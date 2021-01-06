Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for June 1

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,069 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 1 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/19-6/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/5-5/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.79.

in Georgia, an increase of 1 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/19-6/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/5-5/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.79. There have been 896,255 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 174 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 370.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 594.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 174 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 370.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 594. There have been 63,789 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of five since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 71.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.57.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of five since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 71.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.57. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of June 1, there were 639 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 22 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1926 67

Atkinson 794 20

Bacon 1290 29

Baker 163 9

Baldwin 3873 117

Banks 1660 38

Barrow 8906 136

Bartow 11351 216

Ben Hill 1507 61

Berrien 1073 33

Bibb 13460 414

Bleckley 806 34

Brantley 957 35

Brooks 956 36

Bryan 2795 38

Bulloch 5294 64

Burke 1804 40

Butts 2360 81

Calhoun 454 15

Camden 3262 31

Candler 776 38

Carroll 7485 132

Catoosa 5832 65

Charlton 1243 27

Chatham 20515 431

Chattahoochee 3618 13

Chattooga 2255 65

Cherokee 22696 313

Clarke 12894 139

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24355 477

Clinch 740 25

Cobb 61686 990

Coffee 4248 140

Colquitt 3589 83

Columbia 11169 165

Cook 1167 39

Coweta 8827 209

Crawford 520 18

Crisp 1454 58

Dade 1250 13

Dawson 2763 45

DeKalb 58774 965

Decatur 2162 55

Dodge 1090 57

Dooly 803 32

Dougherty 5641 283

Douglas 12235 182

Early 1029 43

Echols 361 4

Effingham 3866 66

Elbert 1532 59

Emanuel 1757 55

Evans 773 17

Fannin 2146 62

Fayette 6782 158

Floyd 10064 193

Forsyth 18185 191

Franklin 2370 43

Fulton 83463 1317

Gilmer 2514 75

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6804 159

Gordon 6534 106

Grady 1594 49

Greene 1514 54

Gwinnett 87531 1105

Habersham 4674 152

Hall 25307 458

Hancock 843 64

Haralson 1720 35

Harris 2239 59

Hart 1719 37

Heard 652 17

Henry 19607 303

Houston 10181 203

Irwin 691 18

Jackson 8591 135

Jasper 686 19

Jeff Davis 1305 35

Jefferson 1591 60

Jenkins 729 39

Johnson 793 43

Jones 1598 52

Lamar 1365 46

Lanier 509 9

Laurens 3743 146

Lee 1610 50

Liberty 3587 62

Lincoln 524 25

Long 689 12

Lowndes 7924 145

Lumpkin 2844 66

Macon 626 29

Madison 2776 45

Marion 406 19

McDuffie 1710 42

McIntosh 701 14

Meriwether 1559 76

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1549 74

Monroe 1902 87

Montgomery 731 19

Morgan 1208 24

Murray 4240 83

Muscogee 14710 418

Newton 7652 232

Oconee 3082 66

Oglethorpe 1214 29

Paulding 10969 170

Peach 1893 53

Pickens 2579 63

Pierce 1282 44

Pike 1089 27

Polk 3971 83

Pulaski 613 33

Putnam 1811 56

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1569 41

Randolph 474 33

Richmond 20315 424

Rockdale 6176 154

Schley 211 4 Screven 823 21

Seminole 749 18

Spalding 4186 161

Stephens 3011 78

Stewart 825 25

Sumter 1833 95

Talbot 401 18

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1864 46

Taylor 515 22

Telfair 729 45

Terrell 580 47

Thomas 3636 114

Tift 3465 98

Toombs 2968 101

Towns 1122 44

Treutlen 635 26

Troup 6027 191

Turner 612 34

Twiggs 512 39

Union 2077 70

Upson 1836 111

Walker 6684 80

Walton 8154 239

Ware 3061 151

Warren 388 17

Washington 1642 62

Wayne 2779 80

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 462 21

White 3006 67

Whitfield 14959 230

Wilcox 478 30

Wilkes 676 23

Wilkinson 735 27