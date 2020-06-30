x
coronavirus

DeKalb County sees biggest spike in COVID-19 cases for metro Atlanta for the day

We're seeing big spikes in several metro Atlanta counties today, but DeKalb saw the highest increase.

ATLANTA — Georgia is reporting more than 1,800 new positive COVID-19 cases, making this our state's fifth-highest day on record. We're seeing big spikes in several metro Atlanta counties today.

DeKalb is dealing with the biggest jump. The graphic below shows us the past 60 days. Until recently, most days show new cases there were under 100 per day. On Tuesday, there were 372 new cases reported.

Credit: WXIA
Daily change in confirmed COVID-19 cases in DeKalb County

Earlier this month, Gwinnett became the Georgia county with most COVID-19 cases, overtaking Fulton County. That trend shows no sign of slowing, thanks to a day seeing 400 new cases last week - and 327 more today. You can see the daily increase in cases in the chart below.

Credit: WXIA
Daily change in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gwinnett County

But it's not just in DeKalb and Gwinnett counties, Fulton county is also an area dealing with a large increase. After weeks of decreases, Fulton County has seen its COVID-19 numbers go back to levels similar to late March and early April. The chart below shows that there were 317 new COVID-19 cases reported for the county today.

Credit: WXIA
Daily change in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Fulton County

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information. 

