

Jefferson 372 5

Jenkins 210 19

Johnson 208 4

Jones 222 1

Lamar 196 8

Lanier 201 4

Laurens 596 2

Lee 480 22

Liberty 476 2

Lincoln 103 3

Long 95 1

Lowndes 2645 25

Lumpkin 240 5

Macon 160 10

Madison 275 4

Marion 125 4

McDuffie 234 9

McIntosh 124 2

Meriwether 321 5

Miller 108 0

Mitchell 556 41

Monroe 367 22

Montgomery 105 0

Morgan 155 0

Murray 465 2

Muscogee 3840 75

Newton 1368 24

Non-Georgia Resident 14477 74

Oconee 340 15

Oglethorpe 162 7

Paulding 1222 18

Peach 250 10

Pickens 218 5

Pierce 353 5

Pike 164 3

Polk 521 5

Pulaski 74 2

Putnam 307 17

Quitman 25 1

Rabun 154 3

Randolph 237 26

Richmond 2815 74

Rockdale 982 12

Schley 44 1

Screven 151 9

Seminole 91 2

Spalding 750 36

Stephens 476 6

Stewart 237 5

Sumter 693 55

Talbot 119 3

Taliaferro 7 0

Tattnall 326 1

Taylor 59 2

Telfair 234 5

Terrell 275 29

Thomas 847 38

Tift 1153 34

Toombs 506 6

Towns 100 1

Treutlen 77 2

Troup 2085 52

Turner 206 18

Twiggs 67 2

Union 174 6

Unknown 2099 6

Upson 448 45

Walker 462 14

Walton 754 32

Ware 997 19

Warren 45 0

Washington 332 1

Wayne 506 2

Webster 36 2

Wheeler 80 1

White 253 5

Whitfield 2643 22

Wilcox 150 18

Wilkes 163 3

Wilkinson 156 10

Worth 398 23