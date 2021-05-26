Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 27, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,021 deaths in Georgia, with an increase of 35 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/14-5/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/30-5/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.5.
- There have been 894,892 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 447 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 436.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 711.
- There have been 63,597 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 120 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 78.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 71.64.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of May 27, there were 760 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 20 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1926 67
Atkinson 792 20
Bacon 1289 29
Baker 163 9
Baldwin 3870 117
Banks 1657 35
Barrow 8899 136
Bartow 11345 213
Ben Hill 1497 61
Berrien 1071 32
Bibb 13445 411
Bleckley 806 34
Brantley 955 35
Brooks 955 36
Bryan 2788 37
Bulloch 5294 64
Burke 1803 40
Butts 2354 81
Calhoun 453 15
Camden 3256 31
Candler 776 38
Carroll 7478 132
Catoosa 5813 65
Charlton 1235 27
Chatham 20457 431
Chattahoochee 3605 13
Chattooga 2259 65
Cherokee 22649 311
Clarke 12886 139
Clay 185 3
Clayton 24287 472
Clinch 741 25
Cobb 61599 986
Coffee 4248 141
Colquitt 3575 83
Columbia 11161 165
Cook 1167 38
Coweta 8816 208
Crawford 520 18
Crisp 1452 58
Dade 1244 13
Dawson 2761 45
DeKalb 58678 964
Decatur 2159 55
Dodge 1091 57
Dooly 804 32
Dougherty 5627 283
Douglas 12212 182
Early 1027 43
Echols 361 4
Effingham 3858 66
Elbert 1533 59
Emanuel 1755 54
Evans 773 17
Fannin 2143 62
Fayette 6771 158
Floyd 10069 193
Forsyth 18159 190
Franklin 2366 43
Fulton 83342 1309
Gilmer 2519 75
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6795 158
Gordon 6531 107
Grady 1588 49
Greene 1516 56
Gwinnett 87409 1102
Habersham 4674 155
Hall 25278 453
Hancock 842 64
Haralson 1720 35
Harris 2228 59
Hart 1717 37
Heard 652 17
Henry 19561 305
Houston 10175 203
Irwin 691 18
Jackson 8592 141
Jasper 685 19
Jeff Davis 1304 35
Jefferson 1587 59
Jenkins 729 39
Johnson 791 42
Jones 1596 52
Lamar 1363 46
Lanier 509 9
Laurens 3744 148
Lee 1611 52
Liberty 3543 62
Lincoln 521 25
Long 682 12
Lowndes 7905 146
Lumpkin 2840 66
Macon 626 28
Madison 2774 45
Marion 406 19
McDuffie 1710 42
McIntosh 701 14
Meriwether 1553 76
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1547 74
Monroe 1900 87
Montgomery 730 19
Morgan 1206 23
Murray 4238 83
Muscogee 14680 415
Newton 7646 231
Oconee 3078 66
Oglethorpe 1212 29
Paulding 10956 169
Peach 1886 52
Pickens 2572 63
Pierce 1280 43
Pike 1083 27
Polk 3968 83
Pulaski 612 33
Putnam 1808 56
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1567 41
Randolph 471 33
Richmond 20291 420
Rockdale 6163 153
Schley 211 4
Screven 822 21
Seminole 748 18
Spalding 4172 161
Stephens 3003 78
Stewart 816 25
Sumter 1830 94
Talbot 400 17
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1863 46
Taylor 514 22
Telfair 729 45
Terrell 577 46
Thomas 3633 114
Tift 3459 98
Toombs 2967 101
Towns 1120 44
Treutlen 633 25
Troup 6022 191
Turner 610 34
Twiggs 509 39
Union 2077 70
Upson 1835 111
Walker 6673 80
Walton 8139 238
Ware 3056 151
Warren 388 17
Washington 1639 62
Wayne 2775 80
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 460 21
White 3000 67
Whitfield 14947 230
Wilcox 478 30
Wilkes 676 22
Wilkinson 735 27
Worth 1201 60