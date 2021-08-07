x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 8, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA, Ind. — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,544 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 3  deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/24-7/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/10-6/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.21.
  • There have been 906,136 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 642 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 352.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 238. 
  • There have been 65,385 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 98 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 54.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 40.64. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of July 8, there were 512 current hospitalizations – an increase of 5 hospitalizations since the previous day.  

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  1944  67 

Atkinson  805  20 

Bacon  1306  29 

Baker  169  10 

Baldwin  3895  119 

Banks  1674  36 

Barrow  9028  142 

Bartow  11427  219 

Ben Hill  1509  62 

Berrien  1093  34 

Bibb  13638  420 

Bleckley  811  32 

Brantley  974  36 

Brooks  966  38 

Bryan  2856  38 

Bulloch  5247  62 

Burke  1821  40 

Butts  2404  83 

Calhoun  448  16 

Camden  3374  33 

Candler  797  38 

Carroll  7566  132 

Catoosa  5919  69 

Charlton  1301  28 

Chatham  20779  437 

Chattahoochee  3945  13 

Chattooga  2259  67 

Cherokee  22930  317 

Clarke  12991  142 

Clay  186  3 

Clayton  24735  498 

Clinch  745  25 

Cobb  62430  1016 

Coffee  4304  145 

Colquitt  3693  87 

Columbia  11274  168 

Cook  1188  40 

Coweta  8924  218 

Crawford  524  19 

Crisp  1464  58 

Dade  1240  13

Dawson  2784  48 

DeKalb  59345  989 

Decatur  2185  58 

Dodge  1091  59

Dooly  805  30 

Dougherty  5704  288 

Douglas  12358  187 

Early  1042  42 

Echols  362  4 

Effingham  3929  71 

Elbert  1545  60 

Emanuel  1780  55 

Evans  778  19 

Fannin  2212  62 

Fayette  6855  160 

Floyd  10087  194 

Forsyth  18391  198 

Franklin  2431  46 

Fulton  84458  1364 

Gilmer  2582  77 

Glascock  146  7 

Glynn  6882  159 

Gordon  6566  107 

Grady  1632  50 

Greene  1520  54 

Gwinnett  88215  1130 

Habersham  4699  156 

Hall  25629  470 

Hancock  847  66 

Haralson  1744  35 

Harris  2276  61 

Hart  1756  40 

Heard  655  18 

Henry  19842  309 

Houston  10266  209 

Irwin  782  19 

Jackson  8665  139 

Jasper  690  20 

Jeff Davis  1329  36 

Jefferson  1602  61 

Jenkins  737  39 

Johnson  797  43 

Jones  1625  54 

Lamar  1376  47 

Lanier  513  9 

Laurens  3777  148 

Lee  1632  51 

Liberty  3636  63

Lincoln  537  25 

Long  700  11 

Lowndes  8079  147 

Lumpkin  2865  69 

Macon  634  32 

Madison  2790  46 

Marion  416  22 

McDuffie  1733  45 

McIntosh  701  14 

Meriwether  1583  77 

Miller  685  9 

Mitchell  1559  76 

Monroe  1939  90 

Montgomery  739  21 

Morgan  1218  24 

Murray  4251  85 

Muscogee  14927  436 

Newton  7735  239 

Oconee  3104  66 

Oglethorpe  1223  30 

Paulding  11173  172 

Peach  1903  62 

Pickens  2601  64 

Pierce  1314  50 

Pike  1110  28 

Polk  3987  87 

Pulaski  617  33 

Putnam  1842  59 

Quitman  82  2 

Rabun  1593  42 

Randolph  481  33 

Richmond  20505  438 

Rockdale  6288  157 

Schley  212  5 

Screven  835  21 

Seminole  759  18 

Spalding  4256  168 

Stephens  3043  80 

Stewart  966  25 

Sumter  1866  97 

Talbot  405  19 

Taliaferro  102  3 

Tattnall  1889  50 

Taylor  519  23 

Telfair  740  47 

Terrell  586  48 

Thomas  3732  116 

Tift  3501  101 

Toombs  2998  103 

Towns  1154  48 

Treutlen  643  31 

Troup  6122  199 

Turner  623  36 

Twiggs  511  39 

Union  2121  78

Upson  1842  112 

Walker  6791  82 

Walton  8219  242 

Ware  3098  153 

Warren  392  17 

Washington  1654  62 

Wayne  2806  81 

Webster  109  4 

Wheeler  465  21 

White  3027  70 

Whitfield  15033  232 

Wilcox  485  30

Wilkes  696  23 

Wilkinson  741  27 

Worth  1205  62 

Related Articles