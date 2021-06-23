Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 23, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,426 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 19 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/10-6/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 14.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/27-6/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.14.
- There have been 901,723 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 251 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 238.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 281.
- There have been 64,773 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 76 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 50.29
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of June 23, there were 434 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 14 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,925 67
Atkinson 804 20
Bacon 1,298 29
Baker 164 10
Baldwin 3,889 118
Banks 1,666 36
Barrow 8,981 141
Bartow 11,393 218
Ben Hill 1,505 62
Berrien 1,082 33
Bibb 13,563 419
Bleckley 809 33
Brantley 969 36
Brooks 961 36
Bryan 2,837 38
Bulloch 5,226 62
Burke 1,818 40
Butts 2,386 83
Calhoun 449 16
Camden 3,307 32
Candler 791 38
Carroll 7,530 132
Catoosa 5,896 67
Charlton 1,281 28
Chatham 20,652 435
Chattahoochee 3,821 13
Chattooga 2,256 67
Cherokee 22,828 318
Clarke 12,938 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24,598 493
Clinch 741 25
Cobb 62,073 1,008
Coffee 4,265 144
Colquitt 3,659 85
Columbia 11,231 168
Cook 1,180 40
Coweta 8,883 216
Crawford 521 19
Crisp 1,460 58
Dade 1,242 13
Dawson 2,772 48
DeKalb 59,145 986
Decatur 2,170 55
Dodge 1,092 58
Dooly 802 30
Dougherty 5,675 287
Douglas 12,302 186
Early 1,041 42
Echols 364 4
Effingham 3,906 69
Elbert 1,539 59
Emanuel 1,783 55
Evans 777 18
Fannin 2,189 61
Fayette 6,824 160
Floyd 10,073 194
Forsyth 18,326 197
Franklin 2,384 43
Fulton 84,024 1,350
Gilmer 2,564 77
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6,832 159
Gordon 6,559 105
Grady 1,618 49
Greene 1,520 54
Gwinnett 87,870 1,130
Habersham 4,699 156
Hall 25,515 463
Hancock 843 66
Haralson 1,726 35
Harris 2,252 60
Hart 1,751 39
Heard 655 17
Henry 19,759 308
Houston 10,228 207
Irwin 758 19
Jackson 8,628 139
Jasper 688 19
Jeff Davis 1,316 36
Jefferson 1,597 61
Jenkins 731 39
Johnson 796 43
Jones 1,622 53
Lamar 1,369 47
Lanier 514 9
Laurens 3,763 147
Lee 1,621 51
Liberty 3,618 63
Lincoln 535 25
Long 699 11
Lowndes 8,000 145
Lumpkin 2,858 68
Macon 631 31
Madison 2,785 47
Marion 408 22
McDuffie 1,725 43
McIntosh 701 14
Meriwether 1,575 76
Miller 684 9
Mitchell 1,552 76
Monroe 1,922 89
Montgomery 739 21
Morgan 1,215 24
Murray 4,235 86
Muscogee 14,826 434
Newton 7,691 237
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,684 489
Oconee 3,095 66
Oglethorpe 1,221 30
Paulding 11,082 173
Peach 1,898 61
Pickens 2,595 64
Pierce 1,293 49
Pike 1,102 28
Polk 3,980 84
Pulaski 617 33
Putnam 1,820 59
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1,583 42
Randolph 478 33
Richmond 20,429 434
Rockdale 6,234 156
Schley 211 5
Screven 834 21
Seminole 754 18
Spalding 4,243 167
Stephens 3,042 79
Stewart 901 25
Sumter 1,850 97
Talbot 400 19
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1,881 50
Taylor 518 23
Telfair 734 47
Terrell 585 48
Thomas 3,675 115
Tift 3,480 101
Toombs 2,974 101
Towns 1,148 48
Treutlen 642 31
Troup 6,049 195
Turner 614 35
Twiggs 512 39
Union 2,108 76
Unknown 2,249 4
Upson 1,840 112
Walker 6,749 82
Walton 8,198 242
Ware 3,087 152
Warren 393 17
Washington 1,650 62
Wayne 2,800 81
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 464 21
White 3,016 69
Whitfield 15,010 233
Wilcox 483 30
Wilkes 694 23
Wilkinson 741 27
Worth 1,202 62