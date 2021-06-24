Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 24, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,443 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 17 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/11-6/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 13.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/28-6/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.07.

in Georgia, an increase of 17 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/11-6/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 13.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/28-6/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.07. There have been 901,926 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 203 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 299.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 273.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 203 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 299.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 273. There have been 64,798 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 25 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 39.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 46.21

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 25 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 39.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 46.21 The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of June 24, there were 445 current hospitalizations – a increase of 11 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,925 67

Atkinson 802 20

Bacon 1,298 29

Baker 164 10

Baldwin 3,886 118

Banks 1,666 36

Barrow 8,984 142

Bartow 11,394 218

Ben Hill 1,505 62

Berrien 1,082 33

Bibb 13,563 419

Bleckley 809 33

Brantley 969 36

Brooks 961 36

Bryan 2,839 38

Bulloch 5,227 62

Burke 1,819 40

Butts 2,388 83

Calhoun 449 16

Camden 3,309 33

Candler 791 38

Carroll 7,529 132

Catoosa 5,898 67

Charlton 1,282 28

Chatham 20,659 435

Chattahoochee 3,821 13

Chattooga 2,255 67

Cherokee 22,834 318

Clarke 12,941 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24,607 493

Clinch 742 25

Cobb 62,086 1,009

Coffee 4,271 144

Colquitt 3,660 85

Columbia 11,233 168

Cook 1,180 40

Coweta 8,888 217

Crawford 521 19

Crisp 1,461 58

Dade 1,242 13

Dawson 2,773 48

DeKalb 59,160 987

Decatur 2,170 55

Dodge 1,092 58

Dooly 802 30

Dougherty 5,676 287

Douglas 12,305 186

Early 1,041 42

Echols 364 4

Effingham 3,908 69

Elbert 1,539 59

Emanuel 1,783 55

Evans 776 18

Fannin 2,190 61

Fayette 6,826 160

Floyd 10,075 194

Forsyth 18,329 198

Franklin 2,384 43

Fulton 84,042 1,352

Gilmer 2,566 77

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,835 159

Gordon 6,553 107

Grady 1,619 50

Greene 1,520 54

Gwinnett 87,898 1,130

Habersham 4,699 156

Hall 25,517 464

Hancock 843 66

Haralson 1,728 35

Harris 2,252 60

Hart 1,751 39

Heard 655 17

Henry 19,768 308

Houston 10,230 207

Irwin 758 19

Jackson 8,629 139

Jasper 688 19

Jeff Davis 1,319 36

Jefferson 1,597 61

Jenkins 731 39

Johnson 796 43

Jones 1,622 53

Lamar 1,369 47

Lanier 514 9

Laurens 3,763 148

Lee 1,621 51

Liberty 3,621 63

Lincoln 535 25

Long 699 11

Lowndes 8,001 145

Lumpkin 2,859 68

Macon 631 31

Madison 2,785 47

Marion 408 22

McDuffie 1,726 43

McIntosh 701 14

Meriwether 1,577 76

Miller 684 9

Mitchell 1,553 76

Monroe 1,923 89

Montgomery 739 21

Morgan 1,215 24

Murray 4,234 85

Muscogee 14,831 434

Newton 7,692 238

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,669 490

Oconee 3,095 66

Oglethorpe 1,221 30

Paulding 11,084 172

Peach 1,899 61

Pickens 2,595 64

Pierce 1,294 49

Pike 1,103 28

Polk 3,980 85

Pulaski 617 33

Putnam 1,821 59

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1,583 42

Randolph 479 33

Richmond 20,434 435

Rockdale 6,241 156

Schley 211 5

Screven 834 21

Seminole 754 18

Spalding 4,245 167

Stephens 3,042 79

Stewart 922 25

Sumter 1,850 97

Talbot 401 19

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1,881 50

Taylor 519 23

Telfair 734 47

Terrell 585 48

Thomas 3,678 115

Tift 3,480 101

Toombs 2,975 102

Towns 1,147 48

Treutlen 642 31

Troup 6,051 195

Turner 614 35

Twiggs 512 39

Union 2,109 77

Unknown 2,248 4

Upson 1,841 112

Walker 6,748 82

Walton 8,198 242

Ware 3,088 152

Warren 393 17

Washington 1,650 62

Wayne 2,800 81

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 464 21

White 3,019 70

Whitfield 15,004 232

Wilcox 483 30

Wilkes 694 23

Wilkinson 741 27