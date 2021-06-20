Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Sunday, June 20

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,403 deaths in Georgia, an decrease of 1 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/7-6/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/24-6/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.50.
- There have been 901,068 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 130 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 243.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 303.
- There have been 64,620 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 15 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 40.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 61.71
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of June 20, there were 466 current hospitalizations – a increase of 21 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,922 67
Atkinson 803 20
Bacon 1,296 29
Baker 164 10
Baldwin 3,887 117
Banks 1,666 36
Barrow 8,973 141
Bartow 11,393 219
Ben Hill 1,504 62
Berrien 1,080 33
Bibb 13,555 419
Bleckley 809 33
Brantley 965 35
Brooks 961 36
Bryan 2,836 38
Bulloch 5,223 62
Burke 1,814 40
Butts 2,379 83
Calhoun 449 16
Camden 3,307 32
Candler 790 38
Carroll 7,527 132
Catoosa 5,891 67
Charlton 1,268 28
Chatham 20,637 434
Chattahoochee 3,755 13
Chattooga 2,261 67
Cherokee 22,813 318
Clarke 12,933 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24,560 491
Clinch 741 25
Cobb 62,030 1,005
Coffee 4,261 144
Colquitt 3,658 85
Columbia 11,224 168
Cook 1,180 40
Coweta 8,880 215
Crawford 521 19
Crisp 1,460 58
Dade 1,244 13
Dawson 2,768 48
DeKalb 59,090 984
Decatur 2,168 55
Dodge 1,092 58
Dooly 801 30
Dougherty 5,669 287
Douglas 12,297 186
Early 1,041 42
Echols 364 4
Effingham 3,901 69
Elbert 1,538 59
Emanuel 1,782 55
Evans 777 18
Fannin 2,179 61
Fayette 6,815 160
Floyd 10,078 195
Forsyth 18,300 197
Franklin 2,383 43
Fulton 83,968 1,348
Gilmer 2,563 77
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6,824 159
Gordon 6,558 105
Grady 1,621 49
Greene 1,517 54
Gwinnett 87,840 1,129
Habersham 4,697 156
Hall 25,500 463
Hancock 843 66
Haralson 1,724 35
Harris 2,251 60
Hart 1,749 39
Heard 654 17
Henry 19,735 308
Houston 10,218 207
Irwin 758 19
Jackson 8,628 139
Jasper 688 19
Jeff Davis 1,315 35
Jefferson 1,596 61
Jenkins 731 39
Johnson 796 43
Jones 1,622 53
Lamar 1,369 47
Lanier 514 9
Laurens 3,761 147
Lee 1,623 51
Liberty 3,615 63
Lincoln 534 25
Long 695 11
Lowndes 7,997 145
Lumpkin 2,856 68
Macon 631 31
Madison 2,785 47
Marion 408 22
McDuffie 1,723 43
McIntosh 701 14
Meriwether 1,572 76
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1,553 76
Monroe 1,919 88
Montgomery 739 21
Morgan 1,213 24
Murray 4,236 86
Muscogee 14,820 433
Newton 7,687 237
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,689 489
Oconee 3,095 66
Oglethorpe 1,219 30
Paulding 11,077 173
Peach 1,896 61
Pickens 2,593 64
Pierce 1,291 49
Pike 1,102 28
Polk 3,983 84
Pulaski 618 33
Putnam 1,816 59
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1,580 41
Randolph 477 33
Richmond 20,412 432
Rockdale 6,229 156
Schley 211 5
Screven 833 21
Seminole 754 18
Spalding 4,234 167
Stephens 3,039 79
Stewart 899 25
Sumter 1,848 96
Talbot 400 19
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1,881 50
Taylor 518 22
Telfair 734 47
Terrell 584 48
Thomas 3,677 114
Tift 3,479 101
Toombs 2,970 101
Towns 1,138 48
Treutlen 642 30
Troup 6,047 195
Turner 614 35
Twiggs 512 39
Union 2,104 76
Unknown 2,258 4
Upson 1,840 112
Walker 6,743 82
Walton 8,195 241
Ware 3,081 152
Warren 393 17
Washington 1,649 62
Wayne 2,797 81
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 464 21
White 3,014 69
Whitfield 15,004 233
Wilcox 483 30
Wilkes 693 23
Wilkinson 741 27
Worth 1,201 62