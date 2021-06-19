x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Saturday, June 19

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,404 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 16 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/6-6/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/23-6/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.43. 
  • There have been 900,938 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 283 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 248.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 311.
  • There have been 64,605 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 52 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 39 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 63.42.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of June 19, there were 425 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 13 hospitalizations from the previous day. 


COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  1922  67 

Atkinson  803  20 

Bacon  1296  29 

Baker  164  10 

Baldwin  3887  117 

Banks  1666  36

Barrow  8972  141 

Bartow  11390  219 

Ben Hill  1504  62 

Berrien  1080  33 

Bibb  13553  419 

Bleckley  809  33 

Brantley  964  35 

Brooks  961  36 

Bryan  2836  38 

Bulloch  5223  62 

Burke  1814  40 

Butts  2379  83 

Calhoun  449  16 

Camden  3305  32 

Candler  790  38 

Carroll  7525  132 

Catoosa  5891  67 

Charlton  1268  28 

Chatham  20637  434 

Chattahoochee  3755  13 

Chattooga  2261  67 

Cherokee  22813  318 

Clarke  12932  142 

Clay  186  3 

Clayton  24558  491 

Clinch  741  25 

Cobb  62018  1006 

Coffee  4259  144 

Colquitt  3657  85 

Columbia  11221  167 

Cook  1180  40 

Coweta  8878  215 

Crawford  521  19 

Crisp  1460  58 

Dade  1244  13 

Dawson  2767  48 

DeKalb  59076  984 

Decatur  2168  55 

Dodge  1092  58 

Dooly  801  30 

Dougherty  5668  287 

Douglas  12297  186 

Early  1041  42 

Echols  364  4 

Effingham  3900  69 

Elbert  1538  59 

Emanuel  1782  55 

Evans  776  18 

Fannin  2179  61 

Fayette  6815  160 

Floyd  10078  195 

Forsyth  18296  197

Franklin  2383  43 

Fulton  83947  1348 

Gilmer  2562  77 

Glascock  146  7 

Glynn  6821  159

Gordon  6557  105 

Grady  1621  49 

Greene  1517  54 

Gwinnett  87823  1129 

Habersham  4697  156 

Hall  25499  463 

Hancock  843  66 

Haralson  1724  35 

Harris  2251  60 

Hart  1749  39 

Heard  654  17 

Henry  19733  308 

Houston  10216  207 

Irwin  758  19 

Jackson  8627  139 

Jasper  688  19 

Jeff Davis  1315  35 

Jefferson  1595  61 

Jenkins  731  39 

Johnson  795  43 

Jones  1622  53 

Lamar  1369  47

Lanier  514  9 

Laurens  3760  147 

Lee  1623  51 

Liberty  3615  63

 Lincoln  534  25 

Long  695  11

 Lowndes  7997  145 

Lumpkin  2856  68 

Macon  631  31 

Madison  2785  47 

Marion  408  22 

McDuffie  1722  43 

McIntosh  701  14 

Meriwether  1571  76 

Miller  685  9 

Mitchell  1552  76 

Monroe  1919  88 

Montgomery  739  21 

Morgan  1213  24 

Murray  4235  86 

Muscogee  14813  433 

Newton  7685  237 

Oconee  3095  66 

Oglethorpe  1219  30 

Paulding  11070  173 

Peach  1896  61 

Pickens  2592  64 

Pierce  1289  49 

Pike  1102  28 

Polk  3982  84 

Pulaski  617  33 

Putnam  1816  59 

Quitman  81  2 

Rabun  1579  41 

Randolph  476  33 

Richmond  20413  433 

Rockdale  6226  156 

Schley  211  5 

Screven  833  21 

Seminole  754  18 

Spalding  4233  167 

Stephens  3039  79 

Stewart  899  25 

Sumter  1848  96 

Talbot  400  19 

Taliaferro  102  3 

Tattnall  1881  50 

Taylor  518  22 

Telfair  734  47 

Terrell  584  48 

Thomas  3676  114 

Tift  3479  101 

Toombs  2970  101 

Towns  1138  48 

Treutlen  642  30 

Troup  6046  195 

Turner  614  35 

Twiggs  512  39 

Union  2104  76 

Upson  1840  112 

Walker  6743  82 

Walton  8194  241 

Ware  3080  152 

Warren  393  17 

Washington  1649  62 

Wayne  2796  81 

Webster  107  4 

Wheeler  464  21 

White  3014  69 

Whitfield  15002  233 

Wilcox  483  30 

Wilkes  693  23 

Wilkinson  741  27 

Worth  1201  62 

