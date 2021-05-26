Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 27, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,021 deaths in Georgia, with an increase of 35 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/14-5/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/30-5/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.5.

There have been 894,892 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 447 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 436.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 711.

There have been 63,597 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 120 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 78.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 71.64.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of May 27, there were 760 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 20 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1926 67

Atkinson 792 20

Bacon 1289 29

Baker 163 9

Baldwin 3870 117

Banks 1657 35

Barrow 8899 136

Bartow 11345 213

Ben Hill 1497 61

Berrien 1071 32

Bibb 13445 411

Bleckley 806 34

Brantley 955 35

Brooks 955 36

Bryan 2788 37

Bulloch 5294 64

Burke 1803 40

Butts 2354 81

Calhoun 453 15

Camden 3256 31

Candler 776 38

Carroll 7478 132

Catoosa 5813 65

Charlton 1235 27

Chatham 20457 431

Chattahoochee 3605 13

Chattooga 2259 65

Cherokee 22649 311

Clarke 12886 139

Clay 185 3

Clayton 24287 472

Clinch 741 25

Cobb 61599 986

Coffee 4248 141

Colquitt 3575 83

Columbia 11161 165

Cook 1167 38

Coweta 8816 208

Crawford 520 18

Crisp 1452 58

Dade 1244 13

Dawson 2761 45

DeKalb 58678 964

Decatur 2159 55

Dodge 1091 57

Dooly 804 32

Dougherty 5627 283

Douglas 12212 182

Early 1027 43

Echols 361 4

Effingham 3858 66

Elbert 1533 59

Emanuel 1755 54

Evans 773 17

Fannin 2143 62

Fayette 6771 158

Floyd 10069 193

Forsyth 18159 190

Franklin 2366 43

Fulton 83342 1309

Gilmer 2519 75

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6795 158

Gordon 6531 107

Grady 1588 49

Greene 1516 56

Gwinnett 87409 1102

Habersham 4674 155

Hall 25278 453

Hancock 842 64

Haralson 1720 35

Harris 2228 59

Hart 1717 37

Heard 652 17

Henry 19561 305

Houston 10175 203

Irwin 691 18

Jackson 8592 141

Jasper 685 19

Jeff Davis 1304 35

Jefferson 1587 59

Jenkins 729 39

Johnson 791 42

Jones 1596 52

Lamar 1363 46

Lanier 509 9

Laurens 3744 148

Lee 1611 52

Liberty 3543 62

Lincoln 521 25

Long 682 12

Lowndes 7905 146

Lumpkin 2840 66

Macon 626 28

Madison 2774 45

Marion 406 19

McDuffie 1710 42

McIntosh 701 14

Meriwether 1553 76

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1547 74

Monroe 1900 87

Montgomery 730 19

Morgan 1206 23

Murray 4238 83

Muscogee 14680 415

Newton 7646 231

Oconee 3078 66

Oglethorpe 1212 29

Paulding 10956 169

Peach 1886 52

Pickens 2572 63

Pierce 1280 43

Pike 1083 27

Polk 3968 83

Pulaski 612 33

Putnam 1808 56

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1567 41

Randolph 471 33

Richmond 20291 420

Rockdale 6163 153

Schley 211 4

Screven 822 21

Seminole 748 18

Spalding 4172 161

Stephens 3003 78

Stewart 816 25

Sumter 1830 94

Talbot 400 17

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1863 46

Taylor 514 22

Telfair 729 45

Terrell 577 46

Thomas 3633 114

Tift 3459 98

Toombs 2967 101

Towns 1120 44

Treutlen 633 25

Troup 6022 191

Turner 610 34

Twiggs 509 39

Union 2077 70

Upson 1835 111

Walker 6673 80

Walton 8139 238

Ware 3056 151

Warren 388 17

Washington 1639 62

Wayne 2775 80

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 460 21

White 3000 67

Whitfield 14947 230

Wilcox 478 30

Wilkes 676 22

Wilkinson 735 27