Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 17, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 14,254 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 78 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/4-2/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 96.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/22-2/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.86.
- There have been 796,547 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,198 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,665.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,559.
- There have been 53,880 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 222 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 209.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 260.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb.17, there were 2,654 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 98 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Gwinnett 78460 832
Fulton 72293 999
Cobb 53962 797
DeKalb 50088 707
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24615 379
Hall 23465 359
Clayton 20263 339
Cherokee 19334 235
Richmond 18141 330
Chatham 17901 330
Henry 16578 222
Forsyth 15588 135
Whitfield 13960 196
Muscogee 12410 304
Bibb 12365 330
Clarke 11761 105
Douglas 10512 146
Columbia 10277 140
Bartow 9739 170
Paulding 9371 140
Houston 9120 150
Floyd 9050 154
Jackson 7811 112
Barrow 7764 109
Coweta 7655 136
Lowndes 7146 125
Walton 7131 184
Carroll 6822 117
Newton 6663 174
Glynn 6172 140
Fayette 5750 118
Gordon 5690 86
Walker 5626 69
Troup 5414 157
Rockdale 5303 119
Dougherty 5189 254
Bulloch 4927 47
Catoosa 4901 53
Habersham 4500 133
Coffee 4092 120
Murray 3796 63
Baldwin 3649 98
Polk 3622 66
Laurens 3556 132
Spalding 3516 122
Effingham 3432 53
Thomas 3358 104
Tift 3327 90
Colquitt 3200 60
Unknown 3079 10
Camden 2979 24
White 2820 57
Ware 2819 121
Stephens 2811 69
Toombs 2735 81
Oconee 2669 55
Lumpkin 2621 50
Chattahoochee 2611 9
Liberty 2610 46
Madison 2524 35
Wayne 2500 65
Dawson 2489 34
Bryan 2358 26
Gilmer 2311 56
Pickens 2271 46
Franklin 2224 36
Chattooga 2042 55
Decatur 2024 50
Harris 1931 45
Butts 1925 65
Fannin 1913 50
Union 1889 62
Appling 1782 56
Tattnall 1750 36
Sumter 1741 84
Monroe 1725 76
Peach 1693 41
Upson 1675 94
Emanuel 1665 51
Putnam 1636 45
Burke 1630 31
Hart 1616 34
Haralson 1576 31
Washington 1552 46
McDuffie 1544 34
Lee 1520 43
Banks 1515 30
Jefferson 1511 50
Jones 1485 35
Elbert 1467 42
Mitchell 1456 70
Grady 1455 42
Ben Hill 1449 55
Greene 1403 41
Rabun 1402 34
Meriwether 1390 43
Crisp 1291 40
Lamar 1211 35
Jeff Davis 1204 34
Pierce 1153 38
Worth 1129 54
Cook 1119 34
Morgan 1095 12
Oglethorpe 1088 22
Dodge 1060 55
Dade 1048 9
Bacon 1011 25
Charlton 1001 17
Berrien 991 28
Towns 963 36
Early 955 40
Pike 954 21
Brooks 885 37
Brantley 852 25
Hancock 784 54
Bleckley 769 32
Screven 768 16
Atkinson 753 15
Stewart 752 21
Johnson 747 39
Evans 714 12
Candler 711 33
Dooly 711 28
Seminole 708 15
Jenkins 695 36
Clinch 691 21
Telfair 688 41
Montgomery 687 19
Wilkinson 684 22
Irwin 655 15
Wilkes 635 16
Long 616 11
Jasper 613 16
Treutlen 604 19
Miller 601 4
Heard 579 13
McIntosh 576 13
Turner 571 28
Macon 561 21
Pulaski 556 28
Terrell 529 38
Crawford 489 12
Twiggs 484 27
Lincoln 475 16
Lanier 471 8
Taylor 470 20
Wheeler 452 20
Wilcox 448 27
Randolph 442 31
Calhoun 438 14
Marion 363 13
Talbot 355 15
Warren 352 8
Echols 351 2
Schley 199 2
Clay 177 3
Baker 153 6
Glascock 137 6
Webster 97 4
Taliaferro 93 0
Quitman 75 1