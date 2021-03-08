Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for August 4, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,764 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 14 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 11.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 9.86.
- There have been 945,888 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,001 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,567.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 539.
- There have been 67,488 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 179 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 117.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 67.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of August 4, there were 2,769 current hospitalizations – an increase of 137 hospitalizations since the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2062 67
Atkinson 857 20
Bacon 1392 29
Baker 189 11
Baldwin 3977 119
Banks 1734 39
Barrow 9405 142
Bartow 11728 224
Ben Hill 1546 61
Berrien 1153 35
Bibb 14364 422
Bleckley 850 32
Brantley 1086 36
Brooks 1052 38
Bryan 3037 39
Bulloch 5535 63
Burke 1886 40
Butts 2488 83
Calhoun 473 16
Camden 4042 37
Candler 832 38
Carroll 7796 134
Catoosa 6129 70
Charlton 1416 28
Chatham 22561 449
Chattahoochee 4230 13
Chattooga 2323 67
Cherokee 23641 320
Clarke 13451 143
Clay 193 3
Clayton 26007 500
Clinch 793 25
Cobb 64914 1032
Coffee 4669 148
Colquitt 4087 90
Columbia 11667 168
Cook 1245 39
Coweta 9219 224
Crawford 555 19
Crisp 1497 58
Dade 1286 13
Dawson 2858 48
DeKalb 61902 998
Decatur 2322 62
Dodge 1117 56
Dooly 827 30
Dougherty 6004 289
Douglas 12954 189
Early 1123 42
Echols 366 4
Effingham 4241 73
Elbert 1578 60
Emanuel 1875 55
Evans 873 20
Fannin 2311 66
Fayette 7117 163
Floyd 10327 197
Forsyth 19014 197
Franklin 2494 47
Fulton 88355 1381
Gilmer 2634 79
Glascock 152 7
Glynn 7435 162
Gordon 6719 107
Grady 1765 51
Greene 1578 54
Gwinnett 90516 1139
Habersham 4807 157
Hall 26334 478
Hancock 863 66
Haralson 1803 36
Harris 2391 64
Hart 1817 39
Heard 696 18
Henry 20958 316
Houston 10800 209
Irwin 794 19
Jackson 9023 140
Jasper 721 20
Jeff Davis 1386 37
Jefferson 1627 61
Jenkins 766 39
Johnson 819 43
Jones 1693 55
Lamar 1473 48
Lanier 544 10
Laurens 4000 148
Lee 1755 51
Liberty 4058 63
Lincoln 547 25
Long 807 12
Lowndes 8462 151
Lumpkin 2984 71
Macon 653 32
Madison 2909 46
Marion 455 23
McDuffie 1794 45
McIntosh 734 14
Meriwether 1646 80
Miller 705 9
Mitchell 1667 77
Monroe 2031 93
Montgomery 814 21
Morgan 1287 24
Murray 4423 84
Muscogee 15672 441
Newton 8077 242
Oconee 3225 67
Oglethorpe 1253 31
Paulding 11602 175
Peach 1985 62
Pickens 2675 63
Pierce 1419 50
Pike 1200 29
Polk 4083 87
Pulaski 625 32
Putnam 1983 60
Quitman 85 2
Rabun 1640 43
Randolph 498 33
Richmond 21117 442
Rockdale 6654 160
Schley 236 5
Screven 905 21
Seminole 796 18
Spalding 4514 171
Stephens 3098 80
Stewart 1054 26
Sumter 1937 97
Talbot 427 18
Taliaferro 105 3
Tattnall 2050 51
Taylor 529 23
Telfair 768 47
Terrell 607 48
Thomas 4078 119
Tift 3664 104
Toombs 3257 105
Towns 1194 48
Treutlen 688 31
Troup 6511 204
Turner 641 36
Twiggs 536 39
Union 2196 82
Upson 1901 112
Walker 7010 83
Walton 8461 242
Ware 3308 156
Warren 411 17
Washington 1711 61
Wayne 2951 82
Webster 114 4
Wheeler 496 22
White 3144 73
Whitfield 15355 235
Wilcox 491 30
Wilkes 709 23
Wilkinson 764 27
Worth 1258 62