Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Friday, July 23

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,663 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 8 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 9.21. 
  • There have been 917,915 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1542 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 988.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 244.
  • There have been 66,324 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 70 since the previous weekday number was reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.36.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of July 23, there were 1,168  current hospitalizations – an increase of 105 hospitalizations since the previous weekday.

    COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling  1977  67 

Atkinson  821  20 

Bacon  1331  29 

Baker  179  10 

Baldwin  3916  118 

Banks  1689  37 

Barrow  9106  142 

Bartow  11577  224 

Ben Hill  1523  61 

Berrien  1112  34 

Bibb  13863  423 

Bleckley  819  32 

Brantley  1004  36 

Brooks  972  38 

Bryan  2913  38 

Bulloch  5322  63 

Burke  1864  40 

Butts  2422  83 

Calhoun  452  16 

Camden  3690  36 

Candler  800  38 

Carroll  7630  133 

Catoosa  5982  69 

Charlton  1377  28 

Chatham  21288  442 

Chattahoochee  4140  13 

Chattooga  2288  67 

Cherokee  23127  319 

Clarke  13111  143 

Clay  187  3 

Clayton  25111  498 

Clinch  752  25 

Cobb  63148  1025 

Coffee  4416  148 

Colquitt  3761  87 

Columbia  11351  168 

Cook  1199  39 

Coweta  9012  220

Crawford  533  19 

Crisp  1473  57 

Dade  1257  13 

Dawson  2797  48 

DeKalb  60099  995 

Decatur  2220  59 

Dodge  1094  59 

Dooly  809  30 

Dougherty  5752  288 

Douglas  12532  187

Early  1048  42 

Echols  356  4 

Effingham  4022  71 

Elbert  1556  60 

Emanuel  1798  55 

Evans  800  19 

Fannin  2249  64 

Fayette  6932  162 

Floyd  10237  196 

Forsyth  18561  197 

Franklin  2463  48 

Fulton  85603  1373 

Gilmer  2603  77 

Glascock  148  7 

Glynn  7010  159 

Gordon  6626  107 

Grady  1672  51 

Greene  1534  54 

Gwinnett  88983  1135 

Habersham  4734  157 

Hall  25848  475 

Hancock  849  66 

Haralson  1758  36 

Harris  2321  63 

Hart  1786  39 

Heard  669  18 

Henry  20268  314 

Houston  10392  209 

Irwin  785  19 

Jackson  8766  140 

Jasper  696  20 

Jeff Davis  1337  36 

Jefferson  1610  61 

Jenkins  744  39 

Johnson  805  43 

Jones  1642  55 

Lamar  1389  48

Lanier  513  10 

Laurens  3850  148 

Lee  1672  51 

Liberty  3745  63 

Lincoln  543  25 

Long  713  12 

Lowndes  8012  149 

Lumpkin  2897  70 

Macon  641  32 

Madison  2824  46 

Marion  428  23 

McDuffie  1747  45 

McIntosh  711  14 

Meriwether  1592  79 

Miller  689  9 

Mitchell  1594  77 

Monroe  1955  92

Montgomery  761  21 

Morgan  1250  24 

Murray  4297  85 

Muscogee  15174  438 

Newton  7844  241 

Oconee  3136  66 

Oglethorpe  1230  30 

Paulding  11310  174 

Peach  1917  62 

Pickens  2631  64 

Pierce  1341  50 

Pike  1137  29 

Polk  4012  87 

Pulaski  618  32 

Putnam  1882  59 

Quitman  84  2 

Rabun  1608  43 

Randolph  484  33 

Richmond  20671  441 

Rockdale  6417  160 

Schley  214  5 

Screven  856  21 

Seminole  770  18 

Spalding  4320  170 

Stephens  3055  80 

Stewart  1023  25 

Sumter  1889  97 

Talbot  410  18 

Taliaferro  103  3 

Tattnall  1934  50 

Taylor  523  23 

Telfair  748  47 

Terrell  591  48 

Thomas  3878  118 

Tift  3554  102 

Toombs  3080  104 

Towns  1172  48 

Treutlen  658  31 

Troup  6294  202 

Turner  623  36 

Twiggs  516  39 

Union  2150  80 

Upson  1849  112 

Walker  6871  83 

Walton  8289  242 

Ware  3149  153 

Warren  395  17 

Washington  1658  62 

Wayne  2820  81 

Webster  113  4 

Wheeler  471  22 

White  3050  71 

Whitfield  15128  235 

Wilcox  486  30 

Wilkes  706  24 

Wilkinson  751  27 

Worth  1212  62 

