Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 17, 2021

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 14,254 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 78 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/4-2/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 96.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/22-2/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.86.

in Georgia, an increase of 78 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/4-2/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 96.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/22-2/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.86. There have been 796,547 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,198 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,665.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,559.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,198 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,665.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,559. There have been 53,880 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 222 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 209.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 260.14.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 222 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 209.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 260.14. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb.17, there were 2,654 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 98 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Gwinnett 78460 832

Fulton 72293 999

Cobb 53962 797

DeKalb 50088 707

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24615 379

Hall 23465 359

Clayton 20263 339

Cherokee 19334 235

Richmond 18141 330

Chatham 17901 330

Henry 16578 222

Forsyth 15588 135

Whitfield 13960 196

Muscogee 12410 304

Bibb 12365 330

Clarke 11761 105

Douglas 10512 146

Columbia 10277 140

Bartow 9739 170

Paulding 9371 140

Houston 9120 150

Floyd 9050 154

Jackson 7811 112

Barrow 7764 109

Coweta 7655 136

Lowndes 7146 125

Walton 7131 184

Carroll 6822 117

Newton 6663 174

Glynn 6172 140

Fayette 5750 118

Gordon 5690 86

Walker 5626 69

Troup 5414 157

Rockdale 5303 119

Dougherty 5189 254

Bulloch 4927 47

Catoosa 4901 53

Habersham 4500 133

Coffee 4092 120

Murray 3796 63

Baldwin 3649 98

Polk 3622 66

Laurens 3556 132

Spalding 3516 122

Effingham 3432 53

Thomas 3358 104

Tift 3327 90

Colquitt 3200 60

Unknown 3079 10

Camden 2979 24

White 2820 57

Ware 2819 121

Stephens 2811 69

Toombs 2735 81

Oconee 2669 55

Lumpkin 2621 50

Chattahoochee 2611 9

Liberty 2610 46

Madison 2524 35

Wayne 2500 65

Dawson 2489 34

Bryan 2358 26

Gilmer 2311 56

Pickens 2271 46

Franklin 2224 36

Chattooga 2042 55

Decatur 2024 50

Harris 1931 45

Butts 1925 65

Fannin 1913 50

Union 1889 62

Appling 1782 56

Tattnall 1750 36

Sumter 1741 84

Monroe 1725 76

Peach 1693 41

Upson 1675 94

Emanuel 1665 51

Putnam 1636 45

Burke 1630 31

Hart 1616 34

Haralson 1576 31

Washington 1552 46

McDuffie 1544 34

Lee 1520 43

Banks 1515 30

Jefferson 1511 50

Jones 1485 35

Elbert 1467 42

Mitchell 1456 70

Grady 1455 42

Ben Hill 1449 55

Greene 1403 41

Rabun 1402 34

Meriwether 1390 43

Crisp 1291 40

Lamar 1211 35

Jeff Davis 1204 34

Pierce 1153 38

Worth 1129 54

Cook 1119 34

Morgan 1095 12

Oglethorpe 1088 22

Dodge 1060 55

Dade 1048 9

Bacon 1011 25

Charlton 1001 17

Berrien 991 28

Towns 963 36

Early 955 40

Pike 954 21

Brooks 885 37

Brantley 852 25

Hancock 784 54

Bleckley 769 32

Screven 768 16

Atkinson 753 15

Stewart 752 21

Johnson 747 39

Evans 714 12

Candler 711 33

Dooly 711 28

Seminole 708 15

Jenkins 695 36

Clinch 691 21

Telfair 688 41

Montgomery 687 19

Wilkinson 684 22

Irwin 655 15

Wilkes 635 16

Long 616 11

Jasper 613 16

Treutlen 604 19

Miller 601 4

Heard 579 13

McIntosh 576 13

Turner 571 28

Macon 561 21

Pulaski 556 28

Terrell 529 38

Crawford 489 12

Twiggs 484 27

Lincoln 475 16

Lanier 471 8

Taylor 470 20

Wheeler 452 20

Wilcox 448 27

Randolph 442 31

Calhoun 438 14

Marion 363 13

Talbot 355 15

Warren 352 8

Echols 351 2

Schley 199 2

Clay 177 3

Baker 153 6

Glascock 137 6

Webster 97 4

Taliaferro 93 0