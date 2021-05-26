Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 26, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,986 in Georgia, with an increase of 24 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/13-5/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/29-5/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.86.
- There have been 894,445 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 388 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 461.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 726.
- There have been 63,477 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 141 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 75.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 75.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of May 26, there were 780 current hospitalizations – an increase of 2 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1925 67
Atkinson 792 20
Bacon 1289 28
Baker 163 9
Baldwin 3870 117
Banks 1655 35
Barrow 8897 136
Bartow 11345 212
Ben Hill 1497 61
Berrien 1069 32
Bibb 13434 410
Bleckley 806 34
Brantley 956 35
Brooks 954 36
Bryan 2786 37
Bulloch 5293 63
Burke 1803 40
Butts 2354 80
Calhoun 453 15
Camden 3255 31
Candler 776 38
Carroll 7478 132
Catoosa 5808 65
Charlton 1235 27
Chatham 20444 430
Chattahoochee 3553 13
Chattooga 2258 65
Cherokee 22652 311
Clarke 12886 139
Clay 185 3
Clayton 24264 471
Clinch 741 25
Cobb 61549 984
Coffee 4247 141
Colquitt 3572 83
Columbia 11157 164
Cook 1167 38
Coweta 8812 208
Crawford 520 18
Crisp 1451 57
Dade 1242 13
Dawson 2760 45
DeKalb 58643 962
Decatur 2159 55
Dodge 1091 57
Dooly 803 32
Dougherty 5623 283
Douglas 12205 180
Early 1023 43
Echols 360 4
Effingham 3854 66
Elbert 1533 59
Emanuel 1755 54
Evans 773 17
Fannin 2143 62
Fayette 6769 158
Floyd 10057 193
Forsyth 18139 189
Franklin 2363 43
Fulton 83363 1307
Gilmer 2516 75
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6794 158
Gordon 6534 107
Grady 1585 47
Greene 1515 56
Gwinnett 87366 1102
Habersham 4673 155
Hall 25268 450
Hancock 842 64
Haralson 1719 35
Harris 2223 58
Hart 1715 37
Heard 651 16
Henry 19551 303
Houston 10172 202
Irwin 691 18
Jackson 8588 141
Jasper 685 19
Jeff Davis 1304 35
Jefferson 1587 59
Jenkins 729 39
Johnson 791 42
Jones 1595 52
Lamar 1362 46
Lanier 509 9
Laurens 3743 147
Lee 1611 52
Liberty 3539 62
Lincoln 519 25
Long 682 12
Lowndes 7903 146
Lumpkin 2839 66
Macon 626 28
Madison 2776 47
Marion 406 19
McDuffie 1710 42
McIntosh 701 14
Meriwether 1553 75
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1546 75
Monroe 1898 87
Montgomery 732 21
Morgan 1206 23
Murray 4233 83
Muscogee 14674 415
Newton 7644 232
Oconee 3077 65
Oglethorpe 1211 28
Paulding 10956 171
Peach 1887 52
Pickens 2571 63
Pierce 1279 43
Pike 1082 26
Polk 3969 83
Pulaski 612 32
Putnam 1808 56
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1566 41
Randolph 471 33
Richmond 20283 419
Rockdale 6159 152
Schley 211 4
Screven 821 21
Seminole 748 18
Spalding 4164 160
Stephens 3000 78
Stewart 816 25
Sumter 1829 94
Talbot 398 17
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1862 46
Taylor 514 22
Telfair 728 44
Terrell 577 46
Thomas 3624 114
Tift 3458 98
Toombs 2963 100
Towns 1119 44
Treutlen 632 24
Troup 6022 191
Turner 610 34
Twiggs 509 39
Union 2075 69
Upson 1834 110
Walker 6666 80
Walton 8139 238
Ware 3053 151
Warren 387 16
Washington 1639 62
Wayne 2776 80
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 460 21
White 2999 67
Whitfield 14950 230
Wilcox 478 30
Wilkes 676 22
Wilkinson 735 27
Worth 1200 60