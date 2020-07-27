Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, July 27

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

The Latest Data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,509 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 11 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/14-7/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/30-7/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.29.

There have been 170,843 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,890 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,591 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,939.

There have been 17,138 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 47 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 261.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 189.43.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 27, there were 3,181 current hospitalizations - an increase of 102 from the previous day.

Key Facts:

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling 518 16

Atkinson 268 2

Bacon 389 5

Baker 52 3

Baldwin 854 37

Banks 209 3

Barrow 940 32

Bartow 1367 55

Ben Hill 303 1

Berrien 229 0

Bibb 2731 53

Bleckley 116 3

Brantley 205 4

Brooks 328 13

Bryan 475 6

Bulloch 941 10

Burke 339 7

Butts 411 36

Calhoun 182 6

Camden 508 4

Candler 181 1

Carroll 1587 42

Catoosa 457 8

Charlton 279 3

Chatham 4382 48

Chattahoochee 509 1

Chattooga 145 2

Cherokee 2481 52

Clarke 1475 15

Clay 69 2

Clayton 4063 92

Clinch 160 4

Cobb 10240 288

Coffee 1208 22

Colquitt 1426 21

Columbia 1548 18

Cook 344 5

Coweta 1207 17

Crawford 81 0

Crisp 348 14

Dade 97 1

Dawson 241 3

DeKalb 11281 207

Decatur 515 8

Dodge 203 2

Dooly 231 14

Dougherty 2476 162

Douglas 2078 46

Early 326 31

Echols 217 0

Effingham 542 1

Elbert 286 1

Emanuel 330 5

Evans 176 1

Fannin 238 2

Fayette 825 23

Floyd 1069 15

Forsyth 1641 16

Franklin 327 3

Fulton 16073 371

Gilmer 437 3

Glascock 19 0

Glynn 2127 22

Gordon 834 21

Grady 358 4

Greene 215 11

Gwinnett 15534 216

Habersham 943 48

Hall 4924 71

Hancock 264 34

Haralson 176 6

Harris 567 14

Hart 207 0

Heard 120 3

Henry 2630 38

Houston 1497 41

Irwin 130 1

Jackson 793 13

Jasper 112 1

Jeff Davis 319 5

Jefferson 382 5

Jenkins 211 19

Johnson 209 5

Jones 225 1

Lamar 200 8

Lanier 202 4

Laurens 605 2

Lee 483 22

Liberty 485 2

Lincoln 105 3

Long 95 1

Lowndes 2668 25

Lumpkin 242 5

Macon 161 10

Madison 277 4

Marion 126 4

McDuffie 239 9

McIntosh 127 2

Meriwether 323 5

Miller 111 0

Mitchell 555 41

Monroe 376 22

Montgomery 108 0

Morgan 157 0

Murray 470 2

Muscogee 3893 75

Newton 1386 24

Non-Georgia Resident 14936 74

Oconee 346 15

Oglethorpe 164 7

Paulding 1231 18

Peach 256 10

Pickens 232 5

Pierce 363 5

Pike 167 3

Polk 531 5

Pulaski 74 2

Putnam 317 17

Quitman 25 1

Rabun 159 3

Randolph 235 26

Richmond 2903 74

Rockdale 990 12

Schley 45 1

Screven 160 9

Seminole 92 2

Spalding 762 36

Stephens 484 6

Stewart 239 5

Sumter 698 55

Talbot 121 3

Taliaferro 7 0

Tattnall 334 1

Taylor 62 2

Telfair 237 4

Terrell 277 29

Thomas 850 38

Tift 1158 34

Toombs 527 6

Towns 101 1

Treutlen 78 2

Troup 2090 52

Turner 209 18

Twiggs 69 2

Union 176 6

Unknown 2202 6

Upson 448 45

Walker 469 14

Walton 762 32

Ware 1028 20

Warren 46 0

Washington 337 1

Wayne 526 2

Webster 36 2

Wheeler 80 1

White 254 5

Whitfield 2726 23

Wilcox 150 18

Wilkes 164 3

Wilkinson 157 10

Worth 399 23