Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for August 4, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,764 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 14 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 11.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 9.86. 
  • There have been 945,888 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,001 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,567.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 539.
  • There have been 67,488 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 179 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 117.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 67.93. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of August 4, there were 2,769 current hospitalizations – an increase of 137 hospitalizations since the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  2062  67 

Atkinson  857  20 

Bacon  1392  29 

Baker  189  11 

Baldwin  3977  119 

Banks  1734  39 

Barrow  9405  142 

Bartow  11728  224 

Ben Hill  1546  61 

Berrien  1153  35 

Bibb  14364  422 

Bleckley  850  32 

Brantley  1086  36 

Brooks  1052  38 

Bryan  3037  39 

Bulloch  5535  63 

Burke  1886  40 

Butts  2488  83 

Calhoun  473  16 

Camden  4042  37 

Candler  832  38 

Carroll  7796  134

Catoosa  6129  70 

Charlton  1416  28 

Chatham  22561  449 

Chattahoochee  4230  13 

Chattooga  2323  67 

Cherokee  23641  320 

Clarke  13451  143 

Clay  193  3 

Clayton  26007  500 

Clinch  793  25 

Cobb  64914  1032 

Coffee  4669  148 

Colquitt  4087  90 

Columbia  11667  168 

Cook  1245  39 

Coweta  9219  224 

Crawford  555  19 

Crisp  1497  58 

Dade  1286  13 

Dawson  2858  48 

DeKalb  61902  998 

Decatur  2322  62 

Dodge  1117  56 

Dooly  827  30 

Dougherty  6004  289 

Douglas  12954  189 

Early  1123  42 

Echols  366  4 

Effingham  4241  73 

Elbert  1578  60 

Emanuel  1875  55 

Evans  873  20 

Fannin  2311  66 

Fayette  7117  163 

Floyd  10327  197 

Forsyth  19014  197 

Franklin  2494  47 

Fulton  88355  1381 

Gilmer  2634  79 

Glascock  152  7 

Glynn  7435  162 

Gordon  6719  107 

Grady  1765  51 

Greene  1578  54 

Gwinnett  90516  1139

Habersham  4807  157 

Hall  26334  478 

Hancock  863  66 

Haralson  1803  36 

Harris  2391  64 

Hart  1817  39 

Heard  696  18 

Henry  20958  316 

Houston  10800  209 

Irwin  794  19 

Jackson  9023  140 

Jasper  721  20 

Jeff Davis  1386  37 

Jefferson  1627  61 

Jenkins  766  39 

Johnson  819  43 

Jones  1693  55 

Lamar  1473  48 

Lanier  544  10 

Laurens  4000  148 

Lee  1755  51 

Liberty  4058  63 

Lincoln  547  25 

Long  807  12 

Lowndes  8462  151 

Lumpkin  2984  71 

Macon  653  32

Madison  2909  46 

Marion  455  23 

McDuffie  1794  45 

McIntosh  734  14 

Meriwether  1646  80 

Miller  705  9 

Mitchell  1667  77 

Monroe  2031  93 

Montgomery  814  21 

Morgan  1287  24 

Murray  4423  84

Muscogee  15672  441 

Newton  8077  242 

Oconee  3225  67 

Oglethorpe  1253  31 

Paulding  11602  175 

Peach  1985  62 

Pickens  2675  63

Pierce  1419  50 

Pike  1200  29 

Polk  4083  87 

Pulaski  625  32 

Putnam  1983  60 

Quitman  85  2 

Rabun  1640  43 

Randolph  498  33 

Richmond  21117  442 

Rockdale  6654  160 

Schley  236  5 

Screven  905  21 

Seminole  796  18 

Spalding  4514  171 

Stephens  3098  80 

Stewart  1054  26 

Sumter  1937  97 

Talbot  427  18 

Taliaferro  105  3 

Tattnall  2050  51 

Taylor  529  23 

Telfair  768  47 

Terrell  607  48 

Thomas  4078  119 

Tift  3664  104 

Toombs  3257  105 

Towns  1194  48 

Treutlen  688  31 

Troup  6511  204 

Turner  641  36 

Twiggs  536  39 

Union  2196  82 

Upson  1901  112 

Walker  7010  83 

Walton  8461  242 

Ware  3308  156 

Warren  411  17 

Washington  1711  61 

Wayne  2951  82 

Webster  114  4 

Wheeler  496  22 

White  3144  73 

Whitfield  15355  235 

Wilcox  491  30 

Wilkes  709  23 

Wilkinson  764  27 

Worth  1258  62 

