Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 24, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,443 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 17 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/11-6/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 13.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/28-6/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.07.
- There have been 901,926 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 203 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 299.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 273.
- There have been 64,798 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 25 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 39.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 46.21
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of June 24, there were 445 current hospitalizations – a increase of 11 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,925 67
Atkinson 802 20
Bacon 1,298 29
Baker 164 10
Baldwin 3,886 118
Banks 1,666 36
Barrow 8,984 142
Bartow 11,394 218
Ben Hill 1,505 62
Berrien 1,082 33
Bibb 13,563 419
Bleckley 809 33
Brantley 969 36
Brooks 961 36
Bryan 2,839 38
Bulloch 5,227 62
Burke 1,819 40
Butts 2,388 83
Calhoun 449 16
Camden 3,309 33
Candler 791 38
Carroll 7,529 132
Catoosa 5,898 67
Charlton 1,282 28
Chatham 20,659 435
Chattahoochee 3,821 13
Chattooga 2,255 67
Cherokee 22,834 318
Clarke 12,941 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24,607 493
Clinch 742 25
Cobb 62,086 1,009
Coffee 4,271 144
Colquitt 3,660 85
Columbia 11,233 168
Cook 1,180 40
Coweta 8,888 217
Crawford 521 19
Crisp 1,461 58
Dade 1,242 13
Dawson 2,773 48
DeKalb 59,160 987
Decatur 2,170 55
Dodge 1,092 58
Dooly 802 30
Dougherty 5,676 287
Douglas 12,305 186
Early 1,041 42
Echols 364 4
Effingham 3,908 69
Elbert 1,539 59
Emanuel 1,783 55
Evans 776 18
Fannin 2,190 61
Fayette 6,826 160
Floyd 10,075 194
Forsyth 18,329 198
Franklin 2,384 43
Fulton 84,042 1,352
Gilmer 2,566 77
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6,835 159
Gordon 6,553 107
Grady 1,619 50
Greene 1,520 54
Gwinnett 87,898 1,130
Habersham 4,699 156
Hall 25,517 464
Hancock 843 66
Haralson 1,728 35
Harris 2,252 60
Hart 1,751 39
Heard 655 17
Henry 19,768 308
Houston 10,230 207
Irwin 758 19
Jackson 8,629 139
Jasper 688 19
Jeff Davis 1,319 36
Jefferson 1,597 61
Jenkins 731 39
Johnson 796 43
Jones 1,622 53
Lamar 1,369 47
Lanier 514 9
Laurens 3,763 148
Lee 1,621 51
Liberty 3,621 63
Lincoln 535 25
Long 699 11
Lowndes 8,001 145
Lumpkin 2,859 68
Macon 631 31
Madison 2,785 47
Marion 408 22
McDuffie 1,726 43
McIntosh 701 14
Meriwether 1,577 76
Miller 684 9
Mitchell 1,553 76
Monroe 1,923 89
Montgomery 739 21
Morgan 1,215 24
Murray 4,234 85
Muscogee 14,831 434
Newton 7,692 238
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,669 490
Oconee 3,095 66
Oglethorpe 1,221 30
Paulding 11,084 172
Peach 1,899 61
Pickens 2,595 64
Pierce 1,294 49
Pike 1,103 28
Polk 3,980 85
Pulaski 617 33
Putnam 1,821 59
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1,583 42
Randolph 479 33
Richmond 20,434 435
Rockdale 6,241 156
Schley 211 5
Screven 834 21
Seminole 754 18
Spalding 4,245 167
Stephens 3,042 79
Stewart 922 25
Sumter 1,850 97
Talbot 401 19
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1,881 50
Taylor 519 23
Telfair 734 47
Terrell 585 48
Thomas 3,678 115
Tift 3,480 101
Toombs 2,975 102
Towns 1,147 48
Treutlen 642 31
Troup 6,051 195
Turner 614 35
Twiggs 512 39
Union 2,109 77
Unknown 2,248 4
Upson 1,841 112
Walker 6,748 82
Walton 8,198 242
Ware 3,088 152
Warren 393 17
Washington 1,650 62
Wayne 2,800 81
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 464 21
White 3,019 70
Whitfield 15,004 232
Wilcox 483 30
Wilkes 694 23
Wilkinson 741 27
Worth 1,202 62