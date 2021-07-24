Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Friday, July 23

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,663 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 8 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 9.21.
- There have been 917,915 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1542 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 988.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 244.
- There have been 66,324 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 70 since the previous weekday number was reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of July 23, there were 1,168 current hospitalizations – an increase of 105 hospitalizations since the previous weekday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1977 67
Atkinson 821 20
Bacon 1331 29
Baker 179 10
Baldwin 3916 118
Banks 1689 37
Barrow 9106 142
Bartow 11577 224
Ben Hill 1523 61
Berrien 1112 34
Bibb 13863 423
Bleckley 819 32
Brantley 1004 36
Brooks 972 38
Bryan 2913 38
Bulloch 5322 63
Burke 1864 40
Butts 2422 83
Calhoun 452 16
Camden 3690 36
Candler 800 38
Carroll 7630 133
Catoosa 5982 69
Charlton 1377 28
Chatham 21288 442
Chattahoochee 4140 13
Chattooga 2288 67
Cherokee 23127 319
Clarke 13111 143
Clay 187 3
Clayton 25111 498
Clinch 752 25
Cobb 63148 1025
Coffee 4416 148
Colquitt 3761 87
Columbia 11351 168
Cook 1199 39
Coweta 9012 220
Crawford 533 19
Crisp 1473 57
Dade 1257 13
Dawson 2797 48
DeKalb 60099 995
Decatur 2220 59
Dodge 1094 59
Dooly 809 30
Dougherty 5752 288
Douglas 12532 187
Early 1048 42
Echols 356 4
Effingham 4022 71
Elbert 1556 60
Emanuel 1798 55
Evans 800 19
Fannin 2249 64
Fayette 6932 162
Floyd 10237 196
Forsyth 18561 197
Franklin 2463 48
Fulton 85603 1373
Gilmer 2603 77
Glascock 148 7
Glynn 7010 159
Gordon 6626 107
Grady 1672 51
Greene 1534 54
Gwinnett 88983 1135
Habersham 4734 157
Hall 25848 475
Hancock 849 66
Haralson 1758 36
Harris 2321 63
Hart 1786 39
Heard 669 18
Henry 20268 314
Houston 10392 209
Irwin 785 19
Jackson 8766 140
Jasper 696 20
Jeff Davis 1337 36
Jefferson 1610 61
Jenkins 744 39
Johnson 805 43
Jones 1642 55
Lamar 1389 48
Lanier 513 10
Laurens 3850 148
Lee 1672 51
Liberty 3745 63
Lincoln 543 25
Long 713 12
Lowndes 8012 149
Lumpkin 2897 70
Macon 641 32
Madison 2824 46
Marion 428 23
McDuffie 1747 45
McIntosh 711 14
Meriwether 1592 79
Miller 689 9
Mitchell 1594 77
Monroe 1955 92
Montgomery 761 21
Morgan 1250 24
Murray 4297 85
Muscogee 15174 438
Newton 7844 241
Oconee 3136 66
Oglethorpe 1230 30
Paulding 11310 174
Peach 1917 62
Pickens 2631 64
Pierce 1341 50
Pike 1137 29
Polk 4012 87
Pulaski 618 32
Putnam 1882 59
Quitman 84 2
Rabun 1608 43
Randolph 484 33
Richmond 20671 441
Rockdale 6417 160
Schley 214 5
Screven 856 21
Seminole 770 18
Spalding 4320 170
Stephens 3055 80
Stewart 1023 25
Sumter 1889 97
Talbot 410 18
Taliaferro 103 3
Tattnall 1934 50
Taylor 523 23
Telfair 748 47
Terrell 591 48
Thomas 3878 118
Tift 3554 102
Toombs 3080 104
Towns 1172 48
Treutlen 658 31
Troup 6294 202
Turner 623 36
Twiggs 516 39
Union 2150 80
Upson 1849 112
Walker 6871 83
Walton 8289 242
Ware 3149 153
Warren 395 17
Washington 1658 62
Wayne 2820 81
Webster 113 4
Wheeler 471 22
White 3050 71
Whitfield 15128 235
Wilcox 486 30
Wilkes 706 24
Wilkinson 751 27
Worth 1212 62