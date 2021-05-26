Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 26, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,986 in Georgia, with an increase of 24 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/13-5/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/29-5/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.86.

According to Georgia's new database, as of May 26, there were 780 current hospitalizations – an increase of 2 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1925 67

Atkinson 792 20

Bacon 1289 28

Baker 163 9

Baldwin 3870 117

Banks 1655 35

Barrow 8897 136

Bartow 11345 212

Ben Hill 1497 61

Berrien 1069 32

Bibb 13434 410

Bleckley 806 34

Brantley 956 35

Brooks 954 36

Bryan 2786 37

Bulloch 5293 63

Burke 1803 40

Butts 2354 80

Calhoun 453 15

Camden 3255 31

Candler 776 38

Carroll 7478 132

Catoosa 5808 65

Charlton 1235 27

Chatham 20444 430

Chattahoochee 3553 13

Chattooga 2258 65

Cherokee 22652 311

Clarke 12886 139

Clay 185 3

Clayton 24264 471

Clinch 741 25

Cobb 61549 984

Coffee 4247 141

Colquitt 3572 83

Columbia 11157 164

Cook 1167 38

Coweta 8812 208

Crawford 520 18

Crisp 1451 57

Dade 1242 13

Dawson 2760 45

DeKalb 58643 962

Decatur 2159 55

Dodge 1091 57

Dooly 803 32

Dougherty 5623 283

Douglas 12205 180

Early 1023 43

Echols 360 4

Effingham 3854 66

Elbert 1533 59

Emanuel 1755 54

Evans 773 17

Fannin 2143 62

Fayette 6769 158

Floyd 10057 193

Forsyth 18139 189

Franklin 2363 43

Fulton 83363 1307

Gilmer 2516 75

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6794 158

Gordon 6534 107

Grady 1585 47

Greene 1515 56

Gwinnett 87366 1102

Habersham 4673 155

Hall 25268 450

Hancock 842 64

Haralson 1719 35

Harris 2223 58

Hart 1715 37

Heard 651 16

Henry 19551 303

Houston 10172 202

Irwin 691 18

Jackson 8588 141

Jasper 685 19

Jeff Davis 1304 35

Jefferson 1587 59

Jenkins 729 39

Johnson 791 42

Jones 1595 52

Lamar 1362 46

Lanier 509 9

Laurens 3743 147

Lee 1611 52

Liberty 3539 62

Lincoln 519 25

Long 682 12

Lowndes 7903 146

Lumpkin 2839 66

Macon 626 28

Madison 2776 47

Marion 406 19

McDuffie 1710 42

McIntosh 701 14

Meriwether 1553 75

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1546 75

Monroe 1898 87

Montgomery 732 21

Morgan 1206 23

Murray 4233 83

Muscogee 14674 415

Newton 7644 232

Oconee 3077 65

Oglethorpe 1211 28

Paulding 10956 171

Peach 1887 52

Pickens 2571 63

Pierce 1279 43

Pike 1082 26

Polk 3969 83

Pulaski 612 32

Putnam 1808 56

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1566 41

Randolph 471 33

Richmond 20283 419

Rockdale 6159 152

Schley 211 4

Screven 821 21

Seminole 748 18

Spalding 4164 160

Stephens 3000 78

Stewart 816 25

Sumter 1829 94

Talbot 398 17

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1862 46

Taylor 514 22

Telfair 728 44

Terrell 577 46

Thomas 3624 114

Tift 3458 98

Toombs 2963 100

Towns 1119 44

Treutlen 632 24

Troup 6022 191

Turner 610 34

Twiggs 509 39

Union 2075 69

Upson 1834 110

Walker 6666 80

Walton 8139 238

Ware 3053 151

Warren 387 16

Washington 1639 62

Wayne 2776 80

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 460 21

White 2999 67

Whitfield 14950 230

Wilcox 478 30

Wilkes 676 22

Wilkinson 735 27