Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 8, 2021

ATLANTA, Ind. — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,544 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 3 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/24-7/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/10-6/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.21.
- There have been 906,136 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 642 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 352.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 238.
- There have been 65,385 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 98 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 54.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 40.64.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of July 8, there were 512 current hospitalizations – an increase of 5 hospitalizations since the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1944 67
Atkinson 805 20
Bacon 1306 29
Baker 169 10
Baldwin 3895 119
Banks 1674 36
Barrow 9028 142
Bartow 11427 219
Ben Hill 1509 62
Berrien 1093 34
Bibb 13638 420
Bleckley 811 32
Brantley 974 36
Brooks 966 38
Bryan 2856 38
Bulloch 5247 62
Burke 1821 40
Butts 2404 83
Calhoun 448 16
Camden 3374 33
Candler 797 38
Carroll 7566 132
Catoosa 5919 69
Charlton 1301 28
Chatham 20779 437
Chattahoochee 3945 13
Chattooga 2259 67
Cherokee 22930 317
Clarke 12991 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24735 498
Clinch 745 25
Cobb 62430 1016
Coffee 4304 145
Colquitt 3693 87
Columbia 11274 168
Cook 1188 40
Coweta 8924 218
Crawford 524 19
Crisp 1464 58
Dade 1240 13
Dawson 2784 48
DeKalb 59345 989
Decatur 2185 58
Dodge 1091 59
Dooly 805 30
Dougherty 5704 288
Douglas 12358 187
Early 1042 42
Echols 362 4
Effingham 3929 71
Elbert 1545 60
Emanuel 1780 55
Evans 778 19
Fannin 2212 62
Fayette 6855 160
Floyd 10087 194
Forsyth 18391 198
Franklin 2431 46
Fulton 84458 1364
Gilmer 2582 77
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6882 159
Gordon 6566 107
Grady 1632 50
Greene 1520 54
Gwinnett 88215 1130
Habersham 4699 156
Hall 25629 470
Hancock 847 66
Haralson 1744 35
Harris 2276 61
Hart 1756 40
Heard 655 18
Henry 19842 309
Houston 10266 209
Irwin 782 19
Jackson 8665 139
Jasper 690 20
Jeff Davis 1329 36
Jefferson 1602 61
Jenkins 737 39
Johnson 797 43
Jones 1625 54
Lamar 1376 47
Lanier 513 9
Laurens 3777 148
Lee 1632 51
Liberty 3636 63
Lincoln 537 25
Long 700 11
Lowndes 8079 147
Lumpkin 2865 69
Macon 634 32
Madison 2790 46
Marion 416 22
McDuffie 1733 45
McIntosh 701 14
Meriwether 1583 77
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1559 76
Monroe 1939 90
Montgomery 739 21
Morgan 1218 24
Murray 4251 85
Muscogee 14927 436
Newton 7735 239
Oconee 3104 66
Oglethorpe 1223 30
Paulding 11173 172
Peach 1903 62
Pickens 2601 64
Pierce 1314 50
Pike 1110 28
Polk 3987 87
Pulaski 617 33
Putnam 1842 59
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1593 42
Randolph 481 33
Richmond 20505 438
Rockdale 6288 157
Schley 212 5
Screven 835 21
Seminole 759 18
Spalding 4256 168
Stephens 3043 80
Stewart 966 25
Sumter 1866 97
Talbot 405 19
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1889 50
Taylor 519 23
Telfair 740 47
Terrell 586 48
Thomas 3732 116
Tift 3501 101
Toombs 2998 103
Towns 1154 48
Treutlen 643 31
Troup 6122 199
Turner 623 36
Twiggs 511 39
Union 2121 78
Upson 1842 112
Walker 6791 82
Walton 8219 242
Ware 3098 153
Warren 392 17
Washington 1654 62
Wayne 2806 81
Webster 109 4
Wheeler 465 21
White 3027 70
Whitfield 15033 232
Wilcox 485 30
Wilkes 696 23
Wilkinson 741 27
Worth 1205 62