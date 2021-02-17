x
Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 17, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 14,254 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 78 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/4-2/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 96.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/22-2/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.86.
  • There have been 796,547 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,198 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,665.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,559.
  • There have been 53,880 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 222 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 209.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 260.14.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb.17, there were 2,654 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 98 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Gwinnett    78460    832

Fulton    72293    999

Cobb    53962    797

DeKalb    50088    707

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24615    379

Hall    23465    359

Clayton    20263    339

Cherokee    19334    235

Richmond    18141    330

Chatham    17901    330

Henry    16578    222

Forsyth    15588    135

Whitfield    13960    196

Muscogee    12410    304

Bibb    12365    330

Clarke    11761    105

Douglas    10512    146

Columbia    10277    140

Bartow    9739    170

Paulding    9371    140

Houston    9120    150

Floyd    9050    154

Jackson    7811    112

Barrow    7764    109

Coweta    7655    136

Lowndes    7146    125

Walton    7131    184

Carroll    6822    117

Newton    6663    174

Glynn    6172    140

Fayette    5750    118

Gordon    5690    86

Walker    5626    69

Troup    5414    157

Rockdale    5303    119

Dougherty    5189    254

Bulloch    4927    47

Catoosa    4901    53

Habersham    4500    133

Coffee    4092    120

Murray    3796    63

Baldwin    3649    98

Polk    3622    66

Laurens    3556    132

Spalding    3516    122

Effingham    3432    53

Thomas    3358    104

Tift    3327    90

Colquitt    3200    60

Unknown    3079    10

Camden    2979    24

White    2820    57

Ware    2819    121

Stephens    2811    69

Toombs    2735    81

Oconee    2669    55

Lumpkin    2621    50

Chattahoochee    2611    9

Liberty    2610    46

Madison    2524    35

Wayne    2500    65

Dawson    2489    34

Bryan    2358    26

Gilmer    2311    56

Pickens    2271    46

Franklin    2224    36

Chattooga    2042    55

Decatur    2024    50

Harris    1931    45

Butts    1925    65

Fannin    1913    50

Union    1889    62

Appling    1782    56

Tattnall    1750    36

Sumter    1741    84

Monroe    1725    76

Peach    1693    41

Upson    1675    94

Emanuel    1665    51

Putnam    1636    45

Burke    1630    31

Hart    1616    34

Haralson    1576    31

Washington    1552    46

McDuffie    1544    34

Lee    1520    43

Banks    1515    30

Jefferson    1511    50

Jones    1485    35

Elbert    1467    42

Mitchell    1456    70

Grady    1455    42

Ben Hill    1449    55

Greene    1403    41

Rabun    1402    34

Meriwether    1390    43

Crisp    1291    40

Lamar    1211    35

Jeff Davis    1204    34

Pierce    1153    38

Worth    1129    54

Cook    1119    34

Morgan    1095    12

Oglethorpe    1088    22

Dodge    1060    55

Dade    1048    9

Bacon    1011    25

Charlton    1001    17

Berrien    991    28

Towns    963    36

Early    955    40

Pike    954    21

Brooks    885    37

Brantley    852    25

Hancock    784    54

Bleckley    769    32

Screven    768    16

Atkinson    753    15

Stewart    752    21

Johnson    747    39

Evans    714    12

Candler    711    33

Dooly    711    28

Seminole    708    15

Jenkins    695    36

Clinch    691    21

Telfair    688    41

Montgomery    687    19

Wilkinson    684    22

Irwin    655    15

Wilkes    635    16

Long    616    11

Jasper    613    16

Treutlen    604    19

Miller    601    4

Heard    579    13

McIntosh    576    13

Turner    571    28

Macon    561    21

Pulaski    556    28

Terrell    529    38

Crawford    489    12

Twiggs    484    27

Lincoln    475    16

Lanier    471    8

Taylor    470    20

Wheeler    452    20

Wilcox    448    27

Randolph    442    31

Calhoun    438    14

Marion    363    13

Talbot    355    15

Warren    352    8

Echols    351    2

Schley    199    2

Clay    177    3

Baker    153    6

Glascock    137    6

Webster    97    4

Taliaferro    93    0

Quitman    75    1

