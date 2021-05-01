Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 1, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,578 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 19 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/18-5/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/4-4/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.29.
- There have been 880,836 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 982 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 905.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 927.
- There have been 61,642 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 60 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 88.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 95.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of May 1, there were 1,107 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 19 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1916 66
Atkinson 782 18
Bacon 1287 28
Baker 161 9
Baldwin 3832 112
Banks 1631 33
Barrow 8728 132
Bartow 11206 207
Ben Hill 1490 61
Berrien 1056 32
Bibb 13331 404
Bleckley 800 34
Brantley 932 32
Brooks 940 36
Bryan 2725 36
Bulloch 5254 64
Burke 1776 37
Butts 2322 77
Calhoun 446 15
Camden 3204 29
Candler 745 36
Carroll 7404 131
Catoosa 5657 64
Charlton 1072 25
Chatham 20151 427
Chattahoochee 3334 13
Chattooga 2232 63
Cherokee 22303 302
Clarke 12752 137
Clay 183 3
Clayton 23640 447
Clinch 736 25
Cobb 60507 961
Coffee 4226 138
Colquitt 3520 78
Columbia 11043 160
Cook 1162 38
Coweta 8655 205
Crawford 525 17
Crisp 1437 56
Dade 1210 13
Dawson 2707 42
DeKalb 57676 924
Decatur 2145 55
Dodge 1082 56
Dooly 784 32
Dougherty 5542 281
Douglas 11934 174
Early 1010 43
Echols 358 4
Effingham 3798 65
Elbert 1527 58
Emanuel 1734 53
Evans 758 17
Fannin 2122 61
Fayette 6652 153
Floyd 9977 184
Forsyth 17862 181
Franklin 2343 43
Fulton 81826 1274
Gilmer 2478 72
Glascock 145 7
Glynn 6679 153
Gordon 6493 103
Grady 1543 47
Greene 1501 56
Gwinnett 86322 1073
Habersham 4644 153
Hall 24966 439
Hancock 833 62
Haralson 1713 35
Harris 2159 57
Hart 1707 37
Heard 643 16
Henry 19143 296
Houston 10056 192
Irwin 682 18
Jackson 8503 140
Jasper 678 18
Jeff Davis 1296 36
Jefferson 1580 59
Jenkins 727 40
Johnson 787 42
Jones 1575 53
Lamar 1344 45
Lanier 496 9
Laurens 3707 144
Lee 1593 50
Liberty 3425 61
Lincoln 510 24
Long 666 10
Lowndes 7785 141
Lumpkin 2789 62
Macon 618 26
Madison 2740 46
Marion 398 17
McDuffie 1676 41
McIntosh 696 14
Meriwether 1521 72
Miller 681 9
Mitchell 1534 74
Monroe 1863 87
Montgomery 720 21
Morgan 1191 23
Murray 4170 81
Muscogee 14314 397
Newton 7495 218
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23691 473
Oconee 3051 64
Oglethorpe 1189 28
Paulding 10750 165
Peach 1853 52
Pickens 2528 64
Pierce 1260 42
Pike 1063 26
Polk 3934 81
Pulaski 608 32
Putnam 1795 57
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1530 41
Randolph 467 33
Richmond 19924 413
Rockdale 6023 152
Schley 212 5
Screven 812 21
Seminole 751 18
Spalding 4056 155
Stephens 2977 79
Stewart 791 25
Sumter 1804 92
Talbot 384 18
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1843 46
Taylor 511 22
Telfair 721 45
Terrell 567 45
Thomas 3546 113
Tift 3424 96
Toombs 2926 98
Towns 1100 43
Treutlen 625 24
Troup 5932 187
Turner 597 34
Twiggs 511 37
Union 2038 70
Unknown 2389 12
Upson 1811 107
Walker 6498 80
Walton 8063 235
Ware 3009 152
Warren 375 14
Washington 1614 62
Wayne 2739 78
Webster 106 4
Wheeler 459 21
White 2974 67
Whitfield 14823 229
Wilcox 476 29
Wilkes 669 21
Wilkinson 730 28
Worth 1190 61