Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Saturday, June 19

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,404 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 16 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/6-6/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/23-6/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.43.
- There have been 900,938 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 283 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 248.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 311.
- There have been 64,605 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 52 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 39 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 63.42.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of June 19, there were 425 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 13 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1922 67
Atkinson 803 20
Bacon 1296 29
Baker 164 10
Baldwin 3887 117
Banks 1666 36
Barrow 8972 141
Bartow 11390 219
Ben Hill 1504 62
Berrien 1080 33
Bibb 13553 419
Bleckley 809 33
Brantley 964 35
Brooks 961 36
Bryan 2836 38
Bulloch 5223 62
Burke 1814 40
Butts 2379 83
Calhoun 449 16
Camden 3305 32
Candler 790 38
Carroll 7525 132
Catoosa 5891 67
Charlton 1268 28
Chatham 20637 434
Chattahoochee 3755 13
Chattooga 2261 67
Cherokee 22813 318
Clarke 12932 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24558 491
Clinch 741 25
Cobb 62018 1006
Coffee 4259 144
Colquitt 3657 85
Columbia 11221 167
Cook 1180 40
Coweta 8878 215
Crawford 521 19
Crisp 1460 58
Dade 1244 13
Dawson 2767 48
DeKalb 59076 984
Decatur 2168 55
Dodge 1092 58
Dooly 801 30
Dougherty 5668 287
Douglas 12297 186
Early 1041 42
Echols 364 4
Effingham 3900 69
Elbert 1538 59
Emanuel 1782 55
Evans 776 18
Fannin 2179 61
Fayette 6815 160
Floyd 10078 195
Forsyth 18296 197
Franklin 2383 43
Fulton 83947 1348
Gilmer 2562 77
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6821 159
Gordon 6557 105
Grady 1621 49
Greene 1517 54
Gwinnett 87823 1129
Habersham 4697 156
Hall 25499 463
Hancock 843 66
Haralson 1724 35
Harris 2251 60
Hart 1749 39
Heard 654 17
Henry 19733 308
Houston 10216 207
Irwin 758 19
Jackson 8627 139
Jasper 688 19
Jeff Davis 1315 35
Jefferson 1595 61
Jenkins 731 39
Johnson 795 43
Jones 1622 53
Lamar 1369 47
Lanier 514 9
Laurens 3760 147
Lee 1623 51
Liberty 3615 63
Lincoln 534 25
Long 695 11
Lowndes 7997 145
Lumpkin 2856 68
Macon 631 31
Madison 2785 47
Marion 408 22
McDuffie 1722 43
McIntosh 701 14
Meriwether 1571 76
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1552 76
Monroe 1919 88
Montgomery 739 21
Morgan 1213 24
Murray 4235 86
Muscogee 14813 433
Newton 7685 237
Oconee 3095 66
Oglethorpe 1219 30
Paulding 11070 173
Peach 1896 61
Pickens 2592 64
Pierce 1289 49
Pike 1102 28
Polk 3982 84
Pulaski 617 33
Putnam 1816 59
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1579 41
Randolph 476 33
Richmond 20413 433
Rockdale 6226 156
Schley 211 5
Screven 833 21
Seminole 754 18
Spalding 4233 167
Stephens 3039 79
Stewart 899 25
Sumter 1848 96
Talbot 400 19
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1881 50
Taylor 518 22
Telfair 734 47
Terrell 584 48
Thomas 3676 114
Tift 3479 101
Toombs 2970 101
Towns 1138 48
Treutlen 642 30
Troup 6046 195
Turner 614 35
Twiggs 512 39
Union 2104 76
Upson 1840 112
Walker 6743 82
Walton 8194 241
Ware 3080 152
Warren 393 17
Washington 1649 62
Wayne 2796 81
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 464 21
White 3014 69
Whitfield 15002 233
Wilcox 483 30
Wilkes 693 23
Wilkinson 741 27
Worth 1201 62