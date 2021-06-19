Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Saturday, June 19

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,404 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 16 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/6-6/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/23-6/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.43.

There have been 900,938 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 283 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 248.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 311.

There have been 64,605 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 52 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 39 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 63.42.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 52 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 39 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 63.42. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of June 19, there were 425 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 13 hospitalizations from the previous day.



COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1922 67

Atkinson 803 20

Bacon 1296 29

Baker 164 10

Baldwin 3887 117

Banks 1666 36

Barrow 8972 141

Bartow 11390 219

Ben Hill 1504 62

Berrien 1080 33

Bibb 13553 419

Bleckley 809 33

Brantley 964 35

Brooks 961 36

Bryan 2836 38

Bulloch 5223 62

Burke 1814 40

Butts 2379 83

Calhoun 449 16

Camden 3305 32

Candler 790 38

Carroll 7525 132

Catoosa 5891 67

Charlton 1268 28

Chatham 20637 434

Chattahoochee 3755 13

Chattooga 2261 67

Cherokee 22813 318

Clarke 12932 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24558 491

Clinch 741 25

Cobb 62018 1006

Coffee 4259 144

Colquitt 3657 85

Columbia 11221 167

Cook 1180 40

Coweta 8878 215

Crawford 521 19

Crisp 1460 58

Dade 1244 13

Dawson 2767 48

DeKalb 59076 984

Decatur 2168 55

Dodge 1092 58

Dooly 801 30

Dougherty 5668 287

Douglas 12297 186

Early 1041 42

Echols 364 4

Effingham 3900 69

Elbert 1538 59

Emanuel 1782 55

Evans 776 18

Fannin 2179 61

Fayette 6815 160

Floyd 10078 195

Forsyth 18296 197

Franklin 2383 43

Fulton 83947 1348

Gilmer 2562 77

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6821 159

Gordon 6557 105

Grady 1621 49

Greene 1517 54

Gwinnett 87823 1129

Habersham 4697 156

Hall 25499 463

Hancock 843 66

Haralson 1724 35

Harris 2251 60

Hart 1749 39

Heard 654 17

Henry 19733 308

Houston 10216 207

Irwin 758 19

Jackson 8627 139

Jasper 688 19

Jeff Davis 1315 35

Jefferson 1595 61

Jenkins 731 39

Johnson 795 43

Jones 1622 53

Lamar 1369 47

Lanier 514 9

Laurens 3760 147

Lee 1623 51

Liberty 3615 63

Lincoln 534 25

Long 695 11

Lowndes 7997 145

Lumpkin 2856 68

Macon 631 31

Madison 2785 47

Marion 408 22

McDuffie 1722 43

McIntosh 701 14

Meriwether 1571 76

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1552 76

Monroe 1919 88

Montgomery 739 21

Morgan 1213 24

Murray 4235 86

Muscogee 14813 433

Newton 7685 237

Oconee 3095 66

Oglethorpe 1219 30

Paulding 11070 173

Peach 1896 61

Pickens 2592 64

Pierce 1289 49

Pike 1102 28

Polk 3982 84

Pulaski 617 33

Putnam 1816 59

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1579 41

Randolph 476 33

Richmond 20413 433

Rockdale 6226 156

Schley 211 5

Screven 833 21

Seminole 754 18

Spalding 4233 167

Stephens 3039 79

Stewart 899 25

Sumter 1848 96

Talbot 400 19

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1881 50

Taylor 518 22

Telfair 734 47

Terrell 584 48

Thomas 3676 114

Tift 3479 101

Toombs 2970 101

Towns 1138 48

Treutlen 642 30

Troup 6046 195

Turner 614 35

Twiggs 512 39

Union 2104 76

Upson 1840 112

Walker 6743 82

Walton 8194 241

Ware 3080 152

Warren 393 17

Washington 1649 62

Wayne 2796 81

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 464 21

White 3014 69

Whitfield 15002 233

Wilcox 483 30

Wilkes 693 23

Wilkinson 741 27