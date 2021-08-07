Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 8, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA, Ind. — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,544 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 3 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/24-7/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/10-6/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.21.

There have been 906,136 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 642 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 352.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 238.

There have been 65,385 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 98 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 54.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 40.64.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of July 8, there were 512 current hospitalizations – an increase of 5 hospitalizations since the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1944 67

Atkinson 805 20

Bacon 1306 29

Baker 169 10

Baldwin 3895 119

Banks 1674 36

Barrow 9028 142

Bartow 11427 219

Ben Hill 1509 62

Berrien 1093 34

Bibb 13638 420

Bleckley 811 32

Brantley 974 36

Brooks 966 38

Bryan 2856 38

Bulloch 5247 62

Burke 1821 40

Butts 2404 83

Calhoun 448 16

Camden 3374 33

Candler 797 38

Carroll 7566 132

Catoosa 5919 69

Charlton 1301 28

Chatham 20779 437

Chattahoochee 3945 13

Chattooga 2259 67

Cherokee 22930 317

Clarke 12991 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24735 498

Clinch 745 25

Cobb 62430 1016

Coffee 4304 145

Colquitt 3693 87

Columbia 11274 168

Cook 1188 40

Coweta 8924 218

Crawford 524 19

Crisp 1464 58

Dade 1240 13

Dawson 2784 48

DeKalb 59345 989

Decatur 2185 58

Dodge 1091 59

Dooly 805 30

Dougherty 5704 288

Douglas 12358 187

Early 1042 42

Echols 362 4

Effingham 3929 71

Elbert 1545 60

Emanuel 1780 55

Evans 778 19

Fannin 2212 62

Fayette 6855 160

Floyd 10087 194

Forsyth 18391 198

Franklin 2431 46

Fulton 84458 1364

Gilmer 2582 77

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6882 159

Gordon 6566 107

Grady 1632 50

Greene 1520 54

Gwinnett 88215 1130

Habersham 4699 156

Hall 25629 470

Hancock 847 66

Haralson 1744 35

Harris 2276 61

Hart 1756 40

Heard 655 18

Henry 19842 309

Houston 10266 209

Irwin 782 19

Jackson 8665 139

Jasper 690 20

Jeff Davis 1329 36

Jefferson 1602 61

Jenkins 737 39

Johnson 797 43

Jones 1625 54

Lamar 1376 47

Lanier 513 9

Laurens 3777 148

Lee 1632 51

Liberty 3636 63

Lincoln 537 25

Long 700 11

Lowndes 8079 147

Lumpkin 2865 69

Macon 634 32

Madison 2790 46

Marion 416 22

McDuffie 1733 45

McIntosh 701 14

Meriwether 1583 77

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1559 76

Monroe 1939 90

Montgomery 739 21

Morgan 1218 24

Murray 4251 85

Muscogee 14927 436

Newton 7735 239

Oconee 3104 66

Oglethorpe 1223 30

Paulding 11173 172

Peach 1903 62

Pickens 2601 64

Pierce 1314 50

Pike 1110 28

Polk 3987 87

Pulaski 617 33

Putnam 1842 59

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1593 42

Randolph 481 33

Richmond 20505 438

Rockdale 6288 157

Schley 212 5

Screven 835 21

Seminole 759 18

Spalding 4256 168

Stephens 3043 80

Stewart 966 25

Sumter 1866 97

Talbot 405 19

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1889 50

Taylor 519 23

Telfair 740 47

Terrell 586 48

Thomas 3732 116

Tift 3501 101

Toombs 2998 103

Towns 1154 48

Treutlen 643 31

Troup 6122 199

Turner 623 36

Twiggs 511 39

Union 2121 78

Upson 1842 112

Walker 6791 82

Walton 8219 242

Ware 3098 153

Warren 392 17

Washington 1654 62

Wayne 2806 81

Webster 109 4

Wheeler 465 21

White 3027 70

Whitfield 15033 232

Wilcox 485 30

Wilkes 696 23

Wilkinson 741 27