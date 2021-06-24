x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 24, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,443 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 17 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/11-6/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 13.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/28-6/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.07. 
  • There have been 901,926 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 203 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 299.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 273.
  • There have been 64,798 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 25 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 39.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 46.21
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of June 24, there were 445 current hospitalizations – a increase of 11 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling    1,925    67

Atkinson    802    20

Bacon    1,298    29

Baker    164    10

Baldwin    3,886    118

Banks    1,666    36

Barrow    8,984    142

Bartow    11,394    218

Ben Hill    1,505    62

Berrien    1,082    33

Bibb    13,563    419

Bleckley    809    33

Brantley    969    36

Brooks    961    36

Bryan    2,839    38

Bulloch    5,227    62

Burke    1,819    40

Butts    2,388    83

Calhoun    449    16

Camden    3,309    33

Candler    791    38

Carroll    7,529    132

Catoosa    5,898    67

Charlton    1,282    28

Chatham    20,659    435

Chattahoochee    3,821    13

Chattooga    2,255    67

Cherokee    22,834    318

Clarke    12,941    142

Clay    186    3

Clayton    24,607    493

Clinch    742    25

Cobb    62,086    1,009

Coffee    4,271    144

Colquitt    3,660    85

Columbia    11,233    168

Cook    1,180    40

Coweta    8,888    217

Crawford    521    19

Crisp    1,461    58

Dade    1,242    13

Dawson    2,773    48

DeKalb    59,160    987

Decatur    2,170    55

Dodge    1,092    58

Dooly    802    30

Dougherty    5,676    287

Douglas    12,305    186

Early    1,041    42

Echols    364    4

Effingham    3,908    69

Elbert    1,539    59

Emanuel    1,783    55

Evans    776    18

Fannin    2,190    61

Fayette    6,826    160

Floyd    10,075    194

Forsyth    18,329    198

Franklin    2,384    43

Fulton    84,042    1,352

Gilmer    2,566    77

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6,835    159

Gordon    6,553    107

Grady    1,619    50

Greene    1,520    54

Gwinnett    87,898    1,130

Habersham    4,699    156

Hall    25,517    464

Hancock    843    66

Haralson    1,728    35

Harris    2,252    60

Hart    1,751    39

Heard    655    17

Henry    19,768    308

Houston    10,230    207

Irwin    758    19

Jackson    8,629    139

Jasper    688    19

Jeff Davis    1,319    36

Jefferson    1,597    61

Jenkins    731    39

Johnson    796    43

Jones    1,622    53

Lamar    1,369    47

Lanier    514    9

Laurens    3,763    148

Lee    1,621    51

Liberty    3,621    63

Lincoln    535    25

Long    699    11

Lowndes    8,001    145

Lumpkin    2,859    68

Macon    631    31

Madison    2,785    47

Marion    408    22

McDuffie    1,726    43

McIntosh    701    14

Meriwether    1,577    76

Miller    684    9

Mitchell    1,553    76

Monroe    1,923    89

Montgomery    739    21

Morgan    1,215    24

Murray    4,234    85

Muscogee    14,831    434

Newton    7,692    238

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,669    490

Oconee    3,095    66

Oglethorpe    1,221    30

Paulding    11,084    172

Peach    1,899    61

Pickens    2,595    64

Pierce    1,294    49

Pike    1,103    28

Polk    3,980    85

Pulaski    617    33

Putnam    1,821    59

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1,583    42

Randolph    479    33

Richmond    20,434    435

Rockdale    6,241    156

Schley    211    5

Screven    834    21

Seminole    754    18

Spalding    4,245    167

Stephens    3,042    79

Stewart    922    25

Sumter    1,850    97

Talbot    401    19

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1,881    50

Taylor    519    23

Telfair    734    47

Terrell    585    48

Thomas    3,678    115

Tift    3,480    101

Toombs    2,975    102

Towns    1,147    48

Treutlen    642    31

Troup    6,051    195

Turner    614    35

Twiggs    512    39

Union    2,109    77

Unknown    2,248    4

Upson    1,841    112

Walker    6,748    82

Walton    8,198    242

Ware    3,088    152

Warren    393    17

Washington    1,650    62

Wayne    2,800    81

Webster    107    4

Wheeler    464    21

White    3,019    70

Whitfield    15,004    232

Wilcox    483    30

Wilkes    694    23

Wilkinson    741    27

Worth    1,202    62

