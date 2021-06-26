Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 26, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,469 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 24 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/13-6/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/30-6/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.57.
- There have been 902,390 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 248 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 222.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 256.
- There have been 64,894 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 42 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 38.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of June 26, there were 435 current hospitalizations – no change hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1937 67
Atkinson 801 20
Bacon 1299 29
Baker 164 10
Baldwin 3886 118
Banks 1667 36
Barrow 8991 142
Bartow 11396 218
Ben Hill 1505 62
Berrien 1084 33
Bibb 13571 419
Bleckley 809 33
Brantley 969 36
Brooks 962 37
Bryan 2841 38
Bulloch 5229 62
Burke 1819 40
Butts 2392 83
Calhoun 448 16
Camden 3313 33
Candler 791 38
Carroll 7533 132
Catoosa 5898 67
Charlton 1284 28
Chatham 20669 435
Chattahoochee 3821 13
Chattooga 2256 67
Cherokee 22846 318
Clarke 12944 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24625 494
Clinch 743 25
Cobb 62104 1012
Coffee 4275 144
Colquitt 3664 85
Columbia 11244 168
Cook 1181 40
Coweta 8889 217
Crawford 521 19
Crisp 1463 58
Dade 1242 13
Dawson 2774 48
DeKalb 59199 988
Decatur 2170 55
Dodge 1091 58
Dooly 803 30
Dougherty 5676 287
Douglas 12310 186
Early 1041 42
Echols 364 4
Effingham 3909 70
Elbert 1539 59
Emanuel 1781 55
Evans 776 18
Fannin 2191 61
Fayette 6825 160
Floyd 10081 194
Forsyth 18336 197
Franklin 2384 43
Fulton 84088 1358
Gilmer 2570 77
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6838 159
Gordon 6552 107
Grady 1620 50
Greene 1520 54
Gwinnett 87931 1129
Habersham 4700 156
Hall 25525 467
Hancock 844 66
Haralson 1730 35
Harris 2254 60
Hart 1752 39
Heard 655 17
Henry 19776 308
Houston 10232 207
Irwin 759 19
Jackson 8632 139
Jasper 688 19
Jeff Davis 1320 36
Jefferson 1599 61
Jenkins 735 39
Johnson 796 43
Jones 1623 54
Lamar 1369 47
Lanier 514 9
Laurens 3765 148
Lee 1621 51
Liberty 3623 63
Lincoln 535 25
Long 699 11
Lowndes 8004 146
Lumpkin 2859 69
Macon 631 31
Madison 2787 47
Marion 409 22
McDuffie 1731 44
McIntosh 701 14
Meriwether 1577 76
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1553 76
Monroe 1922 89
Montgomery 737 21
Morgan 1215 24
Murray 4236 85
Muscogee 14849 434
Newton 7692 238
Oconee 3095 66
Oglethorpe 1221 30
Paulding 11099 172
Peach 1901 62
Pickens 2596 64
Pierce 1295 49
Pike 1104 28
Polk 3979 85
Pulaski 617 33
Putnam 1824 59
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1586 42
Randolph 479 33
Richmond 20451 437
Rockdale 6246 156
Schley 211 5
Screven 834 21
Seminole 755 18
Spalding 4247 167
Stephens 3042 79
Stewart 939 25
Sumter 1852 97
Talbot 401 19
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1882 50
Taylor 519 23
Telfair 736 47
Terrell 585 48
Thomas 3683 116
Tift 3481 101
Toombs 2978 103
Towns 1150 48
Treutlen 642 31
Troup 6056 197
Turner 614 36
Twiggs 512 39
Union 2114 77
Upson 1842 112
Walker 6755 82
Walton 8200 242
Ware 3089 152
Warren 393 17
Washington 1653 62
Wayne 2801 81
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 461 21
White 3022 70
Whitfield 15009 232
Wilcox 484 30
Wilkes 695 23
Wilkinson 741 27
Worth 1202 62