DeKalb County sees biggest spike in COVID-19 cases for metro Atlanta for the day

ATLANTA — Georgia is reporting more than 1,800 new positive COVID-19 cases, making this our state's fifth-highest day on record. We're seeing big spikes in several metro Atlanta counties today.

DeKalb is dealing with the biggest jump. The graphic below shows us the past 60 days. Until recently, most days show new cases there were under 100 per day. On Tuesday, there were 372 new cases reported.

Earlier this month, Gwinnett became the Georgia county with most COVID-19 cases, overtaking Fulton County. That trend shows no sign of slowing, thanks to a day seeing 400 new cases last week - and 327 more today. You can see the daily increase in cases in the chart below.

But it's not just in DeKalb and Gwinnett counties, Fulton county is also an area dealing with a large increase. After weeks of decreases, Fulton County has seen its COVID-19 numbers go back to levels similar to late March and early April. The chart below shows that there were 317 new COVID-19 cases reported for the county today.

