Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for June 16

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,348 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 41 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/3-6/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/20-6/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.86.
- There have been 900,067 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 283 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 246.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 366.
- There have been 64,482 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 51 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 43.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of June 16, there were 468 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 8 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1913 67
Atkinson 804 20
Bacon 1286 29
Baker 164 10
Baldwin 3888 117
Banks 1664 36
Barrow 8964 140
Bartow 11400 219
Ben Hill 1504 62
Berrien 1076 33
Bibb 13539 417
Bleckley 809 33
Brantley 961 35
Brooks 961 36
Bryan 2833 38
Bulloch 5219 62
Burke 1811 40
Butts 2378 83
Calhoun 448 16
Camden 3295 32
Candler 789 38
Carroll 7518 132
Catoosa 5879 66
Charlton 1261 28
Chatham 20616 434
Chattahoochee 3745 13
Chattooga 2260 67
Cherokee 22798 317
Clarke 12921 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24520 489
Clinch 741 25
Cobb 61955 1003
Coffee 4257 142
Colquitt 3652 84
Columbia 11202 166
Cook 1176 40
Coweta 8871 214
Crawford 522 19
Crisp 1460 58
Dade 1243 13
Dawson 2764 48
DeKalb 59009 979
Decatur 2164 55
Dodge 1092 58
Dooly 801 30
Dougherty 5666 287
Douglas 12282 185
Early 1041 42
Echols 363 4
Effingham 3898 69
Elbert 1537 59
Emanuel 1778 54
Evans 773 18
Fannin 2175 61
Fayette 6809 160
Floyd 10077 195
Forsyth 18261 194
Franklin 2382 43
Fulton 83831 1344
Gilmer 2559 77
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6809 159
Gordon 6550 104
Grady 1617 49
Greene 1516 54
Gwinnett 87789 1126
Habersham 4692 155
Hall 25488 465
Hancock 842 66
Haralson 1724 35
Harris 2250 60
Hart 1746 39
Heard 654 17
Henry 19704 308
Houston 10215 204
Irwin 755 19
Jackson 8622 139
Jasper 688 18
Jeff Davis 1311 35
Jefferson 1594 61
Jenkins 731 39
Johnson 795 43
Jones 1620 53
Lamar 1367 47
Lanier 513 9
Laurens 3757 147
Lee 1623 51
Liberty 3612 62
Lincoln 534 25
Long 694 11
Lowndes 7990 145
Lumpkin 2853 67
Macon 629 31
Madison 2785 47
Marion 408 21
McDuffie 1719 43
McIntosh 703 14
Meriwether 1571 76
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1552 76
Monroe 1917 88
Montgomery 739 21
Morgan 1213 24
Murray 4233 86
Muscogee 14802 431
Newton 7687 235
Oconee 3094 66
Oglethorpe 1217 30
Paulding 11054 173
Peach 1897 59
Pickens 2585 64
Pierce 1286 49
Pike 1099 28
Polk 3980 84
Pulaski 617 33
Putnam 1815 59
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1574 41
Randolph 476 33
Richmond 20397 430
Rockdale 6211 156
Schley 211 5
Screven 833 21
Seminole 752 18
Spalding 4225 167
Stephens 3031 78
Stewart 866 25
Sumter 1846 96
Talbot 400 19
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1879 50
Taylor 518 22
Telfair 734 47
Terrell 584 48
Thomas 3670 114
Tift 3477 101
Toombs 2968 101
Towns 1135 46
Treutlen 642 30
Troup 6038 194
Turner 615 35
Twiggs 512 39
Union 2100 76
Upson 1838 112
Walker 6738 82
Walton 8193 240
Ware 3079 152
Warren 391 17
Washington 1649 62
Wayne 2793 81
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 464 21
White 3015 68
Whitfield 15000 233
Wilcox 482 30
Wilkes 691 23
Wilkinson 739 27
Worth 1202 61