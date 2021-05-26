Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 27, 2021

x
Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,021 deaths in Georgia, with an increase of 35 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/14-5/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/30-5/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.5.
  • There have been 894,892 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 447 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 436.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 711.
  • There have been 63,597 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 120 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 78.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 71.64.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of May 27, there were 760 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 20 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES - DEATHS

Appling  1926  67 

Atkinson  792  20 

Bacon  1289  29 

Baker  163  9 

Baldwin  3870  117 

Banks  1657  35 

Barrow  8899  136 

Bartow  11345  213 

Ben Hill  1497  61 

Berrien  1071  32 

Bibb  13445  411 

Bleckley  806  34 

Brantley  955  35 

Brooks  955  36 

Bryan  2788  37 

Bulloch  5294  64 

Burke  1803  40 

Butts  2354  81 

Calhoun  453  15 

Camden  3256  31 

Candler  776  38 

Carroll  7478  132 

Catoosa  5813  65 

Charlton  1235  27 

Chatham  20457  431 

Chattahoochee  3605  13 

Chattooga  2259  65 

Cherokee  22649  311 

Clarke  12886  139 

Clay  185  3 

Clayton  24287  472 

Clinch  741  25 

Cobb  61599  986 

Coffee  4248  141 

Colquitt  3575  83 

Columbia  11161  165 

Cook  1167  38 

Coweta  8816  208 

Crawford  520  18 

Crisp  1452  58 

Dade  1244  13 

Dawson  2761  45 

DeKalb  58678  964 

Decatur  2159  55 

Dodge  1091  57 

Dooly  804  32 

Dougherty  5627  283

Douglas  12212  182 

Early  1027  43 

Echols  361  4 

Effingham  3858  66 

Elbert  1533  59 

Emanuel  1755  54 

Evans  773  17 

Fannin  2143  62 

Fayette  6771  158 

Floyd  10069  193 

Forsyth  18159  190 

Franklin  2366  43 

Fulton  83342  1309 

Gilmer  2519  75 

Glascock  146  7 

Glynn  6795  158 

Gordon  6531  107 

Grady  1588  49 

Greene  1516  56 

Gwinnett  87409  1102 

Habersham  4674  155 

Hall  25278  453 

Hancock  842  64 

Haralson  1720  35 

Harris  2228  59 

Hart  1717  37 

Heard  652  17 

Henry  19561  305 

Houston  10175  203 

Irwin  691  18 

Jackson  8592  141 

Jasper  685  19 

Jeff Davis  1304  35 

Jefferson  1587  59 

Jenkins  729  39 

Johnson  791  42 

Jones  1596  52 

Lamar  1363  46 

Lanier  509  9 

Laurens  3744  148 

Lee  1611  52 

Liberty  3543  62 

Lincoln  521  25 

Long  682  12 

Lowndes  7905  146 

Lumpkin  2840  66 

Macon  626  28 

Madison  2774  45 

Marion  406  19 

McDuffie  1710  42 

McIntosh  701  14 

Meriwether  1553  76 

Miller  685  9 

Mitchell  1547  74 

Monroe  1900  87 

Montgomery  730  19 

Morgan  1206  23 

Murray  4238  83 

Muscogee  14680  415 

Newton  7646  231 

Oconee  3078  66 

Oglethorpe  1212  29 

Paulding  10956  169 

Peach  1886  52 

Pickens  2572  63 

Pierce  1280  43 

Pike  1083  27 

Polk  3968  83 

Pulaski  612  33 

Putnam  1808  56 

Quitman  82  2 

Rabun  1567  41 

Randolph  471  33 

Richmond  20291  420 

Rockdale  6163  153 

Schley  211  4 

Screven  822  21 

Seminole  748  18 

Spalding  4172  161 

Stephens  3003  78 

Stewart  816  25 

Sumter  1830  94 

Talbot  400  17 

Taliaferro  102  3 

Tattnall  1863  46 

Taylor  514  22 

Telfair  729  45 

Terrell  577  46 

Thomas  3633  114 

Tift  3459  98 

Toombs  2967  101 

Towns  1120  44 

Treutlen  633  25 

Troup  6022  191 

Turner  610  34 

Twiggs  509  39 

Union  2077  70 

Upson  1835  111 

Walker  6673  80 

Walton  8139  238 

Ware  3056  151 

Warren  388  17 

Washington  1639  62 

Wayne  2775  80 

Webster  107  4 

Wheeler  460  21 

White  3000  67 

Whitfield  14947  230 

Wilcox  478  30 

Wilkes  676  22 

Wilkinson  735  27 

Worth  1201  60 

