Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 26, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,469 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 24 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/13-6/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/30-6/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.57.

in Georgia, an increase of 24 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/13-6/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/30-6/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.57. There have been 902,390 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 248 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 222.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 256.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 248 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 222.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 256. There have been 64,894 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 42 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 38.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.93.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 42 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 38.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.93. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of June 26, there were 435 current hospitalizations – no change hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1937 67

Atkinson 801 20

Bacon 1299 29

Baker 164 10

Baldwin 3886 118

Banks 1667 36

Barrow 8991 142

Bartow 11396 218

Ben Hill 1505 62

Berrien 1084 33

Bibb 13571 419

Bleckley 809 33

Brantley 969 36

Brooks 962 37

Bryan 2841 38

Bulloch 5229 62

Burke 1819 40

Butts 2392 83

Calhoun 448 16

Camden 3313 33

Candler 791 38

Carroll 7533 132

Catoosa 5898 67

Charlton 1284 28

Chatham 20669 435

Chattahoochee 3821 13

Chattooga 2256 67

Cherokee 22846 318

Clarke 12944 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24625 494

Clinch 743 25

Cobb 62104 1012

Coffee 4275 144

Colquitt 3664 85

Columbia 11244 168

Cook 1181 40

Coweta 8889 217

Crawford 521 19

Crisp 1463 58

Dade 1242 13

Dawson 2774 48

DeKalb 59199 988

Decatur 2170 55

Dodge 1091 58

Dooly 803 30

Dougherty 5676 287

Douglas 12310 186

Early 1041 42

Echols 364 4

Effingham 3909 70

Elbert 1539 59

Emanuel 1781 55

Evans 776 18

Fannin 2191 61

Fayette 6825 160

Floyd 10081 194

Forsyth 18336 197

Franklin 2384 43

Fulton 84088 1358

Gilmer 2570 77

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6838 159

Gordon 6552 107

Grady 1620 50

Greene 1520 54

Gwinnett 87931 1129

Habersham 4700 156

Hall 25525 467

Hancock 844 66

Haralson 1730 35

Harris 2254 60

Hart 1752 39

Heard 655 17

Henry 19776 308

Houston 10232 207

Irwin 759 19

Jackson 8632 139

Jasper 688 19

Jeff Davis 1320 36

Jefferson 1599 61

Jenkins 735 39

Johnson 796 43

Jones 1623 54

Lamar 1369 47

Lanier 514 9

Laurens 3765 148

Lee 1621 51

Liberty 3623 63

Lincoln 535 25

Long 699 11

Lowndes 8004 146

Lumpkin 2859 69

Macon 631 31

Madison 2787 47

Marion 409 22

McDuffie 1731 44

McIntosh 701 14

Meriwether 1577 76

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1553 76

Monroe 1922 89

Montgomery 737 21

Morgan 1215 24

Murray 4236 85

Muscogee 14849 434

Newton 7692 238

Oconee 3095 66

Oglethorpe 1221 30

Paulding 11099 172

Peach 1901 62

Pickens 2596 64

Pierce 1295 49

Pike 1104 28

Polk 3979 85

Pulaski 617 33

Putnam 1824 59

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1586 42

Randolph 479 33

Richmond 20451 437

Rockdale 6246 156

Schley 211 5

Screven 834 21

Seminole 755 18

Spalding 4247 167

Stephens 3042 79

Stewart 939 25

Sumter 1852 97

Talbot 401 19

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1882 50

Taylor 519 23

Telfair 736 47

Terrell 585 48

Thomas 3683 116

Tift 3481 101

Toombs 2978 103

Towns 1150 48

Treutlen 642 31

Troup 6056 197

Turner 614 36

Twiggs 512 39

Union 2114 77

Upson 1842 112

Walker 6755 82

Walton 8200 242

Ware 3089 152

Warren 393 17

Washington 1653 62

Wayne 2801 81

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 461 21

White 3022 70

Whitfield 15009 232

Wilcox 484 30

Wilkes 695 23

Wilkinson 741 27