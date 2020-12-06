Deaths from COVID-19 trending upward in Georgia

Confirmed cases of the virus have been trending upward in Georgia over the past week, but so are the number of deaths.

ATLANTA — 11Alive is continuing to track all of the latest COVID-19 data to make sure you have clear information about the spread of the deadly disease within the state og Georgia.

We've already seen that confirmed cases of the virus have been trending upward in Georgia over the past week, but so are deaths.

Last weekend, a total of six people lost their lives to COVID-19, but since then, there's been a dramatic jump. You can see that spike in the graph below - which is charting the trend of deaths in the state - in the area that is highlighted in orange.

According to the state's latest data released at 3 p.m. Friday, 2,418 people have died from COVID-19 in Georgia. But since Monday - the last five days - we've averaged 48 deaths each day.

Here's what we also know. Even though restrictions are loosening, the disease is still more deadly for older people. Of those who died from COVID-19, 80 percent were over the age of 60.

Places like nursing homes and rehab facilities are also still incredibly vulnerable. Forty-six percent of the deaths in state of Georgia can be linked directly to long-term care facilities.

