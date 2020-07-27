Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, July 27

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
The Latest Data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,509 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 11 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/14-7/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/30-7/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.29.
- There have been 170,843 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,890 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,591 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,939.
- There have been 17,138 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 47 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 261.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 189.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 27, there were 3,181 current hospitalizations - an increase of 102 from the previous day.
Key Facts:
Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Appling 518 16
Atkinson 268 2
Bacon 389 5
Baker 52 3
Baldwin 854 37
Banks 209 3
Barrow 940 32
Bartow 1367 55
Ben Hill 303 1
Berrien 229 0
Bibb 2731 53
Bleckley 116 3
Brantley 205 4
Brooks 328 13
Bryan 475 6
Bulloch 941 10
Burke 339 7
Butts 411 36
Calhoun 182 6
Camden 508 4
Candler 181 1
Carroll 1587 42
Catoosa 457 8
Charlton 279 3
Chatham 4382 48
Chattahoochee 509 1
Chattooga 145 2
Cherokee 2481 52
Clarke 1475 15
Clay 69 2
Clayton 4063 92
Clinch 160 4
Cobb 10240 288
Coffee 1208 22
Colquitt 1426 21
Columbia 1548 18
Cook 344 5
Coweta 1207 17
Crawford 81 0
Crisp 348 14
Dade 97 1
Dawson 241 3
DeKalb 11281 207
Decatur 515 8
Dodge 203 2
Dooly 231 14
Dougherty 2476 162
Douglas 2078 46
Early 326 31
Echols 217 0
Effingham 542 1
Elbert 286 1
Emanuel 330 5
Evans 176 1
Fannin 238 2
Fayette 825 23
Floyd 1069 15
Forsyth 1641 16
Franklin 327 3
Fulton 16073 371
Gilmer 437 3
Glascock 19 0
Glynn 2127 22
Gordon 834 21
Grady 358 4
Greene 215 11
Gwinnett 15534 216
Habersham 943 48
Hall 4924 71
Hancock 264 34
Haralson 176 6
Harris 567 14
Hart 207 0
Heard 120 3
Henry 2630 38
Houston 1497 41
Irwin 130 1
Jackson 793 13
Jasper 112 1
Jeff Davis 319 5
Jefferson 382 5
Jenkins 211 19
Johnson 209 5
Jones 225 1
Lamar 200 8
Lanier 202 4
Laurens 605 2
Lee 483 22
Liberty 485 2
Lincoln 105 3
Long 95 1
Lowndes 2668 25
Lumpkin 242 5
Macon 161 10
Madison 277 4
Marion 126 4
McDuffie 239 9
McIntosh 127 2
Meriwether 323 5
Miller 111 0
Mitchell 555 41
Monroe 376 22
Montgomery 108 0
Morgan 157 0
Murray 470 2
Muscogee 3893 75
Newton 1386 24
Non-Georgia Resident 14936 74
Oconee 346 15
Oglethorpe 164 7
Paulding 1231 18
Peach 256 10
Pickens 232 5
Pierce 363 5
Pike 167 3
Polk 531 5
Pulaski 74 2
Putnam 317 17
Quitman 25 1
Rabun 159 3
Randolph 235 26
Richmond 2903 74
Rockdale 990 12
Schley 45 1
Screven 160 9
Seminole 92 2
Spalding 762 36
Stephens 484 6
Stewart 239 5
Sumter 698 55
Talbot 121 3
Taliaferro 7 0
Tattnall 334 1
Taylor 62 2
Telfair 237 4
Terrell 277 29
Thomas 850 38
Tift 1158 34
Toombs 527 6
Towns 101 1
Treutlen 78 2
Troup 2090 52
Turner 209 18
Twiggs 69 2
Union 176 6
Unknown 2202 6
Upson 448 45
Walker 469 14
Walton 762 32
Ware 1028 20
Warren 46 0
Washington 337 1
Wayne 526 2
Webster 36 2
Wheeler 80 1
White 254 5
Whitfield 2726 23
Wilcox 150 18
Wilkes 164 3
Wilkinson 157 10
Worth 399 23
