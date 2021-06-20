Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Sunday, June 20

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,403 deaths in Georgia, an decrease of 1 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/7-6/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/24-6/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.50.

According to Georgia's new database, as of June 20, there were 466 current hospitalizations – a increase of 21 hospitalizations from the previous day.



COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,922 67

Atkinson 803 20

Bacon 1,296 29

Baker 164 10

Baldwin 3,887 117

Banks 1,666 36

Barrow 8,973 141

Bartow 11,393 219

Ben Hill 1,504 62

Berrien 1,080 33

Bibb 13,555 419

Bleckley 809 33

Brantley 965 35

Brooks 961 36

Bryan 2,836 38

Bulloch 5,223 62

Burke 1,814 40

Butts 2,379 83

Calhoun 449 16

Camden 3,307 32

Candler 790 38

Carroll 7,527 132

Catoosa 5,891 67

Charlton 1,268 28

Chatham 20,637 434

Chattahoochee 3,755 13

Chattooga 2,261 67

Cherokee 22,813 318

Clarke 12,933 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24,560 491

Clinch 741 25

Cobb 62,030 1,005

Coffee 4,261 144

Colquitt 3,658 85

Columbia 11,224 168

Cook 1,180 40

Coweta 8,880 215

Crawford 521 19

Crisp 1,460 58

Dade 1,244 13

Dawson 2,768 48

DeKalb 59,090 984

Decatur 2,168 55

Dodge 1,092 58

Dooly 801 30

Dougherty 5,669 287

Douglas 12,297 186

Early 1,041 42

Echols 364 4

Effingham 3,901 69

Elbert 1,538 59

Emanuel 1,782 55

Evans 777 18

Fannin 2,179 61

Fayette 6,815 160

Floyd 10,078 195

Forsyth 18,300 197

Franklin 2,383 43

Fulton 83,968 1,348

Gilmer 2,563 77

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,824 159

Gordon 6,558 105

Grady 1,621 49

Greene 1,517 54

Gwinnett 87,840 1,129

Habersham 4,697 156

Hall 25,500 463

Hancock 843 66

Haralson 1,724 35

Harris 2,251 60

Hart 1,749 39

Heard 654 17

Henry 19,735 308

Houston 10,218 207

Irwin 758 19

Jackson 8,628 139

Jasper 688 19

Jeff Davis 1,315 35

Jefferson 1,596 61

Jenkins 731 39

Johnson 796 43

Jones 1,622 53

Lamar 1,369 47

Lanier 514 9

Laurens 3,761 147

Lee 1,623 51

Liberty 3,615 63

Lincoln 534 25

Long 695 11

Lowndes 7,997 145

Lumpkin 2,856 68

Macon 631 31

Madison 2,785 47

Marion 408 22

McDuffie 1,723 43

McIntosh 701 14

Meriwether 1,572 76

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1,553 76

Monroe 1,919 88

Montgomery 739 21

Morgan 1,213 24

Murray 4,236 86

Muscogee 14,820 433

Newton 7,687 237

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,689 489

Oconee 3,095 66

Oglethorpe 1,219 30

Paulding 11,077 173

Peach 1,896 61

Pickens 2,593 64

Pierce 1,291 49

Pike 1,102 28

Polk 3,983 84

Pulaski 618 33

Putnam 1,816 59

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1,580 41

Randolph 477 33

Richmond 20,412 432

Rockdale 6,229 156

Schley 211 5

Screven 833 21

Seminole 754 18

Spalding 4,234 167

Stephens 3,039 79

Stewart 899 25

Sumter 1,848 96

Talbot 400 19

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1,881 50

Taylor 518 22

Telfair 734 47

Terrell 584 48

Thomas 3,677 114

Tift 3,479 101

Toombs 2,970 101

Towns 1,138 48

Treutlen 642 30

Troup 6,047 195

Turner 614 35

Twiggs 512 39

Union 2,104 76

Unknown 2,258 4

Upson 1,840 112

Walker 6,743 82

Walton 8,195 241

Ware 3,081 152

Warren 393 17

Washington 1,649 62

Wayne 2,797 81

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 464 21

White 3,014 69

Whitfield 15,004 233

Wilcox 483 30

Wilkes 693 23

Wilkinson 741 27