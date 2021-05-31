x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 31

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,068 deaths in Georgia, no increase since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/18-5/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/4-5/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.07.
  • There have been 896,081 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 187 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 392.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 608.
  • There have been 63,770 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of five since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 69.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of May 31, there were 661 current hospitalizations – a decrease of three hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1,926    67

Atkinson    794    20

Bacon    1,290    29

Baker    163    9

Baldwin    3,873    117

Banks    1,660    38

Barrow    8,905    136

Bartow    11,350    216

Ben Hill    1,506    61

Berrien    1,073    33

Bibb    13,457    414

Bleckley    806    34

Brantley    956    35

Brooks    956    36

Bryan    2,793    38

Bulloch    5,294    64

Burke    1,804    40

Butts    2,358    81

Calhoun    454    15

Camden    3,261    31

Candler    776    38

Carroll    7,485    132

Catoosa    5,832    65

Charlton    1,243    27

Chatham    20,509    431

Chattahoochee    3,618    13

Chattooga    2,256    65

Cherokee    22,688    313

Clarke    12,893    139

Clay    185    3

Clayton    24,344    477

Clinch    740    25

Cobb    61,678    990

Coffee    4,249    140

Colquitt    3,588    83

Columbia    11,169    165

Cook    1,167    39

Coweta    8,826    209

Crawford    520    18

Crisp    1,454    58

Dade    1,248    13

Dawson    2,763    45

DeKalb    58,760    965

Decatur    2,160    55

Dodge    1,090    57

Dooly    805    32

Dougherty    5,638    283

Douglas    12,233    182

Early    1,029    43

Echols    361    4

Effingham    3,863    66

Elbert    1,532    59

Emanuel    1,757    55

Evans    773    17

Fannin    2,145    62

Fayette    6,783    158

Floyd    10,064    193

Forsyth    18,178    191

Franklin    2,369    43

Fulton    83,450    1,317

Gilmer    2,514    75

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6,803    159

Gordon    6,534    106

Grady    1,593    49

Greene    1,513    54

Gwinnett    87,512    1,105

Habersham    4,674    152

Hall    25,301    458

Hancock    842    64

Haralson    1,720    35

Harris    2,238    59

Hart    1,718    37

Heard    652    17

Henry    19,602    303

Houston    10,179    203

Irwin    691    18

Jackson    8,591    135

Jasper    686    19

Jeff Davis    1,305    35

Jefferson    1,590    60

Jenkins    729    39

Johnson    793    43

Jones    1,597    52

Lamar    1,365    46

Lanier    509    9

Laurens    3,744    146

Lee    1,610    50

Liberty    3,587    62

Lincoln    524    25

Long    689    12

Lowndes    7,920    145

Lumpkin    2,844    66

Macon    626    29

Madison    2,776    45

Marion    406    19

McDuffie    1,710    42

McIntosh    701    14

Meriwether    1,559    76

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1,549    74

Monroe    1,902    87

Montgomery    731    19

Morgan    1,207    24

Murray    4,238    83

Muscogee    14,710    418

Newton    7,650    232

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,951    481

Oconee    3,082    66

Oglethorpe    1,214    29

Paulding    10,968    170

Peach    1,892    53

Pickens    2,578    63

Pierce    1,282    44

Pike    1,088    27

Polk    3,971    83

Pulaski    613    33

Putnam    1,811    56

Quitman    82    2

Rabun    1,569    41

Randolph    474    33

Richmond    20,313    423

Rockdale    6,175    154

Schley    211    4

Screven    822    21

Seminole    749    18

Spalding    4,182    161

Stephens    3,007    78

Stewart    817    25

Sumter    1,833    95

Talbot    401    18

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1,864    46

Taylor    515    22

Telfair    729    45

Terrell    578    47

Thomas    3,637    114

Tift    3,464    98

Toombs    2,967    101

Towns    1,122    44

Treutlen    635    26

Troup    6,026    191

Turner    611    34

Twiggs    512    39

Union    2,077    70

Unknown    2,335    7

Upson    1,836    111

Walker    6,682    80

Walton    8,153    239

Ware    3,060    151

Warren    388    17

Washington    1,641    62

Wayne    2,776    80

Webster    107    4

Wheeler    462    21

White    3,006    67

Whitfield    14,956    230

Wilcox    478    30

Wilkes    676    23

Wilkinson    735    27

Worth    1,201    61

