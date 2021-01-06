x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for June 1

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,069 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 1 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/19-6/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/5-5/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.79. 
  • There have been 896,255 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 174 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 370.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 594. 
  • There have been 63,789 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of five since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 71.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.57. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of June 1, there were 639 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 22 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  1926  67 

Atkinson  794  20

Bacon  1290  29 

Baker  163  9 

Baldwin  3873  117 

Banks  1660  38 

Barrow  8906  136 

Bartow  11351  216 

Ben Hill  1507  61 

Berrien  1073  33 

Bibb  13460  414 

Bleckley  806  34 

Brantley  957  35 

Brooks  956  36 

Bryan  2795  38 

Bulloch  5294  64 

Burke  1804  40 

Butts  2360  81 

Calhoun  454  15 

Camden  3262  31 

Candler  776  38 

Carroll  7485  132 

Catoosa  5832  65 

Charlton  1243  27 

Chatham  20515  431 

Chattahoochee  3618  13 

Chattooga  2255  65 

Cherokee  22696  313 

Clarke  12894  139 

Clay  186  3 

Clayton  24355  477 

Clinch  740  25 

Cobb  61686  990 

Coffee  4248  140 

Colquitt  3589  83 

Columbia  11169  165 

Cook  1167  39 

Coweta  8827  209 

Crawford  520  18 

Crisp  1454  58 

Dade  1250  13

Dawson  2763  45 

DeKalb  58774  965 

Decatur  2162  55 

Dodge  1090  57 

Dooly  803  32 

Dougherty  5641  283 

Douglas  12235  182 

Early  1029  43 

Echols  361  4 

Effingham  3866  66 

Elbert  1532  59 

Emanuel  1757  55 

Evans  773  17 

Fannin  2146  62 

Fayette  6782  158 

Floyd  10064  193 

Forsyth  18185  191 

Franklin  2370  43 

Fulton  83463  1317 

Gilmer  2514  75 

Glascock  146  7 

Glynn  6804  159 

Gordon  6534  106 

Grady  1594  49 

Greene  1514  54 

Gwinnett  87531  1105 

Habersham  4674  152 

Hall  25307  458 

Hancock  843  64 

Haralson  1720  35 

Harris  2239  59 

Hart  1719  37 

Heard  652  17 

Henry  19607  303 

Houston  10181  203 

Irwin  691  18 

Jackson  8591  135 

Jasper  686  19 

Jeff Davis  1305  35 

Jefferson  1591  60 

Jenkins  729  39 

Johnson  793  43 

Jones  1598  52 

Lamar  1365  46 

Lanier  509  9

Laurens  3743  146 

Lee  1610  50 

Liberty  3587  62 

Lincoln  524  25 

Long  689  12 

Lowndes  7924  145 

Lumpkin  2844  66 

Macon  626  29 

Madison  2776  45 

Marion  406  19 

McDuffie  1710  42 

McIntosh  701  14 

Meriwether  1559  76 

Miller  685  9 

Mitchell  1549  74 

Monroe  1902  87 

Montgomery  731  19 

Morgan  1208  24 

Murray  4240  83 

Muscogee  14710  418 

Newton  7652  232 

Oconee  3082  66 

Oglethorpe  1214  29 

Paulding  10969  170 

Peach  1893  53 

Pickens  2579  63

Pierce  1282  44 

Pike  1089  27 

Polk  3971  83 

Pulaski  613  33 

Putnam  1811  56 

Quitman  81  2 

Rabun  1569  41

Randolph  474  33 

Richmond  20315  424 

Rockdale  6176  154 

Schley  211  4 Screven  823  21 

Seminole  749  18 

Spalding  4186  161 

Stephens  3011  78 

Stewart  825  25 

Sumter  1833  95 

Talbot  401  18 

Taliaferro  102  3 

Tattnall  1864  46 

Taylor  515  22 

Telfair  729  45 

Terrell  580  47 

Thomas  3636  114 

Tift  3465  98 

Toombs  2968  101 

Towns  1122  44 

Treutlen  635  26 

Troup  6027  191 

Turner  612  34 

Twiggs  512  39 

Union  2077  70 

Upson  1836  111 

Walker  6684  80 

Walton  8154  239 

Ware  3061  151 

Warren  388  17 

Washington  1642  62 

Wayne  2779  80 

Webster  107  4 

Wheeler  462  21 

White  3006  67 

Whitfield  14959  230 

Wilcox  478  30 

Wilkes  676  23

Wilkinson  735  27 

Worth  1201  61 

