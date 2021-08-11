x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for August 11, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.  

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,912 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 31 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.86.
  • There have been 972,513 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,346 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,010 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 903.
  • There have been 68,446 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 180 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was  83.43. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of August 11, there were 3,820 current hospitalizations – an increase of 139 hospitalizations since yesterday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling  2118  68 

Atkinson  891  20 

Bacon  1451  29 

Baker  196  11 

Baldwin  4078  119 

Banks  1786  42 

Barrow  9698  142 

Bartow  11954  224 

Ben Hill  1568  62 

Berrien  1196  37 

Bibb  15181  425 

Bleckley  878  32 

Brantley  1174  37 

Brooks  1095  38 

Bryan  3151  39 

Bulloch  5744  64 

Burke  1914  40 

Butts  2550  84 

Calhoun  479  16 

Camden  4263  38 

Candler  859  38 

Carroll  7953  135 

Catoosa  6255  70 

Charlton  1452  29 

Chatham  23930  456 

Chattahoochee  4241  13

Chattooga  2363  67 

Cherokee  24195  324 

Clarke  13707  144 

Clay  199  3 

Clayton  26735  504 

Clinch  819  25 

Cobb  66429  1044 

Coffee  4853  149 

Colquitt  4190  90 

Columbia  11894  169 

Cook  1289  40 

Coweta  9475  227 

Crawford  590  19 

Crisp  1533  59 

Dade  1328  14 

Dawson  2925  48 

DeKalb  63559  1005 

Decatur  2399  63 

Dodge  1150  56 

Dooly  849  31 

Dougherty  6212  291 

Douglas  13289  192 

Early  1192  42 

Echols  371  4 

Effingham  4502  74 

Elbert  1595  60 

Emanuel  1929  55 

Evans  920  21 

Fannin  2365  66 

Fayette  7295  163 

Floyd  10603  202 

Forsyth  19440  199 

Franklin  2565  47 

Fulton  90780  1388 

Gilmer  2682  80 

Glascock  154  7 

Glynn  7898  164 

Gordon  6872  108 

Grady  1824  51 

Greene  1653  56 

Gwinnett  91996  1143 

Habersham  4918  157 

Hall  26820  480 

Hancock  872  66 

Haralson  1832  36 

Harris  2476  64 

Hart  1843  39 

Heard  725  18 

Henry  21572  321 

Houston  11265  209 

Irwin  802  19 

Jackson  9336  141 

Jasper  751  20 

Jeff Davis  1436  37 

Jefferson  1643  61 

Jenkins  785  40 

Johnson  824  43 

Jones  1763  55 

Lamar  1557  48 

Lanier  565  10 

Laurens  4224  149 

Lee  1833  52 

Liberty  4247  66 

Lincoln  558  25 

Long  857  12 

Lowndes  8838  151 

Lumpkin  3090  71 

Macon  664  33 

Madison  2974  47 

Marion  471  23 

McDuffie  1833  45 

McIntosh  779  14 

Meriwether  1705  81 

Miller  745  9 

Mitchell  1736  77 

Monroe  2089  93 

Montgomery  847  21 

Morgan  1343  24 

Murray  4576  85 

Muscogee  16188  442 

Newton  8338  242 

Oconee  3311  67 

Oglethorpe  1279  31 

Paulding  11859  176 

Peach  2061  63 

Pickens  2746  63 

Pierce  1477  51 

Pike  1241  29 

Polk  4203  87 

Pulaski  640  32 

Putnam  2048  60 

Quitman  85  2 

Rabun  1666  43 

Randolph  518  33 

Richmond  21467  447 

Rockdale  6836  161 

Schley  247  5 

Screven  933  21 

Seminole  833  18 

Spalding  4664  172 

Stephens  3171  80 

Stewart  1059  26 

Sumter  2022  97 

Talbot  438  19 

Taliaferro  109  3 

Tattnall  2111  52 

Taylor  542  23 

Telfair  794  48 

Terrell  630  48 

Thomas  4260  119 

Tift  3879  104 

Toombs  3417  106 

Towns  1218  49 

Treutlen  725  32 

Troup  6731  205 

Turner  654  36 

Twiggs  568  40 

Union  2249  81 

Upson  1966  112 

Walker  7159  83 

Walton  8676  243 

Ware  3469  161 

Warren  419  17 

Washington  1772  61 

Wayne  3055  83 

Webster  117  4 

Wheeler  515  22 

White  3259  75 

Whitfield  15673  237 

Wilcox  502  31 

Wilkes  714  23 

Wilkinson  814  27 

Worth  1294  62 

