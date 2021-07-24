Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Friday, July 23

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,663 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 8 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 9.21.

in Georgia, an increase of 8 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 9.21. There have been 917,915 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1542 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 988.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 244.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1542 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 988.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 244. There have been 66,324 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 70 since the previous weekday number was reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.36.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 70 since the previous weekday number was reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.36. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of July 23, there were 1,168 current hospitalizations – an increase of 105 hospitalizations since the previous weekday.



COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1977 67

Atkinson 821 20

Bacon 1331 29

Baker 179 10

Baldwin 3916 118

Banks 1689 37

Barrow 9106 142

Bartow 11577 224

Ben Hill 1523 61

Berrien 1112 34

Bibb 13863 423

Bleckley 819 32

Brantley 1004 36

Brooks 972 38

Bryan 2913 38

Bulloch 5322 63

Burke 1864 40

Butts 2422 83

Calhoun 452 16

Camden 3690 36

Candler 800 38

Carroll 7630 133

Catoosa 5982 69

Charlton 1377 28

Chatham 21288 442

Chattahoochee 4140 13

Chattooga 2288 67

Cherokee 23127 319

Clarke 13111 143

Clay 187 3

Clayton 25111 498

Clinch 752 25

Cobb 63148 1025

Coffee 4416 148

Colquitt 3761 87

Columbia 11351 168

Cook 1199 39

Coweta 9012 220

Crawford 533 19

Crisp 1473 57

Dade 1257 13

Dawson 2797 48

DeKalb 60099 995

Decatur 2220 59

Dodge 1094 59

Dooly 809 30

Dougherty 5752 288

Douglas 12532 187

Early 1048 42

Echols 356 4

Effingham 4022 71

Elbert 1556 60

Emanuel 1798 55

Evans 800 19

Fannin 2249 64

Fayette 6932 162

Floyd 10237 196

Forsyth 18561 197

Franklin 2463 48

Fulton 85603 1373

Gilmer 2603 77

Glascock 148 7

Glynn 7010 159

Gordon 6626 107

Grady 1672 51

Greene 1534 54

Gwinnett 88983 1135

Habersham 4734 157

Hall 25848 475

Hancock 849 66

Haralson 1758 36

Harris 2321 63

Hart 1786 39

Heard 669 18

Henry 20268 314

Houston 10392 209

Irwin 785 19

Jackson 8766 140

Jasper 696 20

Jeff Davis 1337 36

Jefferson 1610 61

Jenkins 744 39

Johnson 805 43

Jones 1642 55

Lamar 1389 48

Lanier 513 10

Laurens 3850 148

Lee 1672 51

Liberty 3745 63

Lincoln 543 25

Long 713 12

Lowndes 8012 149

Lumpkin 2897 70

Macon 641 32

Madison 2824 46

Marion 428 23

McDuffie 1747 45

McIntosh 711 14

Meriwether 1592 79

Miller 689 9

Mitchell 1594 77

Monroe 1955 92

Montgomery 761 21

Morgan 1250 24

Murray 4297 85

Muscogee 15174 438

Newton 7844 241

Oconee 3136 66

Oglethorpe 1230 30

Paulding 11310 174

Peach 1917 62

Pickens 2631 64

Pierce 1341 50

Pike 1137 29

Polk 4012 87

Pulaski 618 32

Putnam 1882 59

Quitman 84 2

Rabun 1608 43

Randolph 484 33

Richmond 20671 441

Rockdale 6417 160

Schley 214 5

Screven 856 21

Seminole 770 18

Spalding 4320 170

Stephens 3055 80

Stewart 1023 25

Sumter 1889 97

Talbot 410 18

Taliaferro 103 3

Tattnall 1934 50

Taylor 523 23

Telfair 748 47

Terrell 591 48

Thomas 3878 118

Tift 3554 102

Toombs 3080 104

Towns 1172 48

Treutlen 658 31

Troup 6294 202

Turner 623 36

Twiggs 516 39

Union 2150 80

Upson 1849 112

Walker 6871 83

Walton 8289 242

Ware 3149 153

Warren 395 17

Washington 1658 62

Wayne 2820 81

Webster 113 4

Wheeler 471 22

White 3050 71

Whitfield 15128 235

Wilcox 486 30

Wilkes 706 24

Wilkinson 751 27