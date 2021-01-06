Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for June 1

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,069 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 1 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/19-6/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/5-5/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.79.
- There have been 896,255 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 174 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 370.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 594.
- There have been 63,789 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of five since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 71.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.57.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of June 1, there were 639 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 22 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1926 67
Atkinson 794 20
Bacon 1290 29
Baker 163 9
Baldwin 3873 117
Banks 1660 38
Barrow 8906 136
Bartow 11351 216
Ben Hill 1507 61
Berrien 1073 33
Bibb 13460 414
Bleckley 806 34
Brantley 957 35
Brooks 956 36
Bryan 2795 38
Bulloch 5294 64
Burke 1804 40
Butts 2360 81
Calhoun 454 15
Camden 3262 31
Candler 776 38
Carroll 7485 132
Catoosa 5832 65
Charlton 1243 27
Chatham 20515 431
Chattahoochee 3618 13
Chattooga 2255 65
Cherokee 22696 313
Clarke 12894 139
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24355 477
Clinch 740 25
Cobb 61686 990
Coffee 4248 140
Colquitt 3589 83
Columbia 11169 165
Cook 1167 39
Coweta 8827 209
Crawford 520 18
Crisp 1454 58
Dade 1250 13
Dawson 2763 45
DeKalb 58774 965
Decatur 2162 55
Dodge 1090 57
Dooly 803 32
Dougherty 5641 283
Douglas 12235 182
Early 1029 43
Echols 361 4
Effingham 3866 66
Elbert 1532 59
Emanuel 1757 55
Evans 773 17
Fannin 2146 62
Fayette 6782 158
Floyd 10064 193
Forsyth 18185 191
Franklin 2370 43
Fulton 83463 1317
Gilmer 2514 75
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6804 159
Gordon 6534 106
Grady 1594 49
Greene 1514 54
Gwinnett 87531 1105
Habersham 4674 152
Hall 25307 458
Hancock 843 64
Haralson 1720 35
Harris 2239 59
Hart 1719 37
Heard 652 17
Henry 19607 303
Houston 10181 203
Irwin 691 18
Jackson 8591 135
Jasper 686 19
Jeff Davis 1305 35
Jefferson 1591 60
Jenkins 729 39
Johnson 793 43
Jones 1598 52
Lamar 1365 46
Lanier 509 9
Laurens 3743 146
Lee 1610 50
Liberty 3587 62
Lincoln 524 25
Long 689 12
Lowndes 7924 145
Lumpkin 2844 66
Macon 626 29
Madison 2776 45
Marion 406 19
McDuffie 1710 42
McIntosh 701 14
Meriwether 1559 76
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1549 74
Monroe 1902 87
Montgomery 731 19
Morgan 1208 24
Murray 4240 83
Muscogee 14710 418
Newton 7652 232
Oconee 3082 66
Oglethorpe 1214 29
Paulding 10969 170
Peach 1893 53
Pickens 2579 63
Pierce 1282 44
Pike 1089 27
Polk 3971 83
Pulaski 613 33
Putnam 1811 56
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1569 41
Randolph 474 33
Richmond 20315 424
Rockdale 6176 154
Schley 211 4 Screven 823 21
Seminole 749 18
Spalding 4186 161
Stephens 3011 78
Stewart 825 25
Sumter 1833 95
Talbot 401 18
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1864 46
Taylor 515 22
Telfair 729 45
Terrell 580 47
Thomas 3636 114
Tift 3465 98
Toombs 2968 101
Towns 1122 44
Treutlen 635 26
Troup 6027 191
Turner 612 34
Twiggs 512 39
Union 2077 70
Upson 1836 111
Walker 6684 80
Walton 8154 239
Ware 3061 151
Warren 388 17
Washington 1642 62
Wayne 2779 80
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 462 21
White 3006 67
Whitfield 14959 230
Wilcox 478 30
Wilkes 676 23
Wilkinson 735 27
Worth 1201 61