Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for June 16

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,348 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 41 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/3-6/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/20-6/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.86.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 283 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 246.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 366. There have been 64,482 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 51 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 43.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.86.

According to Georgia's new database, as of June 16, there were 468 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 8 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1913 67

Atkinson 804 20

Bacon 1286 29

Baker 164 10

Baldwin 3888 117

Banks 1664 36

Barrow 8964 140

Bartow 11400 219

Ben Hill 1504 62

Berrien 1076 33

Bibb 13539 417

Bleckley 809 33

Brantley 961 35

Brooks 961 36

Bryan 2833 38

Bulloch 5219 62

Burke 1811 40

Butts 2378 83

Calhoun 448 16

Camden 3295 32

Candler 789 38

Carroll 7518 132

Catoosa 5879 66

Charlton 1261 28

Chatham 20616 434

Chattahoochee 3745 13

Chattooga 2260 67

Cherokee 22798 317

Clarke 12921 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24520 489

Clinch 741 25

Cobb 61955 1003

Coffee 4257 142

Colquitt 3652 84

Columbia 11202 166

Cook 1176 40

Coweta 8871 214

Crawford 522 19

Crisp 1460 58

Dade 1243 13

Dawson 2764 48

DeKalb 59009 979

Decatur 2164 55

Dodge 1092 58

Dooly 801 30

Dougherty 5666 287

Douglas 12282 185

Early 1041 42

Echols 363 4

Effingham 3898 69

Elbert 1537 59

Emanuel 1778 54

Evans 773 18

Fannin 2175 61

Fayette 6809 160

Floyd 10077 195

Forsyth 18261 194

Franklin 2382 43

Fulton 83831 1344

Gilmer 2559 77

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6809 159

Gordon 6550 104

Grady 1617 49

Greene 1516 54

Gwinnett 87789 1126

Habersham 4692 155

Hall 25488 465

Hancock 842 66

Haralson 1724 35

Harris 2250 60

Hart 1746 39

Heard 654 17

Henry 19704 308

Houston 10215 204

Irwin 755 19

Jackson 8622 139

Jasper 688 18

Jeff Davis 1311 35

Jefferson 1594 61

Jenkins 731 39

Johnson 795 43

Jones 1620 53

Lamar 1367 47

Lanier 513 9

Laurens 3757 147

Lee 1623 51

Liberty 3612 62

Lincoln 534 25

Long 694 11

Lowndes 7990 145

Lumpkin 2853 67

Macon 629 31

Madison 2785 47

Marion 408 21

McDuffie 1719 43

McIntosh 703 14

Meriwether 1571 76

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1552 76

Monroe 1917 88

Montgomery 739 21

Morgan 1213 24

Murray 4233 86

Muscogee 14802 431

Newton 7687 235

Oconee 3094 66

Oglethorpe 1217 30

Paulding 11054 173

Peach 1897 59

Pickens 2585 64

Pierce 1286 49

Pike 1099 28

Polk 3980 84

Pulaski 617 33

Putnam 1815 59

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1574 41

Randolph 476 33

Richmond 20397 430

Rockdale 6211 156

Schley 211 5

Screven 833 21

Seminole 752 18

Spalding 4225 167

Stephens 3031 78

Stewart 866 25

Sumter 1846 96

Talbot 400 19

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1879 50

Taylor 518 22

Telfair 734 47

Terrell 584 48

Thomas 3670 114

Tift 3477 101

Toombs 2968 101

Towns 1135 46

Treutlen 642 30

Troup 6038 194

Turner 615 35

Twiggs 512 39

Union 2100 76

Upson 1838 112

Walker 6738 82

Walton 8193 240

Ware 3079 152

Warren 391 17

Washington 1649 62

Wayne 2793 81

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 464 21

White 3015 68

Whitfield 15000 233

Wilcox 482 30

Wilkes 691 23

Wilkinson 739 27