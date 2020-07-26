Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Saturday, July 26

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
The Latest Data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,498 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 3 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/13-7/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/28-7/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.93.
- There have been 167,953 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,765 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,644.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,837.
- There have been 17,091 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 62 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 273.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 182.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 26, there were 3,079 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 15 from the previous day.
Key Facts:
Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Appling 491 16
Atkinson 267 2
Bacon 382 5
Baker 52 3
Baldwin 840 37
Banks 205 3
Barrow 918 32
Bartow 1354 51
Ben Hill 302 1
Berrien 228 0
Bibb 2689 53
Bleckley 116 3
Brantley 200 3
Brooks 317 13
Bryan 467 6
Bulloch 925 10
Burke 329 7
Butts 405 36
Calhoun 181 6
Camden 496 4
Candler 177 1
Carroll 1542 42
Catoosa 452 8
Charlton 258 3
Chatham 4261 48
Chattahoochee 509 1
Chattooga 144 2
Cherokee 2453 52
Clarke 1449 15
Clay 69 2
Clayton 4002 92
Clinch 159 4
Cobb 10120 287
Coffee 1198 22
Colquitt 1419 21
Columbia 1495 18
Cook 339 5
Coweta 1184 17
Crawford 81 0
Crisp 348 14
Dade 95 1
Dawson 237 3
DeKalb 11159 207
Decatur 505 8
Dodge 201 2
Dooly 231 14
Dougherty 2459 162
Douglas 2057 46
Early 326 31
Echols 217 0
Effingham 533 1
Elbert 282 1
Emanuel 326 4
Evans 165 1
Fannin 235 2
Fayette 805 23
Floyd 1047 15
Forsyth 1617 16
Franklin 322 3
Fulton 15843 372
Gilmer 426 3
Glascock 19 0
Glynn 2097 20
Gordon 827 21
Grady 357 4
Greene 203 11
Gwinnett 15315 216
Habersham 937 48
Hall 4860 71
Hancock 259 34
Haralson 169 6
Harris 556 14
Hart 200 0
Heard 119 3
Henry 2591 38
Houston 1476 40
Irwin 126 1
Jackson 779 13
Jasper 109 1
Jeff Davis 296 5
Jefferson 372 5
Jenkins 210 19
Johnson 208 4
Jones 222 1
Lamar 196 8
Lanier 201 4
Laurens 596 2
Lee 480 22
Liberty 476 2
Lincoln 103 3
Long 95 1
Lowndes 2645 25
Lumpkin 240 5
Macon 160 10
Madison 275 4
Marion 125 4
McDuffie 234 9
McIntosh 124 2
Meriwether 321 5
Miller 108 0
Mitchell 556 41
Monroe 367 22
Montgomery 105 0
Morgan 155 0
Murray 465 2
Muscogee 3840 75
Newton 1368 24
Non-Georgia Resident 14477 74
Oconee 340 15
Oglethorpe 162 7
Paulding 1222 18
Peach 250 10
Pickens 218 5
Pierce 353 5
Pike 164 3
Polk 521 5
Pulaski 74 2
Putnam 307 17
Quitman 25 1
Rabun 154 3
Randolph 237 26
Richmond 2815 74
Rockdale 982 12
Schley 44 1
Screven 151 9
Seminole 91 2
Spalding 750 36
Stephens 476 6
Stewart 237 5
Sumter 693 55
Talbot 119 3
Taliaferro 7 0
Tattnall 326 1
Taylor 59 2
Telfair 234 5
Terrell 275 29
Thomas 847 38
Tift 1153 34
Toombs 506 6
Towns 100 1
Treutlen 77 2
Troup 2085 52
Turner 206 18
Twiggs 67 2
Union 174 6
Unknown 2099 6
Upson 448 45
Walker 462 14
Walton 754 32
Ware 997 19
Warren 45 0
Washington 332 1
Wayne 506 2
Webster 36 2
Wheeler 80 1
White 253 5
Whitfield 2643 22
Wilcox 150 18
Wilkes 163 3
Wilkinson 156 10
Worth 398 23
