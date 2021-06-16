x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for June 16

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,348 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 41 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/3-6/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/20-6/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.86. 
  • There have been 900,067 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 283 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 246.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 366.
  • There have been 64,482 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 51 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 43.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.86. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of June 16, there were 468 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 8 hospitalizations from the previous day. 

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  1913  67 

Atkinson  804  20 

Bacon  1286  29 

Baker  164  10 

Baldwin  3888  117 

Banks  1664  36 

Barrow  8964  140 

Bartow  11400  219 

Ben Hill  1504  62 

Berrien  1076  33 

Bibb  13539  417 

Bleckley  809  33 

Brantley  961  35 

Brooks  961  36 

Bryan  2833  38 

Bulloch  5219  62 

Burke  1811  40 

Butts  2378  83 

Calhoun  448  16 

Camden  3295  32 

Candler  789  38 

Carroll  7518  132 

Catoosa  5879  66 

Charlton  1261  28 

Chatham  20616  434 

Chattahoochee  3745  13 

Chattooga  2260  67 

Cherokee  22798  317 

Clarke  12921  142 

Clay  186  3 

Clayton  24520  489 

Clinch  741  25 

Cobb  61955  1003 

Coffee  4257  142 

Colquitt  3652  84 

Columbia  11202  166 

Cook  1176  40 

Coweta  8871  214 

Crawford  522  19 

Crisp  1460  58 

Dade  1243  13 

Dawson  2764  48 

DeKalb  59009  979 

Decatur  2164  55 

Dodge  1092  58 

Dooly  801  30 

Dougherty  5666  287

Douglas  12282  185 

Early  1041  42 

Echols  363  4 

Effingham  3898  69 

Elbert  1537  59 

Emanuel  1778  54 

Evans  773  18 

Fannin  2175  61 

Fayette  6809  160 

Floyd  10077  195 

Forsyth  18261  194 

Franklin  2382  43 

Fulton  83831  1344 

Gilmer  2559  77 

Glascock  146  7 

Glynn  6809  159 

Gordon  6550  104 

Grady  1617  49 

Greene  1516  54 

Gwinnett  87789  1126 

Habersham  4692  155 

Hall  25488  465 

Hancock  842  66 

Haralson  1724  35 

Harris  2250  60 

Hart  1746  39 

Heard  654  17 

Henry  19704  308 

Houston  10215  204 

Irwin  755  19 

Jackson  8622  139 

Jasper  688  18 

Jeff Davis  1311  35 

Jefferson  1594  61 

Jenkins  731  39 

Johnson  795  43 

Jones  1620  53 

Lamar  1367  47 

Lanier  513  9 

Laurens  3757  147 

Lee  1623  51 

Liberty  3612  62 

Lincoln  534  25 

Long  694  11 

Lowndes  7990  145 

Lumpkin  2853  67 

Macon  629  31 

Madison  2785  47 

Marion  408  21 

McDuffie  1719  43 

McIntosh  703  14 

Meriwether  1571  76 

Miller  685  9 

Mitchell  1552  76 

Monroe  1917  88 

Montgomery  739  21 

Morgan  1213  24 

Murray  4233  86 

Muscogee  14802  431 

Newton  7687  235 

Oconee  3094  66 

Oglethorpe  1217  30 

Paulding  11054  173 

Peach  1897  59 

Pickens  2585  64 

Pierce  1286  49 

Pike  1099  28 

Polk  3980  84 

Pulaski  617  33 

Putnam  1815  59 

Quitman  81  2 

Rabun  1574  41 

Randolph  476  33 

Richmond  20397  430 

Rockdale  6211  156 

Schley  211  5 

Screven  833  21 

Seminole  752  18 

Spalding  4225  167 

Stephens  3031  78 

Stewart  866  25 

Sumter  1846  96 

Talbot  400  19 

Taliaferro  102  3 

Tattnall  1879  50 

Taylor  518  22 

Telfair  734  47 

Terrell  584  48 

Thomas  3670  114 

Tift  3477  101 

Toombs  2968  101 

Towns  1135  46 

Treutlen  642  30 

Troup  6038  194 

Turner  615  35 

Twiggs  512  39 

Union  2100  76 

Upson  1838  112 

Walker  6738  82 

Walton  8193  240 

Ware  3079  152 

Warren  391  17 

Washington  1649  62 

Wayne  2793  81 

Webster  107  4

 Wheeler  464  21 

White  3015  68 

Whitfield  15000  233 

Wilcox  482  30 

Wilkes  691  23 

Wilkinson  739  27 

Worth  1202  61 

