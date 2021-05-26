x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 26, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,986 in Georgia, with an increase of 24 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/13-5/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/29-5/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.86.
  • There have been 894,445 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 388 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 461.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 726.
  • There have been 63,477 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 141 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 75.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 75.36.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of May 26, there were 780 current hospitalizations – an increase of 2 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES - DEATHS

Appling  1925  67 

Atkinson  792  20

Bacon  1289  28 

Baker  163  9 

Baldwin  3870  117 

Banks  1655  35 

Barrow  8897  136 

Bartow  11345  212 

Ben Hill  1497  61

Berrien  1069  32 

Bibb  13434  410 

Bleckley  806  34 

Brantley  956  35 

Brooks  954  36 

Bryan  2786  37 

Bulloch  5293  63 

Burke  1803  40 

Butts  2354  80 

Calhoun  453  15 

Camden  3255  31 

Candler  776  38 

Carroll  7478  132 

Catoosa  5808  65 

Charlton  1235  27 

Chatham  20444  430 

Chattahoochee  3553  13 

Chattooga  2258  65 

Cherokee  22652  311 

Clarke  12886  139 

Clay  185  3 

Clayton  24264  471 

Clinch  741  25 

Cobb  61549  984 

Coffee  4247  141 

Colquitt  3572  83 

Columbia  11157  164 

Cook  1167  38 

Coweta  8812  208 

Crawford  520  18 

Crisp  1451  57 

Dade  1242  13 

Dawson  2760  45 

DeKalb  58643  962 

Decatur  2159  55 

Dodge  1091  57 

Dooly  803  32 

Dougherty  5623  283 

Douglas  12205  180 

Early  1023  43 

Echols  360  4 

Effingham  3854  66 

Elbert  1533  59 

Emanuel  1755  54 

Evans  773  17 

Fannin  2143  62 

Fayette  6769  158 

Floyd  10057  193 

Forsyth  18139  189 

Franklin  2363  43 

Fulton  83363  1307 

Gilmer  2516  75 

Glascock  146  7 

Glynn  6794  158 

Gordon  6534  107 

Grady  1585  47 

Greene  1515  56 

Gwinnett  87366  1102 

Habersham  4673  155 

Hall  25268  450 

Hancock  842  64 

Haralson  1719  35 

Harris  2223  58 

Hart  1715  37 

Heard  651  16 

Henry  19551  303 

Houston  10172  202 

Irwin  691  18 

Jackson  8588  141 

Jasper  685  19 

Jeff Davis  1304  35 

Jefferson  1587  59 

Jenkins  729  39 

Johnson  791  42 

Jones  1595  52 

Lamar  1362  46 

Lanier  509  9 

Laurens  3743  147 

Lee  1611  52 

Liberty  3539  62 

Lincoln  519  25 

Long  682  12 

Lowndes  7903  146 

Lumpkin  2839  66 

Macon  626  28 

Madison  2776  47 

Marion  406  19 

McDuffie  1710  42 

McIntosh  701  14 

Meriwether  1553  75 

Miller  685  9 

Mitchell  1546  75 

Monroe  1898  87 

Montgomery  732  21 

Morgan  1206  23 

Murray  4233  83 

Muscogee  14674  415 

Newton  7644  232 

Oconee  3077  65 

Oglethorpe  1211  28 

Paulding  10956  171 

Peach  1887  52 

Pickens  2571  63 

Pierce  1279  43 

Pike  1082  26 

Polk  3969  83 

Pulaski  612  32 

Putnam  1808  56 

Quitman  82  2 

Rabun  1566  41 

Randolph  471  33 

Richmond  20283  419 

Rockdale  6159  152 

Schley  211  4 

Screven  821  21 

Seminole  748  18 

Spalding  4164  160 

Stephens  3000  78 

Stewart  816  25 

Sumter  1829  94 

Talbot  398  17 

Taliaferro  102  3 

Tattnall  1862  46 

Taylor  514  22 

Telfair  728  44 

Terrell  577  46 

Thomas  3624  114 

Tift  3458  98 

Toombs  2963  100 

Towns  1119  44 

Treutlen  632  24 

Troup  6022  191 

Turner  610  34 

Twiggs  509  39 

Union  2075  69 

Upson  1834  110 

Walker  6666  80 

Walton  8139  238 

Ware  3053  151 

Warren  387  16 

Washington  1639  62 

Wayne  2776  80 

Webster  107  4 

Wheeler  460  21 

White  2999  67 

Whitfield  14950  230 

Wilcox  478  30 

Wilkes  676  22 

Wilkinson  735  27 

Worth  1200  60 

Related Articles