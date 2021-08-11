Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for August 11, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,912 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 31 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.86.

There have been 972,513 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,346 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,010 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 903.

There have been 68,446 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 180 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.43.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of August 11, there were 3,820 current hospitalizations – an increase of 139 hospitalizations since yesterday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2118 68

Atkinson 891 20

Bacon 1451 29

Baker 196 11

Baldwin 4078 119

Banks 1786 42

Barrow 9698 142

Bartow 11954 224

Ben Hill 1568 62

Berrien 1196 37

Bibb 15181 425

Bleckley 878 32

Brantley 1174 37

Brooks 1095 38

Bryan 3151 39

Bulloch 5744 64

Burke 1914 40

Butts 2550 84

Calhoun 479 16

Camden 4263 38

Candler 859 38

Carroll 7953 135

Catoosa 6255 70

Charlton 1452 29

Chatham 23930 456

Chattahoochee 4241 13

Chattooga 2363 67

Cherokee 24195 324

Clarke 13707 144

Clay 199 3

Clayton 26735 504

Clinch 819 25

Cobb 66429 1044

Coffee 4853 149

Colquitt 4190 90

Columbia 11894 169

Cook 1289 40

Coweta 9475 227

Crawford 590 19

Crisp 1533 59

Dade 1328 14

Dawson 2925 48

DeKalb 63559 1005

Decatur 2399 63

Dodge 1150 56

Dooly 849 31

Dougherty 6212 291

Douglas 13289 192

Early 1192 42

Echols 371 4

Effingham 4502 74

Elbert 1595 60

Emanuel 1929 55

Evans 920 21

Fannin 2365 66

Fayette 7295 163

Floyd 10603 202

Forsyth 19440 199

Franklin 2565 47

Fulton 90780 1388

Gilmer 2682 80

Glascock 154 7

Glynn 7898 164

Gordon 6872 108

Grady 1824 51

Greene 1653 56

Gwinnett 91996 1143

Habersham 4918 157

Hall 26820 480

Hancock 872 66

Haralson 1832 36

Harris 2476 64

Hart 1843 39

Heard 725 18

Henry 21572 321

Houston 11265 209

Irwin 802 19

Jackson 9336 141

Jasper 751 20

Jeff Davis 1436 37

Jefferson 1643 61

Jenkins 785 40

Johnson 824 43

Jones 1763 55

Lamar 1557 48

Lanier 565 10

Laurens 4224 149

Lee 1833 52

Liberty 4247 66

Lincoln 558 25

Long 857 12

Lowndes 8838 151

Lumpkin 3090 71

Macon 664 33

Madison 2974 47

Marion 471 23

McDuffie 1833 45

McIntosh 779 14

Meriwether 1705 81

Miller 745 9

Mitchell 1736 77

Monroe 2089 93

Montgomery 847 21

Morgan 1343 24

Murray 4576 85

Muscogee 16188 442

Newton 8338 242

Oconee 3311 67

Oglethorpe 1279 31

Paulding 11859 176

Peach 2061 63

Pickens 2746 63

Pierce 1477 51

Pike 1241 29

Polk 4203 87

Pulaski 640 32

Putnam 2048 60

Quitman 85 2

Rabun 1666 43

Randolph 518 33

Richmond 21467 447

Rockdale 6836 161

Schley 247 5

Screven 933 21

Seminole 833 18

Spalding 4664 172

Stephens 3171 80

Stewart 1059 26

Sumter 2022 97

Talbot 438 19

Taliaferro 109 3

Tattnall 2111 52

Taylor 542 23

Telfair 794 48

Terrell 630 48

Thomas 4260 119

Tift 3879 104

Toombs 3417 106

Towns 1218 49

Treutlen 725 32

Troup 6731 205

Turner 654 36

Twiggs 568 40

Union 2249 81

Upson 1966 112

Walker 7159 83

Walton 8676 243

Ware 3469 161

Warren 419 17

Washington 1772 61

Wayne 3055 83

Webster 117 4

Wheeler 515 22

White 3259 75

Whitfield 15673 237

Wilcox 502 31

Wilkes 714 23

Wilkinson 814 27