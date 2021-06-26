x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 26, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,469 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 24 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/13-6/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/30-6/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.57. 
  • There have been 902,390 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 248 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 222.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 256.
  • There have been 64,894 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 42 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 38.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.93. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of June 26, there were 435 current hospitalizations – no change hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  1937  67 

Atkinson  801  20

Bacon  1299  29 

Baker  164  10 

Baldwin  3886  118

Banks  1667  36 

Barrow  8991  142 

Bartow  11396  218 

Ben Hill  1505  62

Berrien  1084  33 

Bibb  13571  419 

Bleckley  809  33 

Brantley  969  36 

Brooks  962  37 

Bryan  2841  38 

Bulloch  5229  62 

Burke  1819  40 

Butts  2392  83 

Calhoun  448  16 

Camden  3313  33 

Candler  791  38 

Carroll  7533  132 

Catoosa  5898  67 

Charlton  1284  28 

Chatham  20669  435 

Chattahoochee  3821  13 

Chattooga  2256  67 

Cherokee  22846  318 

Clarke  12944  142 

Clay  186  3 

Clayton  24625  494 

Clinch  743  25 

Cobb  62104  1012 

Coffee  4275  144 

Colquitt  3664  85 

Columbia  11244  168 

Cook  1181  40 

Coweta  8889  217 

Crawford  521  19 

Crisp  1463  58 

Dade  1242  13 

Dawson  2774  48 

DeKalb  59199  988 

Decatur  2170  55 

Dodge  1091  58 

Dooly  803  30 

Dougherty  5676  287 

Douglas  12310  186 

Early  1041  42 

Echols  364  4 

Effingham  3909  70 

Elbert  1539  59 

Emanuel  1781  55 

Evans  776  18 

Fannin  2191  61 

Fayette  6825  160 

Floyd  10081  194 

Forsyth  18336  197 

Franklin  2384  43 

Fulton  84088  1358 

Gilmer  2570  77 

Glascock  146  7 

Glynn  6838  159 

Gordon  6552  107 

Grady  1620  50 

Greene  1520  54 

Gwinnett  87931  1129 

Habersham  4700  156 

Hall  25525  467 

Hancock  844  66 

Haralson  1730  35 

Harris  2254  60 

Hart  1752  39 

Heard  655  17 

Henry  19776  308 

Houston  10232  207 

Irwin  759  19 

Jackson  8632  139 

Jasper  688  19 

Jeff Davis  1320  36 

Jefferson  1599  61 

Jenkins  735  39 

Johnson  796  43 

Jones  1623  54 

Lamar  1369  47 

Lanier  514  9 

Laurens  3765  148 

Lee  1621  51 

Liberty  3623  63 

Lincoln  535  25

Long  699  11 

Lowndes  8004  146 

Lumpkin  2859  69 

Macon  631  31 

Madison  2787  47 

Marion  409  22 

McDuffie  1731  44 

McIntosh  701  14 

Meriwether  1577  76 

Miller  685  9 

Mitchell  1553  76

Monroe  1922  89 

Montgomery  737  21 

Morgan  1215  24 

Murray  4236  85 

Muscogee  14849  434 

Newton  7692  238 

Oconee  3095  66 

Oglethorpe  1221  30 

Paulding  11099  172 

Peach  1901  62 

Pickens  2596  64 

Pierce  1295  49 

Pike  1104  28 

Polk  3979  85 

Pulaski  617  33 

Putnam  1824  59 

Quitman  81  2 

Rabun  1586  42 

Randolph  479  33 

Richmond  20451  437 

Rockdale  6246  156 

Schley  211  5 

Screven  834  21 

Seminole  755  18 

Spalding  4247  167 

Stephens  3042  79 

Stewart  939  25 

Sumter  1852  97 

Talbot  401  19 

Taliaferro  102  3 

Tattnall  1882  50 

Taylor  519  23 

Telfair  736  47 

Terrell  585  48 

Thomas  3683  116 

Tift  3481  101 

Toombs  2978  103 

Towns  1150  48 

Treutlen  642  31 

Troup  6056  197 

Turner  614  36 

Twiggs  512  39 

Union  2114  77 

Upson  1842  112 

Walker  6755  82 

Walton  8200  242 

Ware  3089  152 

Warren  393  17 

Washington  1653  62 

Wayne  2801  81 

Webster  107  4 

Wheeler  461  21 

White  3022  70 

Whitfield  15009  232 

Wilcox  484  30 

Wilkes  695  23 

Wilkinson  741  27 

Worth  1202  62 

Related Articles