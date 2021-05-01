x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 1, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,578 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 19 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/18-5/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/4-4/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.29.
  • There have been 880,836 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 982 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 905.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 927.
  • There have been 61,642 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 60 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 88.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 95.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of May 1, there were 1,107 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 19 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1916    66

Atkinson    782    18

Bacon    1287    28

Baker    161    9

Baldwin    3832    112

Banks    1631    33

Barrow    8728    132

Bartow    11206    207

Ben Hill    1490    61

Berrien    1056    32

Bibb    13331    404

Bleckley    800    34

Brantley    932    32

Brooks    940    36

Bryan    2725    36

Bulloch    5254    64

Burke    1776    37

Butts    2322    77

Calhoun    446    15

Camden    3204    29

Candler    745    36

Carroll    7404    131

Catoosa    5657    64

Charlton    1072    25

Chatham    20151    427

Chattahoochee    3334    13

Chattooga    2232    63

Cherokee    22303    302

Clarke    12752    137

Clay    183    3

Clayton    23640    447

Clinch    736    25

Cobb    60507    961

Coffee    4226    138

Colquitt    3520    78

Columbia    11043    160

Cook    1162    38

Coweta    8655    205

Crawford    525    17

Crisp    1437    56

Dade    1210    13

Dawson    2707    42

DeKalb    57676    924

Decatur    2145    55

Dodge    1082    56

Dooly    784    32

Dougherty    5542    281

Douglas    11934    174

Early    1010    43

Echols    358    4

Effingham    3798    65

Elbert    1527    58

Emanuel    1734    53

Evans    758    17

Fannin    2122    61

Fayette    6652    153

Floyd    9977    184

Forsyth    17862    181

Franklin    2343    43

Fulton    81826    1274

Gilmer    2478    72

Glascock    145    7

Glynn    6679    153

Gordon    6493    103

Grady    1543    47

Greene    1501    56

Gwinnett    86322    1073

Habersham    4644    153

Hall    24966    439

Hancock    833    62

Haralson    1713    35

Harris    2159    57

Hart    1707    37

Heard    643    16

Henry    19143    296

Houston    10056    192

Irwin    682    18

Jackson    8503    140

Jasper    678    18

Jeff Davis    1296    36

Jefferson    1580    59

Jenkins    727    40

Johnson    787    42

Jones    1575    53

Lamar    1344    45

Lanier    496    9

Laurens    3707    144

Lee    1593    50

Liberty    3425    61

Lincoln    510    24

Long    666    10

Lowndes    7785    141

Lumpkin    2789    62

Macon    618    26

Madison    2740    46

Marion    398    17

McDuffie    1676    41

McIntosh    696    14

Meriwether    1521    72

Miller    681    9

Mitchell    1534    74

Monroe    1863    87

Montgomery    720    21

Morgan    1191    23

Murray    4170    81

Muscogee    14314    397

Newton    7495    218

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23691    473

Oconee    3051    64

Oglethorpe    1189    28

Paulding    10750    165

Peach    1853    52

Pickens    2528    64

Pierce    1260    42

Pike    1063    26

Polk    3934    81

Pulaski    608    32

Putnam    1795    57

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1530    41

Randolph    467    33

Richmond    19924    413

Rockdale    6023    152

Schley    212    5

Screven    812    21

Seminole    751    18

Spalding    4056    155

Stephens    2977    79

Stewart    791    25

Sumter    1804    92

Talbot    384    18

Taliaferro    101    3

Tattnall    1843    46

Taylor    511    22

Telfair    721    45

Terrell    567    45

Thomas    3546    113

Tift    3424    96

Toombs    2926    98

Towns    1100    43

Treutlen    625    24

Troup    5932    187

Turner    597    34

Twiggs    511    37

Union    2038    70

Unknown    2389    12

Upson    1811    107

Walker    6498    80

Walton    8063    235

Ware    3009    152

Warren    375    14

Washington    1614    62

Wayne    2739    78

Webster    106    4

Wheeler    459    21

White    2974    67

Whitfield    14823    229

Wilcox    476    29

Wilkes    669    21

Wilkinson    730    28

Worth    1190    61

