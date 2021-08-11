Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for August 11, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,912 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 31 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.86.
- There have been 972,513 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,346 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,010 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 903.
- There have been 68,446 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 180 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of August 11, there were 3,820 current hospitalizations – an increase of 139 hospitalizations since yesterday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2118 68
Atkinson 891 20
Bacon 1451 29
Baker 196 11
Baldwin 4078 119
Banks 1786 42
Barrow 9698 142
Bartow 11954 224
Ben Hill 1568 62
Berrien 1196 37
Bibb 15181 425
Bleckley 878 32
Brantley 1174 37
Brooks 1095 38
Bryan 3151 39
Bulloch 5744 64
Burke 1914 40
Butts 2550 84
Calhoun 479 16
Camden 4263 38
Candler 859 38
Carroll 7953 135
Catoosa 6255 70
Charlton 1452 29
Chatham 23930 456
Chattahoochee 4241 13
Chattooga 2363 67
Cherokee 24195 324
Clarke 13707 144
Clay 199 3
Clayton 26735 504
Clinch 819 25
Cobb 66429 1044
Coffee 4853 149
Colquitt 4190 90
Columbia 11894 169
Cook 1289 40
Coweta 9475 227
Crawford 590 19
Crisp 1533 59
Dade 1328 14
Dawson 2925 48
DeKalb 63559 1005
Decatur 2399 63
Dodge 1150 56
Dooly 849 31
Dougherty 6212 291
Douglas 13289 192
Early 1192 42
Echols 371 4
Effingham 4502 74
Elbert 1595 60
Emanuel 1929 55
Evans 920 21
Fannin 2365 66
Fayette 7295 163
Floyd 10603 202
Forsyth 19440 199
Franklin 2565 47
Fulton 90780 1388
Gilmer 2682 80
Glascock 154 7
Glynn 7898 164
Gordon 6872 108
Grady 1824 51
Greene 1653 56
Gwinnett 91996 1143
Habersham 4918 157
Hall 26820 480
Hancock 872 66
Haralson 1832 36
Harris 2476 64
Hart 1843 39
Heard 725 18
Henry 21572 321
Houston 11265 209
Irwin 802 19
Jackson 9336 141
Jasper 751 20
Jeff Davis 1436 37
Jefferson 1643 61
Jenkins 785 40
Johnson 824 43
Jones 1763 55
Lamar 1557 48
Lanier 565 10
Laurens 4224 149
Lee 1833 52
Liberty 4247 66
Lincoln 558 25
Long 857 12
Lowndes 8838 151
Lumpkin 3090 71
Macon 664 33
Madison 2974 47
Marion 471 23
McDuffie 1833 45
McIntosh 779 14
Meriwether 1705 81
Miller 745 9
Mitchell 1736 77
Monroe 2089 93
Montgomery 847 21
Morgan 1343 24
Murray 4576 85
Muscogee 16188 442
Newton 8338 242
Oconee 3311 67
Oglethorpe 1279 31
Paulding 11859 176
Peach 2061 63
Pickens 2746 63
Pierce 1477 51
Pike 1241 29
Polk 4203 87
Pulaski 640 32
Putnam 2048 60
Quitman 85 2
Rabun 1666 43
Randolph 518 33
Richmond 21467 447
Rockdale 6836 161
Schley 247 5
Screven 933 21
Seminole 833 18
Spalding 4664 172
Stephens 3171 80
Stewart 1059 26
Sumter 2022 97
Talbot 438 19
Taliaferro 109 3
Tattnall 2111 52
Taylor 542 23
Telfair 794 48
Terrell 630 48
Thomas 4260 119
Tift 3879 104
Toombs 3417 106
Towns 1218 49
Treutlen 725 32
Troup 6731 205
Turner 654 36
Twiggs 568 40
Union 2249 81
Upson 1966 112
Walker 7159 83
Walton 8676 243
Ware 3469 161
Warren 419 17
Washington 1772 61
Wayne 3055 83
Webster 117 4
Wheeler 515 22
White 3259 75
Whitfield 15673 237
Wilcox 502 31
Wilkes 714 23
Wilkinson 814 27
Worth 1294 62