These zip codes are the top hot spots for new COVID-19 cases in DeKalb County

ATLANTA — Today, we are taking a closer look at some of this metro areas seeing the most growth for COVID-19 in the past two weeks.

While the spread of the virus seems to be increasing the most in Gwinnett County, DeKalb is also seeing quite a few zip codes with a growing number of new cases.

Here are the top three:

ZIP CODE 30084

The No.1 hot-spot for coronavirus in DeKalb County is in Tucker. The zip code 30084 is currently reporting 345 cases. We wanted to know the source for the cases, so we started tracing outbreaks to long-term care facilities.

More than half of the COVID-19 cases in this zip code link directly back to nursing homes and other specialized care. And, the Meadowbrook Health and Rehab Facility has now lost 16 residents to the virus.

ZIP CODE 30329

Zip code 30329 has seen the biggest jump in cases over the past two weeks— up 33 percent to 320. That area covers Brookhaven, Chamblee and Druid Hills. About a quarter of the cases in that zip code can be traced back to a long term care facility.

ZIP CODE 30083

The third-highest concentration of coronavirus cases is located in the areas of Stone mountain and Pine Lake, as well as parts of Tucker and Wilshire. Zip code 30083 is now reporting 319 cases, which is up nearly 19 percent in two weeks.

