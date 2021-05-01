Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 1, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,578 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 19 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/18-5/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/4-4/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.29.

in Georgia, an increase of 19 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/18-5/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/4-4/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.29. There have been 880,836 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 982 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 905.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 927.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 982 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 905.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 927. There have been 61,642 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 60 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 88.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 95.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 60 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 88.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 95. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of May 1, there were 1,107 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 19 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1916 66

Atkinson 782 18

Bacon 1287 28

Baker 161 9

Baldwin 3832 112

Banks 1631 33

Barrow 8728 132

Bartow 11206 207

Ben Hill 1490 61

Berrien 1056 32

Bibb 13331 404

Bleckley 800 34

Brantley 932 32

Brooks 940 36

Bryan 2725 36

Bulloch 5254 64

Burke 1776 37

Butts 2322 77

Calhoun 446 15

Camden 3204 29

Candler 745 36

Carroll 7404 131

Catoosa 5657 64

Charlton 1072 25

Chatham 20151 427

Chattahoochee 3334 13

Chattooga 2232 63

Cherokee 22303 302

Clarke 12752 137

Clay 183 3

Clayton 23640 447

Clinch 736 25

Cobb 60507 961

Coffee 4226 138

Colquitt 3520 78

Columbia 11043 160

Cook 1162 38

Coweta 8655 205

Crawford 525 17

Crisp 1437 56

Dade 1210 13

Dawson 2707 42

DeKalb 57676 924

Decatur 2145 55

Dodge 1082 56

Dooly 784 32

Dougherty 5542 281

Douglas 11934 174

Early 1010 43

Echols 358 4

Effingham 3798 65

Elbert 1527 58

Emanuel 1734 53

Evans 758 17

Fannin 2122 61

Fayette 6652 153

Floyd 9977 184

Forsyth 17862 181

Franklin 2343 43

Fulton 81826 1274

Gilmer 2478 72

Glascock 145 7

Glynn 6679 153

Gordon 6493 103

Grady 1543 47

Greene 1501 56

Gwinnett 86322 1073

Habersham 4644 153

Hall 24966 439

Hancock 833 62

Haralson 1713 35

Harris 2159 57

Hart 1707 37

Heard 643 16

Henry 19143 296

Houston 10056 192

Irwin 682 18

Jackson 8503 140

Jasper 678 18

Jeff Davis 1296 36

Jefferson 1580 59

Jenkins 727 40

Johnson 787 42

Jones 1575 53

Lamar 1344 45

Lanier 496 9

Laurens 3707 144

Lee 1593 50

Liberty 3425 61

Lincoln 510 24

Long 666 10

Lowndes 7785 141

Lumpkin 2789 62

Macon 618 26

Madison 2740 46

Marion 398 17

McDuffie 1676 41

McIntosh 696 14

Meriwether 1521 72

Miller 681 9

Mitchell 1534 74

Monroe 1863 87

Montgomery 720 21

Morgan 1191 23

Murray 4170 81

Muscogee 14314 397

Newton 7495 218

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23691 473

Oconee 3051 64

Oglethorpe 1189 28

Paulding 10750 165

Peach 1853 52

Pickens 2528 64

Pierce 1260 42

Pike 1063 26

Polk 3934 81

Pulaski 608 32

Putnam 1795 57

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1530 41

Randolph 467 33

Richmond 19924 413

Rockdale 6023 152

Schley 212 5

Screven 812 21

Seminole 751 18

Spalding 4056 155

Stephens 2977 79

Stewart 791 25

Sumter 1804 92

Talbot 384 18

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1843 46

Taylor 511 22

Telfair 721 45

Terrell 567 45

Thomas 3546 113

Tift 3424 96

Toombs 2926 98

Towns 1100 43

Treutlen 625 24

Troup 5932 187

Turner 597 34

Twiggs 511 37

Union 2038 70

Unknown 2389 12

Upson 1811 107

Walker 6498 80

Walton 8063 235

Ware 3009 152

Warren 375 14

Washington 1614 62

Wayne 2739 78

Webster 106 4

Wheeler 459 21

White 2974 67

Whitfield 14823 229

Wilcox 476 29

Wilkes 669 21

Wilkinson 730 28