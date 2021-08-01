Georgia surpasses 10,000 COVID-related deaths

Case numbers in the state also continue to rise as new hospitalizations set records every day.

ATLANTA — As the COVID-19 pandemic surges to new levels in the nation, Georgia is marking a sobering milestone as more than 10,000 people in the state have died in connection to the virus.

Data shows that the state crossed that threshold on Wednesday, when the COVID-related death toll was 10,035. As of Thursday, it grew to 10,100, with 65 new deaths reported in 24 hours.

The news comes as the US daily cases and deaths climb to their highest levels ever, as the White House Coronavirus Task Force warned in its latest report that there is a "full pandemic resurgence" in Georgia. Case numbers in the state continue to rise as new hospitalizations set records every day, as shown in the graph below.

Also of concern, the state's first instance of the new, more contagious variant of the COVID-19 virus first seen in the United Kingdom was confirmed just this week.

Vaccines have started arriving in Georgia, but, as with much of the nation, actual vaccinations have not happened as rapidly as predicted.

The Georgia Department of Health said it is currently in Phase 1a+ of vaccine administration. Vaccinations of healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities are already underway. The agency said it will begin administering vaccines to more people, including first responders and adults over 65 years old beginning Jan. 11.

As of the latest data available from Jan. 6, the state has administered 123,030 shots, up from the previous day. So far, DPH says 81% of the vaccines allocated for Georgia have been shipped to the state.