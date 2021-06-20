x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Sunday, June 20

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,403 deaths in Georgia, an decrease of 1 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/7-6/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/24-6/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.50. 
  • There have been 901,068 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 130 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 243.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 303.
  • There have been 64,620 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 15 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 40.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 61.71
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of June 20, there were 466 current hospitalizations – a increase of 21 hospitalizations from the previous day.


COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling    1,922    67

Atkinson    803    20

Bacon    1,296    29

Baker    164    10

Baldwin    3,887    117

Banks    1,666    36

Barrow    8,973    141

Bartow    11,393    219

Ben Hill    1,504    62

Berrien    1,080    33

Bibb    13,555    419

Bleckley    809    33

Brantley    965    35

Brooks    961    36

Bryan    2,836    38

Bulloch    5,223    62

Burke    1,814    40

Butts    2,379    83

Calhoun    449    16

Camden    3,307    32

Candler    790    38

Carroll    7,527    132

Catoosa    5,891    67

Charlton    1,268    28

Chatham    20,637    434

Chattahoochee    3,755    13

Chattooga    2,261    67

Cherokee    22,813    318

Clarke    12,933    142

Clay    186    3

Clayton    24,560    491

Clinch    741    25

Cobb    62,030    1,005

Coffee    4,261    144

Colquitt    3,658    85

Columbia    11,224    168

Cook    1,180    40

Coweta    8,880    215

Crawford    521    19

Crisp    1,460    58

Dade    1,244    13

Dawson    2,768    48

DeKalb    59,090    984

Decatur    2,168    55

Dodge    1,092    58

Dooly    801    30

Dougherty    5,669    287

Douglas    12,297    186

Early    1,041    42

Echols    364    4

Effingham    3,901    69

Elbert    1,538    59

Emanuel    1,782    55

Evans    777    18

Fannin    2,179    61

Fayette    6,815    160

Floyd    10,078    195

Forsyth    18,300    197

Franklin    2,383    43

Fulton    83,968    1,348

Gilmer    2,563    77

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6,824    159

Gordon    6,558    105

Grady    1,621    49

Greene    1,517    54

Gwinnett    87,840    1,129

Habersham    4,697    156

Hall    25,500    463

Hancock    843    66

Haralson    1,724    35

Harris    2,251    60

Hart    1,749    39

Heard    654    17

Henry    19,735    308

Houston    10,218    207

Irwin    758    19

Jackson    8,628    139

Jasper    688    19

Jeff Davis    1,315    35

Jefferson    1,596    61

Jenkins    731    39

Johnson    796    43

Jones    1,622    53

Lamar    1,369    47

Lanier    514    9

Laurens    3,761    147

Lee    1,623    51

Liberty    3,615    63

Lincoln    534    25

Long    695    11

Lowndes    7,997    145

Lumpkin    2,856    68

Macon    631    31

Madison    2,785    47

Marion    408    22

McDuffie    1,723    43

McIntosh    701    14

Meriwether    1,572    76

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1,553    76

Monroe    1,919    88

Montgomery    739    21

Morgan    1,213    24

Murray    4,236    86

Muscogee    14,820    433

Newton    7,687    237

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,689    489

Oconee    3,095    66

Oglethorpe    1,219    30

Paulding    11,077    173

Peach    1,896    61

Pickens    2,593    64

Pierce    1,291    49

Pike    1,102    28

Polk    3,983    84

Pulaski    618    33

Putnam    1,816    59

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1,580    41

Randolph    477    33

Richmond    20,412    432

Rockdale    6,229    156

Schley    211    5

Screven    833    21

Seminole    754    18

Spalding    4,234    167

Stephens    3,039    79

Stewart    899    25

Sumter    1,848    96

Talbot    400    19

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1,881    50

Taylor    518    22

Telfair    734    47

Terrell    584    48

Thomas    3,677    114

Tift    3,479    101

Toombs    2,970    101

Towns    1,138    48

Treutlen    642    30

Troup    6,047    195

Turner    614    35

Twiggs    512    39

Union    2,104    76

Unknown    2,258    4

Upson    1,840    112

Walker    6,743    82

Walton    8,195    241

Ware    3,081    152

Warren    393    17

Washington    1,649    62

Wayne    2,797    81

Webster    107    4

Wheeler    464    21

White    3,014    69

Whitfield    15,004    233

Wilcox    483    30

Wilkes    693    23

Wilkinson    741    27

Worth    1,201    62

Related Articles