Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 23, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,426 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 19 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/10-6/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 14.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/27-6/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.14.

According to Georgia's new database, as of June 23, there were 434 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 14 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,925 67

Atkinson 804 20

Bacon 1,298 29

Baker 164 10

Baldwin 3,889 118

Banks 1,666 36

Barrow 8,981 141

Bartow 11,393 218

Ben Hill 1,505 62

Berrien 1,082 33

Bibb 13,563 419

Bleckley 809 33

Brantley 969 36

Brooks 961 36

Bryan 2,837 38

Bulloch 5,226 62

Burke 1,818 40

Butts 2,386 83

Calhoun 449 16

Camden 3,307 32

Candler 791 38

Carroll 7,530 132

Catoosa 5,896 67

Charlton 1,281 28

Chatham 20,652 435

Chattahoochee 3,821 13

Chattooga 2,256 67

Cherokee 22,828 318

Clarke 12,938 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24,598 493

Clinch 741 25

Cobb 62,073 1,008

Coffee 4,265 144

Colquitt 3,659 85

Columbia 11,231 168

Cook 1,180 40

Coweta 8,883 216

Crawford 521 19

Crisp 1,460 58

Dade 1,242 13

Dawson 2,772 48

DeKalb 59,145 986

Decatur 2,170 55

Dodge 1,092 58

Dooly 802 30

Dougherty 5,675 287

Douglas 12,302 186

Early 1,041 42

Echols 364 4

Effingham 3,906 69

Elbert 1,539 59

Emanuel 1,783 55

Evans 777 18

Fannin 2,189 61

Fayette 6,824 160

Floyd 10,073 194

Forsyth 18,326 197

Franklin 2,384 43

Fulton 84,024 1,350

Gilmer 2,564 77

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,832 159

Gordon 6,559 105

Grady 1,618 49

Greene 1,520 54

Gwinnett 87,870 1,130

Habersham 4,699 156

Hall 25,515 463

Hancock 843 66

Haralson 1,726 35

Harris 2,252 60

Hart 1,751 39

Heard 655 17

Henry 19,759 308

Houston 10,228 207

Irwin 758 19

Jackson 8,628 139

Jasper 688 19

Jeff Davis 1,316 36

Jefferson 1,597 61

Jenkins 731 39

Johnson 796 43

Jones 1,622 53

Lamar 1,369 47

Lanier 514 9

Laurens 3,763 147

Lee 1,621 51

Liberty 3,618 63

Lincoln 535 25

Long 699 11

Lowndes 8,000 145

Lumpkin 2,858 68

Macon 631 31

Madison 2,785 47

Marion 408 22

McDuffie 1,725 43

McIntosh 701 14

Meriwether 1,575 76

Miller 684 9

Mitchell 1,552 76

Monroe 1,922 89

Montgomery 739 21

Morgan 1,215 24

Murray 4,235 86

Muscogee 14,826 434

Newton 7,691 237

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,684 489

Oconee 3,095 66

Oglethorpe 1,221 30

Paulding 11,082 173

Peach 1,898 61

Pickens 2,595 64

Pierce 1,293 49

Pike 1,102 28

Polk 3,980 84

Pulaski 617 33

Putnam 1,820 59

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1,583 42

Randolph 478 33

Richmond 20,429 434

Rockdale 6,234 156

Schley 211 5

Screven 834 21

Seminole 754 18

Spalding 4,243 167

Stephens 3,042 79

Stewart 901 25

Sumter 1,850 97

Talbot 400 19

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1,881 50

Taylor 518 23

Telfair 734 47

Terrell 585 48

Thomas 3,675 115

Tift 3,480 101

Toombs 2,974 101

Towns 1,148 48

Treutlen 642 31

Troup 6,049 195

Turner 614 35

Twiggs 512 39

Union 2,108 76

Unknown 2,249 4

Upson 1,840 112

Walker 6,749 82

Walton 8,198 242

Ware 3,087 152

Warren 393 17

Washington 1,650 62

Wayne 2,800 81

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 464 21

White 3,016 69

Whitfield 15,010 233

Wilcox 483 30

Wilkes 694 23

Wilkinson 741 27