coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, July 27

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The Latest Data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,509 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 11 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/14-7/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/30-7/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.29.
Credit: WXIA
COVID new deaths in Georgia as of July 27, 2020
  • There have been 170,843 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,890 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,591 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,939.
Credit: WXIA
COVID new cases in Georgia as of July 27, 2020
  • There have been 17,138 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 47 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 261.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 189.43.
Credit: WXIA
COVID new cases vs. current hospitalizations in Georgia as of July 27, 2020
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 27, there were 3,181 current hospitalizations - an increase of 102 from the previous day.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling    518    16

Atkinson    268    2

Bacon    389    5

Baker    52    3

Baldwin    854    37

Banks    209    3

Barrow    940    32

Bartow    1367    55

Ben Hill    303    1

Berrien    229    0

Bibb    2731    53

Bleckley    116    3

Brantley    205    4

Brooks    328    13

Bryan    475    6

Bulloch    941    10

Burke    339    7

Butts    411    36

Calhoun    182    6

Camden    508    4

Candler    181    1

Carroll    1587    42

Catoosa    457    8

Charlton    279    3

Chatham    4382    48

Chattahoochee    509    1

Chattooga    145    2

Cherokee    2481    52

Clarke    1475    15

Clay    69    2

Clayton    4063    92

Clinch    160    4

Cobb    10240    288

Coffee    1208    22

Colquitt    1426    21

Columbia    1548    18

Cook    344    5

Coweta    1207    17

Crawford    81    0

Crisp    348    14

Dade    97    1

Dawson    241    3

DeKalb    11281    207

Decatur    515    8

Dodge    203    2

Dooly    231    14

Dougherty    2476    162

Douglas    2078    46

Early    326    31

Echols    217    0

Effingham    542    1

Elbert    286    1

Emanuel    330    5

Evans    176    1

Fannin    238    2

Fayette    825    23

Floyd    1069    15

Forsyth    1641    16

Franklin    327    3

Fulton    16073    371

Gilmer    437    3

Glascock    19    0

Glynn    2127    22

Gordon    834    21

Grady    358    4

Greene    215    11

Gwinnett    15534    216

Habersham    943    48

Hall    4924    71

Hancock    264    34

Haralson    176    6

Harris    567    14

Hart    207    0

Heard    120    3

Henry    2630    38

Houston    1497    41

Irwin    130    1

Jackson    793    13

Jasper    112    1

Jeff Davis    319    5

Jefferson    382    5

Jenkins    211    19

Johnson    209    5

Jones    225    1

Lamar    200    8

Lanier    202    4

Laurens    605    2

Lee    483    22

Liberty    485    2

Lincoln    105    3

Long    95    1

Lowndes    2668    25

Lumpkin    242    5

Macon    161    10

Madison    277    4

Marion    126    4

McDuffie    239    9

McIntosh    127    2

Meriwether    323    5

Miller    111    0

Mitchell    555    41

Monroe    376    22

Montgomery    108    0

Morgan    157    0

Murray    470    2

Muscogee    3893    75

Newton    1386    24

Non-Georgia Resident    14936    74

Oconee    346    15

Oglethorpe    164    7

Paulding    1231    18

Peach    256    10

Pickens    232    5

Pierce    363    5

Pike    167    3

Polk    531    5

Pulaski    74    2

Putnam    317    17

Quitman    25    1

Rabun    159    3

Randolph    235    26

Richmond    2903    74

Rockdale    990    12

Schley    45    1

Screven    160    9

Seminole    92    2

Spalding    762    36

Stephens    484    6

Stewart    239    5

Sumter    698    55

Talbot    121    3

Taliaferro    7    0

Tattnall    334    1

Taylor    62    2

Telfair    237    4

Terrell    277    29

Thomas    850    38

Tift    1158    34

Toombs    527    6

Towns    101    1

Treutlen    78    2

Troup    2090    52

Turner    209    18

Twiggs    69    2

Union    176    6

Unknown    2202    6

Upson    448    45

Walker    469    14

Walton    762    32

Ware    1028    20

Warren    46    0

Washington    337    1

Wayne    526    2

Webster    36    2

Wheeler    80    1

White    254    5

Whitfield    2726    23

Wilcox    150    18

Wilkes    164    3

Wilkinson    157    10

Worth    399    23

