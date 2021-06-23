x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 23, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,426 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 19 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/10-6/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 14.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/27-6/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.14. 
  • There have been 901,723 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 251 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 238.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 281.
  • There have been 64,773 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 76 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 50.29
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of June 23, there were 434 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 14 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling    1,925    67

Atkinson    804    20

Bacon    1,298    29

Baker    164    10

Baldwin    3,889    118

Banks    1,666    36

Barrow    8,981    141

Bartow    11,393    218

Ben Hill    1,505    62

Berrien    1,082    33

Bibb    13,563    419

Bleckley    809    33

Brantley    969    36

Brooks    961    36

Bryan    2,837    38

Bulloch    5,226    62

Burke    1,818    40

Butts    2,386    83

Calhoun    449    16

Camden    3,307    32

Candler    791    38

Carroll    7,530    132

Catoosa    5,896    67

Charlton    1,281    28

Chatham    20,652    435

Chattahoochee    3,821    13

Chattooga    2,256    67

Cherokee    22,828    318

Clarke    12,938    142

Clay    186    3

Clayton    24,598    493

Clinch    741    25

Cobb    62,073    1,008

Coffee    4,265    144

Colquitt    3,659    85

Columbia    11,231    168

Cook    1,180    40

Coweta    8,883    216

Crawford    521    19

Crisp    1,460    58

Dade    1,242    13

Dawson    2,772    48

DeKalb    59,145    986

Decatur    2,170    55

Dodge    1,092    58

Dooly    802    30

Dougherty    5,675    287

Douglas    12,302    186

Early    1,041    42

Echols    364    4

Effingham    3,906    69

Elbert    1,539    59

Emanuel    1,783    55

Evans    777    18

Fannin    2,189    61

Fayette    6,824    160

Floyd    10,073    194

Forsyth    18,326    197

Franklin    2,384    43

Fulton    84,024    1,350

Gilmer    2,564    77

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6,832    159

Gordon    6,559    105

Grady    1,618    49

Greene    1,520    54

Gwinnett    87,870    1,130

Habersham    4,699    156

Hall    25,515    463

Hancock    843    66

Haralson    1,726    35

Harris    2,252    60

Hart    1,751    39

Heard    655    17

Henry    19,759    308

Houston    10,228    207

Irwin    758    19

Jackson    8,628    139

Jasper    688    19

Jeff Davis    1,316    36

Jefferson    1,597    61

Jenkins    731    39

Johnson    796    43

Jones    1,622    53

Lamar    1,369    47

Lanier    514    9

Laurens    3,763    147

Lee    1,621    51

Liberty    3,618    63

Lincoln    535    25

Long    699    11

Lowndes    8,000    145

Lumpkin    2,858    68

Macon    631    31

Madison    2,785    47

Marion    408    22

McDuffie    1,725    43

McIntosh    701    14

Meriwether    1,575    76

Miller    684    9

Mitchell    1,552    76

Monroe    1,922    89

Montgomery    739    21

Morgan    1,215    24

Murray    4,235    86

Muscogee    14,826    434

Newton    7,691    237

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,684    489

Oconee    3,095    66

Oglethorpe    1,221    30

Paulding    11,082    173

Peach    1,898    61

Pickens    2,595    64

Pierce    1,293    49

Pike    1,102    28

Polk    3,980    84

Pulaski    617    33

Putnam    1,820    59

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1,583    42

Randolph    478    33

Richmond    20,429    434

Rockdale    6,234    156

Schley    211    5

Screven    834    21

Seminole    754    18

Spalding    4,243    167

Stephens    3,042    79

Stewart    901    25

Sumter    1,850    97

Talbot    400    19

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1,881    50

Taylor    518    23

Telfair    734    47

Terrell    585    48

Thomas    3,675    115

Tift    3,480    101

Toombs    2,974    101

Towns    1,148    48

Treutlen    642    31

Troup    6,049    195

Turner    614    35

Twiggs    512    39

Union    2,108    76

Unknown    2,249    4

Upson    1,840    112

Walker    6,749    82

Walton    8,198    242

Ware    3,087    152

Warren    393    17

Washington    1,650    62

Wayne    2,800    81

Webster    107    4

Wheeler    464    21

White    3,016    69

Whitfield    15,010    233

Wilcox    483    30

Wilkes    694    23

Wilkinson    741    27

Worth    1,202    62

