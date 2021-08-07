Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 9, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,559 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 15 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/25-7/9, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/11-6/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 13.79.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 530 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 371 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 240. There have been 65,478 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 93 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 55.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 41.07.

According to Georgia's new database, as of July 9, there were 552 current hospitalizations – an increase of 40 hospitalizations since the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1944 67

Atkinson 805 20

Bacon 1306 29

Baker 169 10

Baldwin 3897 119

Banks 1675 36

Barrow 9029 142

Bartow 11431 220

Ben Hill 1509 62

Berrien 1097 34

Bibb 13646 420

Bleckley 812 32

Brantley 976 36

Brooks 966 38

Bryan 2858 38

Bulloch 5247 62

Burke 1823 40

Butts 2406 83

Calhoun 448 16

Camden 3389 33

Candler 798 38

Carroll 7567 132

Catoosa 5923 69

Charlton 1309 28

Chatham 20797 438

Chattahoochee 3978 13

Chattooga 2259 67

Cherokee 22926 317

Clarke 12996 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24748 497

Clinch 746 25

Cobb 62459 1017

Coffee 4312 146

Colquitt 3697 87

Columbia 11279 168

Cook 1188 40

Coweta 8930 218

Crawford 523 19

Crisp 1464 58

Dade 1241 13

Dawson 2785 48

DeKalb 59380 990

Decatur 2187 58

Dodge 1093 59

Dooly 805 30

Dougherty 5706 288

Douglas 12366 187

Early 1043 42

Echols 360 4

Effingham 3931 71

Elbert 1549 60

Emanuel 1780 55

Evans 778 19

Fannin 2214 62

Fayette 6857 160

Floyd 10088 194

Forsyth 18396 198

Franklin 2433 47

Fulton 84517 1365

Gilmer 2586 77

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6883 159

Gordon 6567 107

Grady 1632 51

Greene 1521 54

Gwinnett 88256 1133

Habersham 4699 156

Hall 25635 472

Hancock 847 66

Haralson 1746 35

Harris 2281 61

Hart 1760 40

Heard 655 18

Henry 19857 310

Houston 10270 209

Irwin 782 19

Jackson 8668 139

Jasper 690 20

Jeff Davis 1328 36

Jefferson 1603 61

Jenkins 737 39

Johnson 798 43

Jones 1625 54

Lamar 1376 47

Lanier 514 9

Laurens 3778 148

Lee 1638 51

Liberty 3647 63

Lincoln 537 25

Long 700 11

Lowndes 8085 147

Lumpkin 2866 69

Macon 636 32

Madison 2792 46

Marion 418 22

McDuffie 1734 45

McIntosh 702 14

Meriwether 1582 77

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1562 76

Monroe 1938 90

Montgomery 739 21

Morgan 1220 24

Murray 4251 85

Muscogee 14933 436

Newton 7737 240

Oconee 3107 66

Oglethorpe 1223 30

Paulding 11184 172

Peach 1903 62

Pickens 2601 65

Pierce 1314 50

Pike 1110 28

Polk 3990 87

Pulaski 617 33

Putnam 1847 59

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1595 42

Randolph 481 33

Richmond 20513 438

Rockdale 6296 157

Schley 212 5

Screven 835 21

Seminole 759 18

Spalding 4256 168

Stephens 3044 80

Stewart 966 25

Sumter 1866 97

Talbot 405 19

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1894 50

Taylor 519 23

Telfair 741 47

Terrell 586 48

Thomas 3742 116

Tift 3500 101

Toombs 3001 103

Towns 1157 48

Treutlen 645 31

Troup 6124 199

Turner 622 36

Twiggs 511 39

Union 2125 78

Unknown 2234 4

Upson 1843 112

Walker 6792 82

Walton 8221 242

Ware 3099 153

Warren 392 17

Washington 1655 62

Wayne 2805 81

Webster 109 4

Wheeler 465 21

White 3029 70

Whitfield 15035 232

Wilcox 485 30

Wilkes 696 23

Wilkinson 741 2