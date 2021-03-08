Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for August 4, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,764 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 14 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 11.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 9.86.

There have been 945,888 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,001 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,567.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 539.

There have been 67,488 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 179 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 117.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 67.93.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of August 4, there were 2,769 current hospitalizations – an increase of 137 hospitalizations since the previous day.



COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2062 67

Atkinson 857 20

Bacon 1392 29

Baker 189 11

Baldwin 3977 119

Banks 1734 39

Barrow 9405 142

Bartow 11728 224

Ben Hill 1546 61

Berrien 1153 35

Bibb 14364 422

Bleckley 850 32

Brantley 1086 36

Brooks 1052 38

Bryan 3037 39

Bulloch 5535 63

Burke 1886 40

Butts 2488 83

Calhoun 473 16

Camden 4042 37

Candler 832 38

Carroll 7796 134

Catoosa 6129 70

Charlton 1416 28

Chatham 22561 449

Chattahoochee 4230 13

Chattooga 2323 67

Cherokee 23641 320

Clarke 13451 143

Clay 193 3

Clayton 26007 500

Clinch 793 25

Cobb 64914 1032

Coffee 4669 148

Colquitt 4087 90

Columbia 11667 168

Cook 1245 39

Coweta 9219 224

Crawford 555 19

Crisp 1497 58

Dade 1286 13

Dawson 2858 48

DeKalb 61902 998

Decatur 2322 62

Dodge 1117 56

Dooly 827 30

Dougherty 6004 289

Douglas 12954 189

Early 1123 42

Echols 366 4

Effingham 4241 73

Elbert 1578 60

Emanuel 1875 55

Evans 873 20

Fannin 2311 66

Fayette 7117 163

Floyd 10327 197

Forsyth 19014 197

Franklin 2494 47

Fulton 88355 1381

Gilmer 2634 79

Glascock 152 7

Glynn 7435 162

Gordon 6719 107

Grady 1765 51

Greene 1578 54

Gwinnett 90516 1139

Habersham 4807 157

Hall 26334 478

Hancock 863 66

Haralson 1803 36

Harris 2391 64

Hart 1817 39

Heard 696 18

Henry 20958 316

Houston 10800 209

Irwin 794 19

Jackson 9023 140

Jasper 721 20

Jeff Davis 1386 37

Jefferson 1627 61

Jenkins 766 39

Johnson 819 43

Jones 1693 55

Lamar 1473 48

Lanier 544 10

Laurens 4000 148

Lee 1755 51

Liberty 4058 63

Lincoln 547 25

Long 807 12

Lowndes 8462 151

Lumpkin 2984 71

Macon 653 32

Madison 2909 46

Marion 455 23

McDuffie 1794 45

McIntosh 734 14

Meriwether 1646 80

Miller 705 9

Mitchell 1667 77

Monroe 2031 93

Montgomery 814 21

Morgan 1287 24

Murray 4423 84

Muscogee 15672 441

Newton 8077 242

Oconee 3225 67

Oglethorpe 1253 31

Paulding 11602 175

Peach 1985 62

Pickens 2675 63

Pierce 1419 50

Pike 1200 29

Polk 4083 87

Pulaski 625 32

Putnam 1983 60

Quitman 85 2

Rabun 1640 43

Randolph 498 33

Richmond 21117 442

Rockdale 6654 160

Schley 236 5

Screven 905 21

Seminole 796 18

Spalding 4514 171

Stephens 3098 80

Stewart 1054 26

Sumter 1937 97

Talbot 427 18

Taliaferro 105 3

Tattnall 2050 51

Taylor 529 23

Telfair 768 47

Terrell 607 48

Thomas 4078 119

Tift 3664 104

Toombs 3257 105

Towns 1194 48

Treutlen 688 31

Troup 6511 204

Turner 641 36

Twiggs 536 39

Union 2196 82

Upson 1901 112

Walker 7010 83

Walton 8461 242

Ware 3308 156

Warren 411 17

Washington 1711 61

Wayne 2951 82

Webster 114 4

Wheeler 496 22

White 3144 73

Whitfield 15355 235

Wilcox 491 30

Wilkes 709 23

Wilkinson 764 27