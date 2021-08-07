Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 9, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,559 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 15 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/25-7/9, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/11-6/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 13.79.
- There have been 906,666 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 530 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 371 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 240.
- There have been 65,478 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 93 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 55.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 41.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of July 9, there were 552 current hospitalizations – an increase of 40 hospitalizations since the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1944 67
Atkinson 805 20
Bacon 1306 29
Baker 169 10
Baldwin 3897 119
Banks 1675 36
Barrow 9029 142
Bartow 11431 220
Ben Hill 1509 62
Berrien 1097 34
Bibb 13646 420
Bleckley 812 32
Brantley 976 36
Brooks 966 38
Bryan 2858 38
Bulloch 5247 62
Burke 1823 40
Butts 2406 83
Calhoun 448 16
Camden 3389 33
Candler 798 38
Carroll 7567 132
Catoosa 5923 69
Charlton 1309 28
Chatham 20797 438
Chattahoochee 3978 13
Chattooga 2259 67
Cherokee 22926 317
Clarke 12996 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24748 497
Clinch 746 25
Cobb 62459 1017
Coffee 4312 146
Colquitt 3697 87
Columbia 11279 168
Cook 1188 40
Coweta 8930 218
Crawford 523 19
Crisp 1464 58
Dade 1241 13
Dawson 2785 48
DeKalb 59380 990
Decatur 2187 58
Dodge 1093 59
Dooly 805 30
Dougherty 5706 288
Douglas 12366 187
Early 1043 42
Echols 360 4
Effingham 3931 71
Elbert 1549 60
Emanuel 1780 55
Evans 778 19
Fannin 2214 62
Fayette 6857 160
Floyd 10088 194
Forsyth 18396 198
Franklin 2433 47
Fulton 84517 1365
Gilmer 2586 77
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6883 159
Gordon 6567 107
Grady 1632 51
Greene 1521 54
Gwinnett 88256 1133
Habersham 4699 156
Hall 25635 472
Hancock 847 66
Haralson 1746 35
Harris 2281 61
Hart 1760 40
Heard 655 18
Henry 19857 310
Houston 10270 209
Irwin 782 19
Jackson 8668 139
Jasper 690 20
Jeff Davis 1328 36
Jefferson 1603 61
Jenkins 737 39
Johnson 798 43
Jones 1625 54
Lamar 1376 47
Lanier 514 9
Laurens 3778 148
Lee 1638 51
Liberty 3647 63
Lincoln 537 25
Long 700 11
Lowndes 8085 147
Lumpkin 2866 69
Macon 636 32
Madison 2792 46
Marion 418 22
McDuffie 1734 45
McIntosh 702 14
Meriwether 1582 77
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1562 76
Monroe 1938 90
Montgomery 739 21
Morgan 1220 24
Murray 4251 85
Muscogee 14933 436
Newton 7737 240
Oconee 3107 66
Oglethorpe 1223 30
Paulding 11184 172
Peach 1903 62
Pickens 2601 65
Pierce 1314 50
Pike 1110 28
Polk 3990 87
Pulaski 617 33
Putnam 1847 59
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1595 42
Randolph 481 33
Richmond 20513 438
Rockdale 6296 157
Schley 212 5
Screven 835 21
Seminole 759 18
Spalding 4256 168
Stephens 3044 80
Stewart 966 25
Sumter 1866 97
Talbot 405 19
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1894 50
Taylor 519 23
Telfair 741 47
Terrell 586 48
Thomas 3742 116
Tift 3500 101
Toombs 3001 103
Towns 1157 48
Treutlen 645 31
Troup 6124 199
Turner 622 36
Twiggs 511 39
Union 2125 78
Unknown 2234 4
Upson 1843 112
Walker 6792 82
Walton 8221 242
Ware 3099 153
Warren 392 17
Washington 1655 62
Wayne 2805 81
Webster 109 4
Wheeler 465 21
White 3029 70
Whitfield 15035 232
Wilcox 485 30
Wilkes 696 23
Wilkinson 741 2
7 Worth 1206 62