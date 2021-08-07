x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 9, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,559 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 15  deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/25-7/9, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/11-6/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 13.79.
  • There have been 906,666 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 530 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 371 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 240. 
  • There have been 65,478 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 93 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 55.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 41.07. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of July 9, there were 552 current hospitalizations – an increase of 40 hospitalizations since the previous day.  

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  1944  67 

Atkinson  805  20 

Bacon  1306  29 

Baker  169  10 

Baldwin  3897  119 

Banks  1675  36 

Barrow  9029  142 

Bartow  11431  220 

Ben Hill  1509  62 

Berrien  1097  34 

Bibb  13646  420 

Bleckley  812  32 

Brantley  976  36 

Brooks  966  38 

Bryan  2858  38 

Bulloch  5247  62 

Burke  1823  40 

Butts  2406  83 

Calhoun  448  16 

Camden  3389  33 

Candler  798  38 

Carroll  7567  132 

Catoosa  5923  69 

Charlton  1309  28 

Chatham  20797  438 

Chattahoochee  3978  13 

Chattooga  2259  67 

Cherokee  22926  317 

Clarke  12996  142 

Clay  186  3 

Clayton  24748  497 

Clinch  746  25 

Cobb  62459  1017 

Coffee  4312  146 

Colquitt  3697  87

Columbia  11279  168 

Cook  1188  40 

Coweta  8930  218 

Crawford  523  19 

Crisp  1464  58 

Dade  1241  13

Dawson  2785  48 

DeKalb  59380  990 

Decatur  2187  58 

Dodge  1093  59 

Dooly  805  30 

Dougherty  5706  288 

Douglas  12366  187 

Early  1043  42 

Echols  360  4 

Effingham  3931  71 

Elbert  1549  60 

Emanuel  1780  55 

Evans  778  19 

Fannin  2214  62 

Fayette  6857  160 

Floyd  10088  194 

Forsyth  18396  198 

Franklin  2433  47 

Fulton  84517  1365 

Gilmer  2586  77 

Glascock  146  7 

Glynn  6883  159 

Gordon  6567  107 

Grady  1632  51 

Greene  1521  54 

Gwinnett  88256  1133 

Habersham  4699  156 

Hall  25635  472 

Hancock  847  66 

Haralson  1746  35 

Harris  2281  61 

Hart  1760  40 

Heard  655  18 

Henry  19857  310 

Houston  10270  209 

Irwin  782  19 

Jackson  8668  139 

Jasper  690  20 

Jeff Davis  1328  36 

Jefferson  1603  61 

Jenkins  737  39 

Johnson  798  43 

Jones  1625  54 

Lamar  1376  47 

Lanier  514  9 

Laurens  3778  148 

Lee  1638  51 

Liberty  3647  63 

Lincoln  537  25 

Long  700  11 

Lowndes  8085  147 

Lumpkin  2866  69 

Macon  636  32 

Madison  2792  46 

Marion  418  22 

McDuffie  1734  45 

McIntosh  702  14 

Meriwether  1582  77 

Miller  685  9 

Mitchell  1562  76 

Monroe  1938  90 

Montgomery  739  21 

Morgan  1220  24 

Murray  4251  85 

Muscogee  14933  436 

Newton  7737  240 

Oconee  3107  66 

Oglethorpe  1223  30 

Paulding  11184  172 

Peach  1903  62 

Pickens  2601  65 

Pierce  1314  50 

Pike  1110  28 

Polk  3990  87 

Pulaski  617  33 

Putnam  1847  59 

Quitman  82  2 

Rabun  1595  42 

Randolph  481  33 

Richmond  20513  438 

Rockdale  6296  157 

Schley  212  5 

Screven  835  21 

Seminole  759  18 

Spalding  4256  168 

Stephens  3044  80 

Stewart  966  25 

Sumter  1866  97 

Talbot  405  19 

Taliaferro  102  3 

Tattnall  1894  50 

Taylor  519  23 

Telfair  741  47 

Terrell  586  48 

Thomas  3742  116 

Tift  3500  101 

Toombs  3001  103 

Towns  1157  48 

Treutlen  645  31 

Troup  6124  199 

Turner  622  36 

Twiggs  511  39 

Union  2125  78 

Unknown  2234  4 

Upson  1843  112 

Walker  6792  82 

Walton  8221  242 

Ware  3099  153 

Warren  392  17 

Washington  1655  62

Wayne  2805  81 

Webster  109  4 

Wheeler  465  21 

White  3029  70 

Whitfield  15035 232 

Wilcox  485  30 

Wilkes  696  23 

Wilkinson  741  2

7 Worth  1206  62 

Related Articles